USMNT Players Abroad: Fulham loses at Arsenal, Cerro Porteno wins in Libertadores group G

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts with Antonee Robinson’s Fulham losing 2-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League. Trailing from goals in the 36th and 73rd, Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz scored four minutes into stoppage time.

In the Copa Libertadores, Alan Sonora subbed on in the 81st for Cerro Porteno’s 4-2 home win over Bolivar in group G. Trailing from the 17th, Jonathan Torres equalized for Cerro Porteno three minutes into first-half stoppage time, adding goals in the 47th and 61st. Jorge Morel made it 4-1 Cerro Porteno in the 72nd. Bolivar went a man down in the 84th and scored in the 88th minute.

Moving to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal first-legs, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 78th for Club America’s 0-0 home draw with Cruz Azul. The Galaxy drew 0-0 at home with Tigres.

Did Not Play: Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Exeter City 2)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on FS2: Al Quiadisiya vs Al Raed at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Leicester City at 2:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on Fox Socce rPlus: Cannes vs Reims at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Farense at 3:15pm. Copa del Rey on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona at 3:30pm.

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on FS2: Honduras vs USA at 4pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Costa Rica vs Mexico at 5pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Velez Sarsfield vs Penarol at 6pm, Universitario vs River Plate at 8:30pm, and Atletico Nacional vs Nacional at 10pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Vancouver vs UNAM Pumas at 9:30pm. FS1 has LAFC vs Inter Miami at 11:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Taca de Portugal on beIN Sport: sporting vs Rio Ave at 3:15pm. Sudamericano U-17 on TUDN: Ecuador vs Bolivia at 5:30pm and Venezuela vs Brazil at 8pm. Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Panama vs Canada at 6pm and Nicaragua vs Puerto Rico at 9pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras at 6pm and Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo at 8:30pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Olancho vs Olimpia at 7:15pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Mushuc Runa vs Palestino at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Hilal vs Al Nassr at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Nantes at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: AVS vs Estoril at 3:15pm. Peruvian Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sport Huancayo vs Deportivo Garcilaso at 9pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Leon at 9pm and Puebla vs Tigres at 11pm ET.