LAFC loses, Juventus wins in the FIFA Club World Cup

In the second group stage games in the FIFA Club World Cup, LAFC lost 1-0 to ES Tunis at GEODIS Park. Youcef Belaili scored in the 70th minute. LAFC is 4th in group D with no points.

Weston McKennie subbed out at halftime for Juventus in their 4-1 win over Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field. An own-goa put Juventus up in the 6th and Kenan Yildiz doubled the lead in the 16th. Thembinkosi Lorch equalized for Wydad in the 25th. Yildiz scored again in the 69th and Dusan Vlahovic converted a Juventus penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Mamelodi Sundowns 3, group F), Tim Weah (Juventus 4 – Wydad 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA Club World Cup on TNT: Benfica vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. Gold Cup on FS1: Panama vs Jamaica at 7pm and Canada vs El Salvador at 10pm. On FS2: Guadeloupe vs Guatemala at 7pm and Honduras vs Curacao at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

USL Championship on ESPN2: Tampa Bay vs Indy Eleven at 7pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Atletico Grau vs Universitario at 8pm. Inter Milan vs River Plate at 9pm ET.