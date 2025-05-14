USMNT Players Abroad: Tillman scores twice, goal for Paxten Aaronson

Wednesday’s roundup starts in Italy, where Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan lost 1-0 to Bologna in the 2024-25 Coppa Italia final at Rome’s Olympic Stadium. Bologna scored in the 53rd minute.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Heracles 4-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Dest subbed out at halftime. Tillman opened the scoring in the 19th with Ismael Saibari doubling the lead in the 21st and adding a goal in the 35th. Tillman scored again in the 40th. Heracles pulled a goal back in the 75th minute. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht drew 1-1 at home with Sparta Rotterdam. Trailing from the 12th, Aaronson equalized in the 36th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 5-1 at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Malik Nawrocki put Celtic up in the 31st with Aberdeen equalizing in the 42nd. Yang Hyun-Jun returned the Celtic lead eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Luke McGowan scored for Celtic in the 48th and Johnny Kenny added a goal in the 54th. Aberdeen saw red in the 78th. Adam Idah finished off the Celtic scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on at halftime for Lausanne’s 3-2 home loss to Basel in the Swiss Super League. Jamie Roche put Lausanne up in the 13th. Basel equalized in the 19th, went ahead in the 30th, and added a goal in the 55th. Kaly Sene pulled a goal back for Lausanne in the 78th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 76th for Valur’s 2-1 home win over Throttur Reykjavik in the Icelandic Cup round of 16. Patrick Pedersen put Valur up in the 36th and Jonatan Ingi Jonsson doubled the lead in the 48th. Throttur Reykjavik scored in the 65th minute.

Did Not Play: Yunus Musah (AC Milan 0 – Bologna 1, Coppa Italia final), Richy Ledezma and Ricardo Pepi (PSV 4 – Heracles 1), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – AZ 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 5 – Aberdeen 1)

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

CAF U-20 Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: South Africa vs Nigeria at 11am and Morocco vs Egypt at 2pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid at 1pm and Espanyol vs Barcelona at 3:30pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Raed vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Talleres Cordoba vs Alianza Lima at 6pm and River Plate vs Independiente del Valle at 8:30pm. Guatemala’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Antigua vs Municipal at 9pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Cruz Azul vs Club America at 10pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Once Caldas vs Gualberto Villarroel at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Fateh vs Al Hilal at 12pm and Al Nassr vs Al Taawon at 2pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Famalicao vs Casa Pia at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Spurs at 2:30pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Valour vs York United at 8pm ET.

Photo by Joris Verwijst – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com