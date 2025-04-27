USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace advances to FA Cup final, Celtic clinches title, goal for Pulisic

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the FA Cup semifinals, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium. Eberechi Eze put Crystal Palace up in the 31st. Palace’s Ismaila Sarr added goals in the 58th and four minutes into stoppage time. Richards saw yellow in the 65th minute. Crystal Palace will play Manchester City in the final on May 17 at Wembley Stadium.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United in the Premier League. Antoine Semenyo put Bournemouth up in the 23rd and played a man down from the 70th when Evanilson saw red. Manchester United equalized six minutes into stoppage time. Adams saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Stoke City lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United in the Championship. Sheffield United scored in the 38th and 87th minutes. Ethan Horvath’s Cardiff City drew 0-0 at home with Daryl Dike’s West Brom. Dike subbed on in the 78th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at home with Josh Sargent’s Norwich City.

Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 1-0 at Luton Town. Coventry’s Jay Dasilva saw red in the 13th. Luton Town played a man down from the 68th and scored in the 90th minute. Caleb Wiley’s Watford lost 2-1 at Blackburn. Mattie Pollock put Watford up in the 47th. Blackburn equalized in the 59th and scored again in the 74th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic clinched the Premiership with a 5-0 win at Dundee United. An own-goal put Celtic up in the 30th with Nicholas-Gerrit Kuhn scoring in the 38th and three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Adam Idah added goals in the 47th and 58th minutes.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan won 2-0 at Gianluca Busio’s Venezia in Serie A. Busio subbed out in the 63rd and Pulisic followed in the 87th. Pulisic scored in the 5th and Santiago Gimenez doubled the AC Milan lead six minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 2-0 at home over Monza. Weah subbed on in the 57th. Nicolas Gonzalez scored for Juventus in the 11th and Randal Kolo Muani doubled the lead in the 33rd. Juventus played a man down when Kenan Yildiz saw red three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo won 3-1 at US Catanzaro in Serie B. An own-goal put Palermo up in the 9th and Jacopo Segre doubled the lead in the 26th. Catanzaro scored in the 56th and Jeremy Le Douaron finished off the Palermo goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Kevin Paredes subbed out in the 62nd for Wolfsburg’s 1-0 home loss to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg played a man down when Maximilian Arnold saw red in the 26th. Freiburg scored in the 49th. Paredes saw yellow in the 60th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 86th for Eintracht’s 4-0 home win over RB Leipzig. Ansgar Knauff scored for Eintracht in the 21st. RB Leipzig saw red in the 50th. Knauff scored again in the 53rd, Hugo Ekitike added a goal in the 67th, and Robin Koch finished off the goals in the 71st minute.

John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel beat Joe Scally’s Gladbach 4-3 at home. Tolkin subbed out in the 40th. Shuto Machino opened the scoring for Holstein Kiel in the 15th with Tolkin assisting. Alexander Bernhardsson doubled the Holstein Kiel lead in the 23rd. Gladbach’s Tomas Cvancara scored in the 60th and Alassane Plea equalized in the 69th. Holstein Kiel’s Armin Gigovic scored in the 76th with Franck Honorat equalizing for Gladbach in the 86th. Machino scored again for Holstein Kiel a minute into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim. Serhou Guirassy put Dortmund up in the 20th. Hoffenheim equalized in the 61st. Julian Brandt returned Dortmund’s lead in the 74th with Hoffenheim equalizing again in the 90th. Waldemar Anton scored for Dortmund five minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green’s Furth lost 1-0 at home to Ulm in the 2.Bundesliga. Ulm scored in the 62nd minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 67th for SV Waldhof’s 0-0 home draw with VfB Stuttgart II in the 3. Liga.

Folarin Balogun subbed on for Monaco’s 1-1 draw at Le Havre in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 22nd, Monaco’s Mika Biereth equalized in the 61st minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 66th for Lyon’s 4-1 home win over Rennes. Malick Fofana scored for Lyon in the 8th, Corentin Tolisso doubled the lead in the 25th, and Alexandre Lacazette made it 3-0 in the 39th. Rennes pulled a goal back in the 50th, but Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze scored in the 77th minute. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 59th for Reims’ 0-0 draw at Montpellier.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 2-2 at home with Mechelen in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from the 58th, Westerlo’s Islam Slimani equalized in the 73rd. Mechelen retook the lead in the 77th with Griffin Yow equalizing for Westerlo seven minutes into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 1-1 at Oud-Heverloo Leuven. Down from a penalty in the 38th, Standard’s Andreas Hountondji equalized in the 81st minute.

Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht won 4-0 at RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Oscar Fraulo scored for Utrecht in the 15th, Sebastien Haller doubled the lead in the 19th, and Miguel Rodriguez scored in the 27th with Aaronson assisting. David Min scored Utrecht’s fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 96th for Lausanne’s 3-2 win at Basel in the Swiss Cup semifinals. Kevin Mouanga scored for Lausanne in the 27th. Basel equalized in the 46th. Aliou Balde returned the Lausanne lead in the 65th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 74th to send the game into extra time. Basel scored in the 110th minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Klagenfurt 6-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sascha Horvath put LASK up in the 26th, Florian Flecker doubled the lead in the 42nd, and Maximilian Entrup scored in the 60th. Ismaila Coulibaly made it 4-0 LASK in the 65th, Robert Zulj scored in the 72nd, and Samuel Adeniran finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed on in the 87th for Panathinaikos’ 2-1 loss at PAOK in the Greek Super League. Tin Jedvaj scored for Panathinaikos in the 3rd. PAOK equalized in the 35th and went ahead in the 59th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on at halftime for Asteras Tripolis’ 2-0 win at OFI. Julian Bartolo scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 79th and Francesc Regis doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – Southampton 1), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 3 – Aston Villa 0, FA Cup semifinal), Auston Trusty (Celtic 5 – Dundee United 0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan 2 – Venezia 0), Andrija Novakovich (Bari 1 – Modena 2), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 0 – Bayern Munich 3), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – Werder Bremen 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Magdeburg 1), Donovan Pines (Barnsley 1 – Shrewsbury Town 2), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse 0 – Nantes 0), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 2 – Viborg 2), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Panathinaikos 1)

