MLS Week 8: Brian White scores four, Cincinnati wins at DC

MLS week 8 began with Toronto drawing 0-0 at home with Minnesota. Toronto finished with five shots on goal to one for United. “I think we’re very comfortable in the way that we defend,” Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St Clair said. “Not only the back five, but we know that the guys up top do a lot of work for us, and we kind of showed some clips early in the week just showing, highlighting, some of the work that they’ve been doing for us too. But I think that us back five – we’re back six, if you include me – feel very confident in keeping the ball out of the back of the net.”

New England won 1-0 at Atlanta with Carles Gil converting a penalty in the 36th minute. “On Wednesday, we kind of rolled out this new shape,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “We had to sell the players on it, obviously, because we had been playing well. But my pitch to them was this was our opportunity to go from good to great, to create a little more, hopefully, at times be a little better defensively in the box especially. In the end, it worked out really well today.”

Orlando and the Red Bulls finished 0-0 at Inter&Co Stadium. Orlando played a man down from the 56th when Rodrigo Schlegel saw red.

Charlotte won 1-0 at Montreal with Pep Biel scoring in the 16th minute. “We tried everything, we probably need a bit of good luck,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “If we had a little bit more of this we would have four or five goals. We gave everything on the field, we gave everything during the week. I couldn’t ask for more of them at this moment.

FC Cincinnati beat DC United 1-0 at Audi Field. Gerardo Valenzuela scored Cincinnati’s goal in the 28th minute. “Well, certainly not our strongest performance, but where we lacked in attacking ideas and creativity, we made up for with how we defended the ball,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “That’s why we were able to win a game tonight, so a credit to the group as a whole with how we suffered in a lot of moments, especially in the second half, to keep a clean sheet against a team that was very dangerous in getting the ball into the box with wide service and set pieces.”

NYCFC shutout Philadelphia 1-0 at home. Alonso Martinez scored for NYCFC in the 55th minute. We were switched on from the start today, ready for a fight…,” NYCFC coach Pascal Jansen said. “Philly is a tough side to play, but the guys handled themselves quite well, especially when looking at the previous games we’ve played at home.”

Vancouver beat Austin 5-1 at BC Place, going ahead from a Brian White goal in the 13th. White scored again in the 38th and Emmanuel Sabbi made it 3-0 Whitecaps in the 47th. White extended the lead in the 59th. Vancouver had a penalty saved in the 72nd. White scored his fourth goal of the game in the 82nd. Austin’s Dani Pereira scored in the 90th minute.

Seattle won 1-0 at FC Dallas on a Daniel Musovski goal in the 17th minute. “I felt like they had a better mentality that we couldn’t match, and we let it dictate the game,” Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “We gave away too many chances from distance, and they found confidence in our inability to close them down. They scored a great first goal from a guy being open in space, and our reaction to the turnover is why he was open and scored. It was a choppy game with no rhythm, and we did not generate enough in the attack. We need to figure out why.”

Nashville beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home after trailing from a Dominik Marczuk goal in the 12th. Daniel Lovitz equalized for Nashville in the 30th and Sam Surridge converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time.

Colorado beat San Diego 3-2 at home, taking the lead from a Djordje Mihailovic penalty in the 37th. Luca de la Torre equalized for San Diego in the 49th. The Rapids retook the lead from a Darren Yapi goal in the 53rd and Rafael Navarro scored in the 60th. Tomas Angel scored for San Diego in the 89th minute.

“A tough game,” Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett said. “They’re a really good team. Talking to some of those guys after the game, they have really good ideas and they’re tough to defend, but we tried to use that to our advantage and create transition moments. We created a fair amount of chances and should probably have had four or five goals, but it was a good night for us. I think we played pretty exciting football for our fans and it was a good game overall.”

The LA Galaxy drew 1-1 at home with Houston. After falling behind to an Ezequiel Ponce goal in the 14th, the Galaxy played a man down when Mathias Jorgensen saw red in the 28th. Diego Fagundez equalized for the Galaxy in the 57th minute.

LAFC beat San Jose 2-1 at home to close out the Saturday schedule. Sergi Palencia put LAFC up in the 65th and Denis Bouanga doubled the lead in the 86th. Cristian Espinoza scored for the Earthquakes five minutes into stoppage time. “It’s a game we could’ve got something out of,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “I think we played fairly well. It was a good game. It was a physical game, and I thought both teams competed very well.”

Week 8 has three games on Sunday’s schedule.

