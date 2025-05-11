USMNT Players Abroad: Pulisic scores against Bologna, two goals for Zendejas

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Serie A, where Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan beat Bologna 3-1 at home. Musah subbed on in the 78th. Trailing from the 49th, Pulisic assisted on Santiago Gimenez’s equalizer in the 73rd. Pulisic scored in the 79th and Gimenez added a Milan goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Lazio. Randal Kolo Muani scored for Juventus in the 51st with McKennie assisting and Pierre Kalulu saw red in the 60th. Lazio equalized six minutes into stoppage time. McKennie saw yellow three minutes into stoppage time.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 60th for Bari’s 3-1 loss at Cittadella in Serie B. Andrea Favilli put Bari up in the 31st. Cittadella equalized in the 47th, went ahead in the 66th, and scored again in the 81st minute. Kristoffer Lund subbed on in the 70th for Palermo’s 2-0 home win over Frosinone. Matteo Brunori put Palermo up in the 30th and scored again in the 48th minute.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America took a 2-0 lead at home over Pachuca in the first-leg of their Liga MX Clausura quarterfinal series. Zendejas scored in the 16th and 28th. Pachuca saw red two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Spurs in the Premier League. Eberechi Eze scored for Palace in the 45th and 48th minutes. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 76th for Bournemouth’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa. Bournemouth fell behind six minutes into first-half stoppage time and Aston Villa saw red in the 80th minute.

In the Championship playoffs, Haji Wright’s Coventry City lost 2-1 at home in the first-leg of their semifinal series with Sunderland. Trailing from the 68th, Coventry’s Jack Rudoni equalized in the 70th. Sunderland scored again in the 88th minute.

Joe Scally subbed on at halftime for Gladbach’s 2-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Gladbach fell behind in the 31st and Bayern doubled the lead in the 90th minute. John Tolkin subbed out in the 71st for Holstein Kiel’s 2-1 home loss to Freiburg. Larsse Rosenboom put Holstein Kiel up in the 24th. Freiburg equalized two minutes into first-half stoppage time and scored again in the 58th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Mainz’s 4-1 win at VfL Bochum. Nadiem Amiri put Mainz up three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Philippe Mwene doubled the lead in the 53rd, and Jonathan Burkardt made it 3-0 in the 73rd. Bochum pulled a goal back in the 84th, but Paul Nebel finished off the Mainz scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at Hannover 96 in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu put Furth up in the 33rd and Hannover equalized in the 86th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic beat Hibernian 3-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Trailing from the 25th, Celtic’s Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn equalized in the 41st, Adam Idah put them up in the 45th, and Reo Hatate scored in the 58th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 79th for Real Betis’ 1-1 home draw with Osasuna in La Liga. Cucho Hernandez scored for Real Betis in the 64th and Osasuna equalized in the 75th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse drew 1-1 at home with Lens in Ligue 1. Yann Gboho scored for Toulouse in the 47th and Lens equalized in the 61st minute. Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 2-0 at Monaco to goals in the 62nd and 68th minutes. Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 75th for Reims’ 2-0 home loss to St Etienne. Reims fell behind in the 3rd and St Etienne scored again in the 41st minute.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 78th for Westerlo’s 4-3 loss at Charleroi in Belgium’s Pro League. Trailing from the 10th, Westerlo’s Isa Sakamoto equalized in the 29th and scored again in the 39th. Matija Frigan made it 3-1 Westerlo in the 55th. Charleroi scored in the 57th, equalized from the penalty spot in the 71st, and went ahead in the 84th. Westerlo’s Dogucan Haspolat saw red seven minutes into stoppage time. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege drew 0-0 at Mechelen. Standard’s Sotiris Alexandropoulos saw red in the 68th minute.

Richy Ledezma, Malik Tillman, and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 3-2 at Feyenoord. Dest subbed on for Ledezma in the 26th. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 5th and 10th, PSV’s Ivan Perisic pulled a goal back in the 50th and Noa Lang equalized in the 73rd. Feyenoord saw red in the 90th and Lang scored again for PSV nine minutes into stoppage time. Paxten Aaronson’s Utrecht lost 2-0 at Twente to goals in the 21st and 57th minutes.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 90th for Lausanne’s 1=1 draw at Luzern in the Swiss Super League. Kaly Sene scored for Lausanne in the 59th and Luzern equalized in the 81st minute.

George Bello’s LASK drew 0-0 at home with Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 75th for Valur’s 6-1 home win over IA in Iceland’s Besta deild. Lukas Logi Heimisson opened the scoring for Valur in the 15th, Tryggvi Haraldsson doubled the lead in the 46th, and Patrick Pederson added goals in the 48th and 58th. Heimisson scored again in the 71st and Haraldsson made it 6-0 Valur in the 74th. IA scored in the 83rd. Johannsson saw yellow in the 37th.

Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out in the 78th for Panathinaikos’ 1-0 home loss to Olympiacos in the Greek Super League. Olympiacos converted a penalty in the 60th. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 36th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out at halftime for Asteras Tripolis’ 4-2 loss at Aris. Asteras Tripolis trailed 3-0 from goals in the 12th, 23rd, and 56th. Aris gave up an own goal in the 72nd, but made it 4-1 in the 77th. Chidera Okoh scored for Asteras Tripolis in the 89th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 88th for Huracan’s 3-2 home win over Deportivo Riestra in Argentina’s Primera Division. Eric Ramirez put Huracan up two minutes into first-half stoppage time with Deportivo Riestra equalizing in the 59th. Ramirez scored again in the 69th. Deportivo Riestra equalized in the 82nd. Huracan went ahead from an own-goal in the 78th minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Everton 3), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 2 – Spurs 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 2 – Hoffenheim 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – St Pauli 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2), James Sands (St Pauli 2 – Eintracht 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 0 – Preussen Munster 2), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 1 – Dynamo Dresden 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Hibernian 1), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 2 – Lyon 0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 3 – Feyenoord 2), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Utrecht 0), Matthew Hoppe (Sonderjyske 0 – Silkeborg 1), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 1 – AEK Athens 0), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Guarani 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Forge vs Ottawa at 11am. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Rayo Valladolid vs Girona at 1pm and Sevila vs Las Palmas at 3:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Juve Stabia vs Sampdoria at 2:30pm. Championship playoffs on CBS Sports: Sunderland vs Coventry City at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Deportivo Tachira vs Central Cordoba at 6pm and Fortaleza vs Atletico Bucaramanga at 8:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Leganes at 1pm and Real Madrid vs Mallorca at 3:30pm. Coppa Italia on CBS Sports: AC Milan vs Bologna at 2pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Atletico Nacional vs Bahia at 6pm, Racing Club vs Colo Colo at 8:30pm, and Universitario vs Barcelona at 10pm. MLS on FS1: St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City at 8:45pm ET.

Photo by Beautiful Sports – Carabelli – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com