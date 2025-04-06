MLS Week 7: Houston beats LAFC, Sporting Kansas City shuts out St Louis

Week 7 of the 2025 MLS season started at Bank of America Stadium, where Charlotte came back to beat Nashville 2-1 at home. Hany Mukhtar put Nashville up in the 32nd with Wilfried Zaha equalizing from the penalty spot in the 85th. Idan Toklomati gave Charlotte the lead in the 90th minute.

Real Salt Lake shutout the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home. Diego Luna put RSL up in the 21st and doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

“I think the first-half, we just made some, I wouldn’t say “mistakes”,” LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez said. “I think the field didn’t help us out. But once again, we go back to the same thing. We shoot ourselves in the foot on some of those plays and we get punished. It’s one of those things that it’s frustrating but now it’s a quick turnaround. I think it’s time to put this game behind and focus on Tuesday.”

Atlanta drew 1-1 with FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Almiron put United up from the penalty spot in the 17th and Petar Musa equalized for Dallas in the 60th minute. “Frustration,” Atlanta defender Ronald Hernandez said. “Frustration because we were much better during the whole game. Especially the last 20-25 minutes.”

Columbus beat Montreal 2-1 at home, going ahead from an Aziel Jackson goal in the 11th. Jacen Russell-Rowe made it 2-0 Columbus in the 26th. Prince Owusu scored for Montreal in the 50th minute.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I’m very happy with how we fought today,” Montreal’s Caden Clark said. “I think that the most important thing is that we showed character. Being down 2-0, to come back and fight, keep our confidence and even grow with confidence over the game. I’m upset at the result, but now we’re at home and the cards are in our hands to take the situation.”

FC Cincinnati shutout New England 1-0 at home. Sergio Santos scored the Cincinnati goal in the 65th minute.

“One of our best wins, if I’m being honest,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “Just the circumstances and some bodies that we’re obviously missing from last week. It challenged us. We’re obviously stretched thin, but clearly didn’t affect the group because they were ready to play and got the clean sheet, created some good looks, had good discipline, good composure, and, deserved to win the game. I’m really, really proud of the performance tonight.”

The Red Bulls beat Chicago 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Jonathan Bamba goal in the 32nd. Serge Ngoma equalized for the Red Bulls in the 41st, and Eric Choupo-Mooting converted a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Philadelphia drew 0-0 at home with Orlando City. The Union put four shots on goal to Orlando’s three.

Austin drew 0-0 at home with Portland. Austin had one shot on goal to six for the Timbers.

Houston shutout LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Park, with the start time pushed back due to weather. Jack McGlynn scored the game’s only goal in the 57th minute.

Sporting Kansas City shutout St Louis 2-0 at home. Dejan Jovelic scored in the 71st and 88th minutes.

“The spirit of the guys, they were not going to give in,” Sporting KC interim coach Kerry Zavagnin said. “It’s the first time in a while that I heard at halftime, after what was a pretty tight first-half, walking out of the locker room and saying we’re not losing tonight. And so, with that mentality and that spirit, you can overcome a lot of things.”

Vancouver beat Colorado 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Brian White goal in the 19th. Emmanuel Sabbi doubled the Whitecaps’ lead in the 38th minute.

“We want to quickly move on to the next one, which is a home game in our building next weekend,” Rapids coach Chris Armas said. “There are games that go this way, where we feel like it was a missed opportunity against a good team to climb the standings even more. All of us, the staff, the players, I think we know that wasn’t our best stuff, and against good teams, this is what can happen. Like always, in the wins or the losses, we always look hard at them. We learn from it, but we want to get home, get a good, proper week of training, and then get ready for next weekend.”

Saturday’s schedule ended with San Diego shutting out Seattle 3-0 at home. Jeppe Tverskov opened the scoring in the 2nd, Anibal Godoy doubled the lead in the 41st, and Hirving Lozano finished off the goals three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

“We have played great in matches against good and important MLS teams,” Lozano said. “We have important things to do but it’s a long road ahead. We have played some great soccer but there are also things we can get better at, but we are on a great path.”

On Sunday, Minnesota beat NYCFC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium, taking the lead from a Tani Oluwaseyi goal in the 1st. Wil Trapp made it 2-0 United in the 29th. NYCFC’s Keaton Parks scored in the 89th minute.

San Jose beat DC United 6-1 at home, going ahead from a Cristian Arango goal in the 8th. Josef Martinez doubled the Earthquakes lead in the 16th and Cristian Espinoza converted an Earthquakes penalty in the 20th. DC’s Christian Benteke pulled a goal back two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Martinez made it 4-1 San Jose in the 81st, Amahl Pellegrino added a goal in the 89th, and Martinez finished off the scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

“In football, you never know what’s going to happen,” San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza said. “The game is 90 minutes. You have to be focused the entire time. We were winning 3-0. By the end of the first half, a goal put them in a good position to fight for the game again. We knew it. In the second half, we came out on the field knowing that (DC United) was going to push the game. We had to be ready to respond. That’s what we did.”

Inter Miami drew 1-1 at home with Toronto to close out week 7. Federico Bernardeschi scored for Toronto two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Lionel Messi equalized for Miami in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Photo by the Houston Dynamo FC

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.