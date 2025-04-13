USMNT Players Abroad: Richards, Carter-Vickers, Tillman, and Gioacchini score

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 5-2 at Manchester City in the Premier League. Palace took the lead in the 8th from an Eberechi Eze goal and Richards scored in the 21st. Manchester City pulled a goal back in the 33rd, equalized in the 36th, and went ahead in the 47th. City added goals in the 56th and 79th minutes.

Josh Sargent subbed on at halftime for Norwich City’s 2-1 home loss at Burnley. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 24th, Norwich City’s Jack Stacey scored in the 76th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Millwall. Boro fell behind in the 65th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-0 home loss to Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City. Gooch subbed on in the 84th. An 85th minute own-goal was the difference. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 90th for West Brom’s 2-1 home win over Caleb Wiley’s Watford. Karian Grant put West Brom up in the 11th and Michael Johnston made it 2-0 in the 60th. Watford’s Moussa Sissoko scored in the 76th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 80th for Leeds United’s 2-1 home win over Preston North End. Manor Solomon put Leeds up in the 4th with Preston equalizing in the 6th. Leeds went ahead for good when Jayden Bogle scored in the 13th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Kilmarnock 5-1 at home in the Premiership. Reo Hatate put Celtic up in the 9th, Daizen Maeda doubled the lead in the 11th, Carter-Vickers added a goal in the 21st, and Hatate scored again in the 24th. Kilmarnock scored in the 29th. Celtic’s Anthony Ralston finished off the goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman and Richy Ledezma’s PSV shutout Almere City 5-0 at home. Tillman subbed out in the 63rd. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring for PSV in the 5th, Johan Bakayoko made it 2-0 in the 22nd, and Noa Lang added a goal in the 26th. Tillman scored in the 41st and Saibari finished off the PSV scoring in the 68th minute.

Paxten Aaronson subbed out in the 86th for Utrecht’s 3-1 home win over Groningen. Utrecht took the lead from a Souffian El Karouani goal in the 8th and Yoann Cathline doubled the lead in the 17th. Groningen scored in the 32nd, but Sebastien Haller finished off the Utrecht goals in the 42nd minute.

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 2-1 at home to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Gladbach went up from an own-goal in the 14th. Freiburg equalized in the 16th and went ahead in the 90th minute. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 2-1 at home to St Pauli after taking the lead from an Alexander Bernhardsson goal in the 21st. St Pauli equalized in the 34th and went ahead from an own-goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 88th for Furth’s 1-1 home draw with Cologne in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu put Furth up in the 12th and Cologne equalized from a 45th minute penalty. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on at halftime for SV Waldhof’s 3-0 home loss to 1860 Munich. SV Waldhof fell behind to a penalty in the 43rd with 1860 Munich adding goals in the 61st and 83rd. Boyd saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 4-0 at Udinese in Serie A. Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 42nd, Strahinja Pavlovic made it 2-0 in the 45th, and Theo Hernandez scored in the 74th. Tijjani Reijnders scored AC Milan’s fourth goal in the 81st minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Lecce 2-1 at home. McKennie subbed out in the 67th and Weah subbed on in the 67th. Teun Koopmeiners put Juventus up in the 2nd and Kenan Yildiz scored in the 33rd. Lecce pulled a goal back in the 87th minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 85th for Venezia’s 1-0 home win over Monza. Daniel Fila scored in the 72nd and saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 90th for Palermo’s 2-1 loss at Bari in Serie B. Trailing from the 6th, Palermo’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 18th. Bari scored again in the 89th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 71st for Real Betis’ 2-1 home loss to Villarreal in La Liga. Aitor Ruibal scored for Real Betis in the 3rd. Villarreal equalized in the 26th and went ahead in the 48th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime for Reims’ 2-0 win at Lens in Ligue 1. Keito Nakamura scored for Reims in the 33rd and 88th minutes. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 85th for Lyon’s 3-1 win at Auxerre. Georges Mikautadze converted a Lyon penalty in the 54th and Rayan Cherki scored in the 62nd. Auxerre pulled a goal back in the 77th. Alexandre Lacazette finished off the Lyon goals in the 84th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 70th for Monaco’s 3-0 home win over Marseille. Takumi Minamino scored in the 34th, Breel Embolo doubled the lead in the 58th, and Denis Zakaria converted a Monaco penalty in the 82nd minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-1 at home to Lille. Down a goal from the 21st, Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell equalized in the 4nd. Lille scored again four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out three minutes into stoppage time for Westerlo’s 2-2 home win over Charleroi in Belgium’s Pro League. Matija Frigan scored for Westerlo in the 7th. Charleroi equalized in the 20th and scored again in the 90th. Griffin Yow equalized for Westerlo four minutes into stoppage time.

Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at Dender. Andreas Hountondji scored for Standard in the 25th and Dender equalized in the 42nd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 62nd for Lausanne’s 1-0 loss at Winterthur in the Swiss Super League. An own-goal put Winterthur up in the 61st minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 1-0 at Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Maximilian Entrup scored for LASK in the 22nd and Hartberg saw red in the 72nd minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 69th for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-1 home win over OFI in the Greek Super League. Trailing from a penalty in the 14th, Anastasios Chatziglovannis equalized for Asteras Tripolis in the 34th. Gioacchini scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 49th minute.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America drew 0-0 at home with Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

Alan Sonora subbed out in the 58th for Cerro Porteno’s 0-0 home draw with Sportivo Luqueno in Peru’s Primera Division.

Did Not Play: Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – PEC Zwolle 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – RB Leipzig 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Heidenheim 0), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Hoffenheim 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Bayern Munich 2), James Sands (St Pauli 2 – Holstein Kiel 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Darmstadt 1), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Manchester City 5), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 4 – Bolton Wanderers 1), Auston Trusty (Celtic 5 – Kilmarnock 1), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 4 – Udinese 0), Andrija Novakovich (Bari 2 – Palermo 1), Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest (PSV 5 – Almere City 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – PAOK 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – Panathinaikos 3), Cade Cowell (Chivas 1 – Mazatlan 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – Chivas 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

CAF U-17 Championship on beIN Sport: Burkina Faso vs Mali at 1pm and Morocco vs Ivory Coast at 4pm. Champions League on Univision: Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Pachuca vs Tigres at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs Leon at 11pm. Universo has Chivas vs Puebla at 9pm. On FS1: Juarez vs Necaxa at 11pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Premier League on USA: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace at 2:30pm. Champions League on Univision: Real Madrid vs Arsenal at 3pm. Liga MX on Univision: Monterrey vs Club America at 9pm. TUDN has UNAM Pumas vs Santos Laguna at 11pm ET.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com