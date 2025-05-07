DC beats Charleston, Charlotte advances in US Open Cup

Tuesday’s US Open Cup round of 32 roundup starts at Audi Field, where DC United beat Charleston 2-0 in extra time after drawing 0-0 in regulation. Jacob Murrell put DC up in the 96th and Jared Stroud scored in the 103rd. Charleston’s Juan Torres saw red in the 115th minute.

Charlotte FC advanced with a 4-1 win in extra time at NCFC. With the game tied 0-0 after regulation, Liel Abada put Charlotte up in the 97th. Rafael Mentzingen equalized for NCFC in the 98th. Patrick Agyemang returned the Charlotte lead in the 104th, Nikola Petkovic doubled it in the 199th, and Kerwin Vargas scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Nashville shutout Chattanooga 1-0 at home. Josh Bauer scored for Nashville in the 18th and Chattanooga’s Alhassan saw red in the 80th minute.

The Red Bulls advanced with a 4-1 win at Colorado. Mohammed Sofo opened the scoring in the 16th and doubled the lead in the 44th. Denis Gjengaar made it 3-0 New York in the 64th. Colorado’s Anthony Fontana pulled a goal back in the 71st. Sean Nealis finished off the Red Bulls goals in the 85th minute.

Portland won 3-2 at Tacoma, going ahead from a Zac McGraw goal in the 33rd. Tacoma’s Osaze De Rosario equalized in the 48th and took the lead from a Yu Tsukanome goal in the 50th. Gage Guerra equalized for the Timbers in the 80th and Kevin Kelsy converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Pro League on FS2: Al Raed vs Al Hilal at 12:15pm and Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. UEFA Champions League on CBS: PSG vs Arsenal at 3pm. Guatemalan Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Coban Imperial vs Antigua at 5pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Deportivo Tachira vs LDU Quito at 6pm, Central Cordoba vs Flamengo at 8:30pm, and Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar at 10pm.

US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Pittsburgh vs NYCFC at 7pm and Phoenix vs Houston at 10pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Forge vs Halifax at 7pm. Liga MX playoffs on TUDN: Monterrey vs Toluca at 9pm and Pachuca vs Club America at 11pm. Honduran Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Marathon vs Victoria at 9:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League semifinals on CBS Sports: Bodo/Glimt vs Spurs at 3pm. UniMas has Manchester United vs Athletic at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia at 6pm, Barcelona vs River Plate at 8:30pm, and Universitario vs Independiente del Valle at 10pm. Liga Mx on TUDN: Necaxa vs Tigres at 9pm and Leon vs Cruz Azul at 11pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce at 1pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Cittadella vs Bari at 2:30pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano at 3pm. Championship playoffs on CBS Sports: Coventry City vs Sunderland at 3pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Comerciantes Unidos vs Binacional at 4:30pm ET.

Photo by Roger Wimmer – ISIPhotos.com