MLS Week 11: San Diego scores five, Inter Miami beats the Red Bulls at home

Week 11 of the 2025 MLS season started with Atlanta drawing 1-1 at home with Nashville. Miguel Almiron put United up in the 20th and Nashville equalized in the 66th minute.

“I think the team was intense in the first minutes, we were able to control the game, we arrived to goal, we played a great first-half,” Almiron said. “And obviously we have to keep improving. Playing just a good first half isn’t enough. We have to try to be consistent and play 90 minutes the same way.”

New England shutout Toronto 2-0 on the road, taking the lead from a Carles Gil goal in the 11th. The Revolution doubled the lead from a Leonardo Campana goal in the 27th minute.

“We continue improving,” Gil said. “Today, I think we had a very good game in the attack. Also, we’re a little bit disappointed because we could have scored a minimum of three, four, even five goals. For me, the important thing is to continue to create these types of chances because it’s coming. We scored two goals in the first-half, many more opportunities with many guys creating chances. We continue being a better team, that’s what we want, and winning games.”

Philadelphia won 2-1 at Montreal, going ahead from an Indiana Vassilev goal in the 2nd. Giacomo Vrioni equalized for Montreal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. The Union went ahead for good from a Mikkel Uhre goal in the 84th minute.

“We have more plays in the box, we are more solid in transition,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “I’m happy that our performance is improving. I’m happy because the group understands. They talk to each other with positive words and positive energy. We lost on two, three shots, against a solid team. We will probably examine the match, because they make the substitutions, they have good energy and we drop a bit at the end.”

Columbus beat Charlotte 4-2 at home. Dylan Chambost opened the scoring for the Cree in the 25th and Diego Rossie converted a penalty in the 39th. Wilfried Zaha pulled a goal back for Charlotte, converting a penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time. The Crew’s Aziel Jackson scored in the 51st. Liel Abada pulled a goal back for Charlotte in the 64th. Jacen Russell-Rowe finished off the scoring for Columbus in the 81st minute.

We could have scored more goals,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “It’s the game of football. It’s normal. I’m a bit in between with this game. We could have been in control a little bit more, I would say, with the 2-0, after 2-1 and after 3-1 and 3-2. I would like to have a game where I can sit, clearly, but this is not the case. I’m happy. I’m happy with the performance. It’s not easy to play against this team. They defend really well, really well organized defensively.”

DC beat Colorado 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Darren Yapi goal in the 43rd. Christian Benteke equalized for United four minutes into first-half stoppage time and Hosei Kijima scored seven minutes into first-half stoppage time.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, conceding again late in the half,” Colorado midfielder Oliver Larraz said. “I don’t really know why this is happening. There’s not really a common denominator other than the fact that it is something that we’ll look at and we’re aware of. Other than that, just a frustrating night.”

Inter Miami beat the Red Bulls 4-1 at home, taking the lead from a Fafa Picault goal in the 9th. Marcelo Weigandt doubled the Miami lead in the 30th and Luis Suarez scored in the 39th. Eric Choupo-Moting pulled a goal back for New York in the 43rd, but Lionel Messi finished off the Inter Miami scoring in the 67th minute.

Minnesota shutout Austin 3-0 on the road, going up from an own-goal in the 22nd. Anthony Markanich made it 2-0 United in the 35th and Joaquin Pereyra finished off the scoring a minute into stoppage time.

Chicago drew 0-0 at home with Orlando City, finishing with eight shots on goal to three for Orlando. The Fire’s Chris Brady saw red in the 36th minute.

San Diego shutout FC Dallas 5-0 at home, with Hirving Lozano converting a penalty in the 20th and scoring again in the 27th. Anders Dreyer extended the lead in the 56th, Onni Valakari scored in the 73rd, and Milan Iloski finished off the San Diego goals in the 87th minute.

“I think the training we did this week, all the details we worked on, and all my teammates did the job they needed to do,” San Diego forward Chucky Lozano said. “And you know, you saw a strong team offensively and defensively out there, and you know, that’s what we’re after, and there’s always room for improvement.”

Vancouver won 2-1 at home over Real Salt Lake, going ahead from a Jalen Neal goal in the 20th. Tristan Blackmon doubled the Whitecaps’ lead in the 70th. Diego Luna converted an RSL penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC shutout Houston 2-0 at home, with Nathan Ordaz scoring in the 10th and Jeremy Ebobisse doubling the lead in the 79th. The Dynamo’s Franco Escobar saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

San Jose beat Portland 4-1 at home, taking the lead from a Cristian Espinoza goal in the 16th. Espinoza scored again in the 24th and Cristian Arango made it 3-0 in the 27th. Felipe Mora scored for the Timbers in the 42nd. Ousseni Bouda finished off the Earthquakes’ scoring in the 88th minute.

“It’s a good win against a very good team,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “I thought Portland was dangerous throughout the game. Our guys responded. The three goals in the first-half are huge. We knew they would come at us real strong to start the second-half and we weathered the storm. In the last 15 to 20 minutes of the game, we settled in the right way to try to just protect our lead and get out of here with three points. We did a good job with that. They’re a very good team, so we’re pleased with the win.”

Seattle beat St Louis 4-1 at home after falling behind to a Marcel Hartel penalty in the 29th. Albert Rusnak equalized for the Sounders in the 33rd, Obed Vargas scored in the 61st, and Daniel Musovski doubled the lead in the 81st. Nouhou Tolo scored for Seattle a minute into stoppage time.

Sunday’s schedule started with NYCFC shutting out FC Cincinnati 1-0 at home. Julian Fernandez scored the game’s only goal in the 9th minute. “Yeah, poor first-half,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “A good response in the second-half, but on the night, just not enough. Not enough composure with the ball, and then when we did find some good moments to create, I think we rushed a lot of those plays and plenty to look at and work on. But not a good enough night.”

Week 11 ended with Sporting Kansas City shutting out the LA Galaxy 1-0 at home. A 13th minute own-goal was the difference.

