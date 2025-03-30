USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace advances, Cardoso scores in Real Betis win

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in England’s FA Cup quarterfinals, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace advanced 3-0 at Antonee Robinson’s Fulham. Robinson subbed out in the 71st. Eberechi Eze put Palace up in the 34th, Ismalia Sarr doubled the lead in the 38th, and Eddie Nketiah finished off the goals in the 75th. Richards saw yellow in the 46th minute.

Also in the FA Cup quarterfinals, Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City. Evanilson scored for Bournemouth in the 21st. Manchester City equalized in the 49th and scored again in the 63rd minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 77th for Coventry City’s 3-1 loss at Sheffield United in the Championship. Trailing 3-0 to goals in the 10th, 30th, and 62nd, Coventry’s Jack Rudoni scored two minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City won 1-0 at home over West Bromwich Albion. Sargent scored the game’s only goal two minutes into stoppage time. He saw yellow a minute later.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Isaak Davies put Cardiff up in the 21st with Sheffield Wednesday equalizing in the 61st minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Oxford United 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 38th, Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho equalized in the 48th and Neto Borges scored in the 80th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 73rd for Leeds United’s 2-2 home draw with Swansea City. Aaronson put Leeds up in the 1st with Swansea equalizing in the 64th. Leeds retook the lead from a Wilfried Gnoto goal in the 86th. Swansea equalized again six minutes into stoppage time. Caleb Wiley subbed out a minute into stoppage time for Watford’s 0-0 home draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 71st for Gladbach’s 1-0 home win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Alassane Plea scored for Gladbach in the 56th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Hearts 3-0 at home in the Premiership. Daizen Maeda put Celtic up in the 17th, Jota doubled the lead in the 24th, and Maeda scored again in the 41st minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus beat Genoa 1-0 at home in Serie A. Weah subbed on in the 82nd. Kenan Yildiz scored the Juventus goal in the 25th. Weah saw yellow in the 88th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 79th for AC Milan’s 2-1 loss at Napoli. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 2ns and 19th, AC Milan’s Luka Jovic scored in the 84th minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 89th for Venezia’s 1-0 home loss to Bologna. Venezia fell behind in the 49th minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 64th for Bari’s 2-1 loss at Carrarese in Serie B. Lorenco Simic put Bari up in the 37th. Carrarese equalized in the 45th and scored again in the 51st minute. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 2-1 at Salernitana, going ahead from a Matteo Brunori goal in the 27th. Joel Pohjanpalo doubled the lead in the 40th. Salernitana scored a minute into stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis beat Sevilla 2-1 at home in La Liga. Trailing from the 17th, Cardoso equalized for Real Betis in the 25th and Cucho Hernandez scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 85th for Lyon’s 4-2 loss at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Strasbourg led from goals in the 55th and 60th when Corentin Tolisso pulled a goal back for Lyon in the 62nd. Strasbourg scored again in the 73rd and 89th. Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time. Tessmann saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 76th for Monaco’s 2-1 home win over Nice. Down a goal from the 41st, Monaco’s Mika Biereth equalized in the 55th and Breel Embolo scored in the 73rd. Nice saw red a minute into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 4-2 at home to Brest. Trailing from goals in the 22nd, 26th, and 62nd, Vincent Sierro pulled a goal back for Toulouse in the 65th and Joshua King scored in the 78th. Brest added a fourth goal in the 90th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at Dender in the Belgian Pro League. Westerlo gave up an own-goal in the 26th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 2-2 with Mechelen at home. Andreas Hountondji put Standard up in the 21st with Mechelen equalizing in the 33rd. Lazare Amani returned the Standard lead in the 41st with Mechelen equalizing again in the 68th minute.

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV lost 2-0 at home to Ajax in the Eredivisie. Tillman subbed on in the 46th and Ledezma subbed on for Dest in the 77th. Ajax scored in the 35th and 67th minutes. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht shutout Heerenveen 2-0 at home. Utrecht’s Miguel Rodriguez scored in the 22nd and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 2-0 at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Andres Andrade put LASK up in the 28th and Krystof Danek doubled the lead in the 59th. Bello saw yellow in the 52nd minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 70th for Asteras Tripolis’ 2-0 home loss to Aris in the Greek Super League. Aris scored in the 37th and 58th minutes.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa won 2-0 at Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League. Saief scored in the 38th and Guy Melamed added a goal in the 75th minute. Saief saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Liga MX

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 75th for Club America’s 3-0 home win over Tigres in Liga MX. Brian Rodriguez put Club America up in the 32nd and converted a penalty six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Victor Davila made it 3-0 in the 63rd. Zendejas saw yellow in the 75th minute. Cade Cowell’s Chivas lost 1-0 at home to Cruz Azul, falling behind two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed on in the 71st for Tijuana’s 2-1 win at Monterrey. Raul Zuniga opened the scoring for Tijuana in the 19th with Monterrey equalizing from the penalty spot in the 23rd. Tijuana retook the lead from a Gilberto Mora goal in the 83rd minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 80th for Huracan’s 0-0 draw at Banfield in the Argentinean Primera Division.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 3 – Fulham 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Norwich City 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 3 – QPR 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Wigan Athletic 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Heidenheim 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Stuttgart 0), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Borussia Dortmund 3), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Mainz 1), James Sands (St Pauli 2 – Bayern Munich 3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 0 – Werder Bremen 3), Julian Green (Furth 3 – Schalke 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 3 – Karlsruher 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 0 – Borussia Dortmund II 0), Auston Trusty (Celtic 3 – Hearts 0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 1 – Napoli 2), Jordan Pefok (Reims 3 – Marseille 1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 0 – Ajax 2), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – Heracles 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – Luzern 4), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 2 – Silkeborg 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Olympiacos 4), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 3 – AEK Athens 2), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 3 – Atlas 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Atletico Tembetary 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on Foc Soccer Plus: Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab at 2pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on FS2: Dunkerque vs PSG at 3pm. Copa del Rey on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad at 3:30pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Carabobo vs Estudiantes at 6pm, Fortazela vs Racing Club at 8:30pm, and Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle at 10pm. Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Canada vs Nicaragua at 5pm, Puerto Rico vs PAnama at 6pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Club America vs Cruz Azul at 9:15pm and LA Galaxy vs Tigres at 11:15pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

King Cup on FS2: Al Quiadisiya vs Al Raed at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs Leicester City at 2:45pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig at 2:45pm. Coupe de France on Fox Socce rPlus: Cannes vs Reims at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Farense at 3:15pm. Copa del Rey on ESPN Deportes: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona at 3:30pm.

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship on FS2: Honduras vs USA at 4pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Costa Rica vs Mexico at 5pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Velez Sarsfield vs Penarol at 6pm, Universitario vs River Plate at 8:30pm, and Atletico Nacional vs Nacional at 10pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: Vancouver vs UNAM Pumas at 9:30pm. FS1 has LAFC vs Inter Miami at 11:30pm ET.

Photo by Pedro Soares – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com