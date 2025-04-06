Fulham beats Liverpool, Wright and Sargent score, two goals for Miljevic

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Liverpool 3-2 at home. Down a goal from the 14th, Ryan Sessegnon equalized for Fulham in the 23rd, Alex Iwobi put them up in the 32nd, and Rodrigo Muniz doubled the lead in the 37th. Liverpool pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 2-2 at West Ham United. Evanilson put Bournemouth up in the 38th, with West Ham equalizing in the 61st and taking the lead in the 68th. Evanilson equalized for Bournemouth in the 79th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. Tommy Conway put Boro up in the 2nd and Samuel Iling-Junior scored in the 8th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle. Trailing from goals in the 24th and 29th, Sargent scored for Norwich in the 46th minute. Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-1 at home to Burnley. Wright put Coventry up in the 5th with Burnley equalizing in the 16th and scoring again in the 46th minute.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 0-0 draw at QPR. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 62nd for West Brom’s 1-0 home loss to Sunderland. West Brom fell behind in the 35th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Stoke City’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. Down a goal from the 10th, Lewis Baker equalized for Preston in the 75th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 79th for Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town. Falling behind in the 15th, Daniel James equalized for Leeds in the 28th minute. Caleb Wiley subbed out in the 79th for Watford’s 2-1 loss at Bristol City. Bristol led 2-0 from goals in the 24th and 29th, Mamadou Doumbia scored for Watford in the 80th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out for Huracan in the 84th in their 3-3 home draw with Aldosivi in Argentina’s Primera Division. Trailing from a penalty in the 20th, Miljevic equalized for Huracan in the 24th. Leonardo Sequiera put Huracan up in the 48th with Aldosivi equalizing in the 63rd. Miljevic scored again in the 68th and Aldosivi equalized in the 80th minute.

John Tolkin subbed out in the 76th for Holstein Kiel’s 1-1 draw at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Alexander Bernhardsson socred for Holstein Kiel in the 34th and Mainz equalized in the 75th minute. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 1-1 at St Pauli, going ahead from a Ko Itakura goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. St Pauli equalized in the 85th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 63rd for SV Waldhof’s 2-2 draw at Wehen Wiesbaden in the 3.Liga. Trailing from the 44th, Felix Lohkember equalized for Waldhof three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Wehen Wiesbaden retook the lead in the 73rd with Sascha Voelcke equalizing for Waldhof in the 86th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic lost 1-0 at St Johnstone in the Premiership. St Johnstone scored in the 4th minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 2-2 at home with Fiorentina in Serie A. Musah subbed out in the 23rd and Pulisic followed in the 80th. Fiorentina went up from an own-goal in the 7th and scored in the 10th. Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back in the 23rd and Luka Jovic equalized for AC Milan in the 64th. Pulisic saw yellow in the 58th minute.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at AS Roma. Weah subbed out in the 68th. Juventus took the lead from a Manuel Locatelli goal in the 40th and AS Roma equalized in the 49th minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Lecce. Venezia went up from an own-goal in the 50th and Lecce equalized in the 65th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo beat Sassuolo 5-3 at home in Serie B. Joel Pohjanpalo put Palermo up in the 18th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 25th, Pohjanpalo scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time, and Jacopo Segre made it 4-0 in the 55th. Palermo scored in the 73rd and 74th. Pohjanpalo scored again for Palermo in the 81st. Sassuolo pulled a goal back in the 84th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 78th for Real Betis’ 1-1 draw at Barcelona in La Liga. Down a goal from the 7th, Natan equalized for Real Betis in the 17th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 86th for Monaco’s 2-1 loss at Brest in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 42nd, Monaco’s Denis Zakaria equalized from the penalty spot in the 63rd. Brest scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 3-2 at Marseille. Falling behind to an own-goal in the 21st, Toulouse’s Frank Magri equalized in the 29th. Marseille retook the lead in the 57th and scored again in the 64th. Vincent Sierro pulled a goal back for Toulouse in the 76th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon beat Lille 2-1 at home. Falling behind in the 1st, Alexandre Lacazette equalized for Lyon from the penalty spot. Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon in the 70th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 82nd for Reims in their 1-0 home loss to Strasbourg. Reims fell behind in the 4th and both teams saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at home with Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from an own-goal in the 53rd and falling behind 2-0 in the 58th, Griffin Yow scored for Westerlo in the 62nd. Alfie Devine equalized for Westerlo in the 75th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 1-0 at Charleroi to a 44th minute goal.

Malik Tillman and Richy Ledezma’s PSV won 3-1 at Groningen in the Eredivisie. Tillman put PSV up in the 11th and Ivan Perisic doubled their lead in the 28th. Groningen pulled a goal back in the 34th. Johan Bakayoko scored for PSV in the 88th minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht drew 2-2 at Go Ahead Eagles. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 17th, Yoann Cathline scored for Utrecht in the 43rd and Miguel Rodriguez equalized in the 45th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 63rd for Valur’s 1-1 home draw with Vestri in the Besta deild. Traling from an own-goal in the 46th, Patrick Pedersen equalized for Valur in the 65th. Johannsson saw yellow in the 66th minute.

Joe Corona subbed out in the 66th for Club Tijuana’s 2-1 home loss to Necaxa in Liga MX. Trailing from the 52nd, Tijuana’s Raul Zuniga equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th. Necaxa scored again in the 58th minute. Alex Zendejas subbed on at halftime for Club America’s 1-0 loss at Pachuca. Club America fell behind in the 20th. Pachuca saw red 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 67th for Chivas’ 3-1 loss at Monterrey. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 9th and 28th, Roberto Alvarado pulled a goal back for Chivas in the 51st. Chivas played a man down from the 80th when Luis Romo saw red. Monterrey scored again in the 85th minute.

Alan Sonora subbed on for Cerro Porteno in the 68th in their 1-0 home loss to Libertad. Cerro Porteno fell behind in the 31st minute.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Brighton 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 2 – Birmingham City 6), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Union Berlin 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Werder Bremen 2), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Holstein Kiel 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Freiburg 1), James Sands (St Pauli 1 – Gladbach 1), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Darmstadt 1), John Brooks (Hertha 1 – Cologne 0), Andrija Novakovich (Bari 3 – Catanzaro 3), Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Groningen 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 1 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 2 – Sion 0), George Bello (LASK 1 – Grazer 0), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 1 – Viborg 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – AEK Athens 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Olympiacos 1), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 1 – San Luis 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USWNT vs Brazil friendly is on TNT at 10:30pm.

UEFA Champions League on Univision: Arsenal vs Real Madrid at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Carabobo at 6pm, River Plate vs Barcelona at 8:30pm, and Independiente del Valle vs Universitario at 10pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Tigres vs LA Galaxy at 9pm and Cruz Azul vs Club America at 11:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on Univision: Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund at 3pm. Taca de Portugal on beIN Sport: Tirense vs Benfica at 3:45pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Olimpia vs Velez Sarsfield at 6pm, Flamengo vs Central Cordoba at 8:30pm, and LDU Quito vs Deportivo Tachira at 10pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Inter Miami vs LAFC at 8pm and UNAM Pumas vs Vancouver at 10:30pm. Guatemalan Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Xelaju vs Mixco at 10pm ET.

Photo by Dennis Goodwin – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com