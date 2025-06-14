MLS Week 19: Cincinnati wins at New England, Montreal at Houston 

Week 19 of the 2025 MLS season played out on Friday and Saturday, starting with Portland drawing 1-1 at home with San Jose. Playing a man up from a red card to Ian Harkes in the 52nd, Portland’s Juan Mosquera scored in the 71st. The Earthquakes’ Preston Judd equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

“The team gave an outstanding effort,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “To walk away with a point given the circumstances was simply an outstanding result, and a lot of credit for the players.”

Saturday’s schedule opened with St Louis drawing 3-3 at home with the LA Galaxy. Joao Klauss put St Louis up in the 35th with Gabriel Pec equalized for LA in the 41st. Klauss scored again in the 47th. This time, it was Matheus Nascimento equalizing for the Galaxy in the 51st. Pec scored again for LA in the 87th, with Klauss equalizing for St Louis City four minutes into stoppage time.

Columbus beat Vancouver 2-1 at home, with Ibrahim Aliyu putting them up a goal in the 2nd. Jean-Claude Ngando equalized for the Whitecaps in the 6th. Diego Rossi scored for the Crew in the 23rd minute.

FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at the New England Revolution on a Kevin Denkey goal in the 26th minute. “We got into some good spots a number of times,” New England defender Tanner Beason said. “I think I had plenty of the ball and plenty of the ball in the attacking half and got in some good areas to either cross or shoot. (It was) just one of those where we didn’t quite meet the cross with the run or vice versa, and just didn’t get it right, the rebound didn’t bounce our way, that kind of thing. (We) didn’t execute and get one to go our way.”

Philadelphia beat Charlotte 2-1 at home, with Jesus Bueno scoring for the Union two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Charlotte’s Wilfried Zaha equalized in the 78th. Markus Anderson returned the Union lead eight minutes into stoppage time.

Austin beat the Red Bulls 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a Guilherme Biro goal in the 6th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 23rd. Brandon Vazquez scored for Austin in the 51st minute.

Nashville shutout Chicago 2-0 on the road. Hany Mukhtar put Nashville up in the 56th and Sam Surridge scored in the 75th minute. “We talk about wanting to make progress every game, and I think today was an opportunity to do so,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “The intensity that we played at the first-half, that the match was played at, was very high, and we weren’t able to maintain it throughout the 90 minutes. To me, the feel in the first half had a playoff-style match to it. And so what we learned is, we can do it. We can hurt teams at that level, that speed and that intensity, but it’s difficult for us to maintain it.”

Montreal won 3-1 at Houston, going ahead from Prince Owusu goals in the 30th and 32nd. Jalen Neal made it 3-0 Montreal in the 54th. The Dynamo’s Ondrej Lingr scored in the 64th minute.

“It was the mindset,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “Everybody was willing to help each other and to suffer a bit more. I think they deserved this win. This is an incredible demonstration of character and personality because it is not easy to come here with 8 points and play in this environment and put on such a performance.”

San Diego beat Minnesota 4-2 away after falling behind to an own-goal in the 8th. Anders Dreyer equalized for San Diego in the 11th. Minnesota retook the lead from a Kelvin Yeboah goal in the 38th. Dreyer converted a San Diego penalty in the 66th and Milan Iloski added goals in the 75th and two minutes into stoppage time.

“I’m just so proud of the guys, because we’re missing some important players,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “We had some individual errors in the first half, but we were able to bounce back real quick, you know, to just kind of release those feelings of maybe making some mistakes, being nervous, and then refocusing on what we needed to do. And the guys can be tremendously proud of themselves, because, man, they got a fighting spirit, but they’re also so brave to just keep going.”

FC Dallas won 4-2 at Sporting Kansas City. Shapi Suleymanov put Sporting KC up in the 8th with Petar Musa equalizing for Dallas in the 11th. Luciano Acosta converted a Dallas penalty in the 59th. Sporting’s Khiry Shelton saw red in the 61st. Bernard Kamungo made it 3-1 Dallas in the 69th and Acosta scored again in the 82nd. Sporting’s Santiago Munoz pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time.

Orlando shutout Colorado 1-0 on the road. Martin Ojeda scored the Orlando goal in the 24th minute.

Week 19 finished in Utah, where Real Salt Lake shutout DC United 2-0. Johnny Russell put RSL up in the 23rd and Zavier Gozo scored in the 77th minute.

The FIFA Club World Cup opened with Inter Miami drawing 0-0 with Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium. Inter Miami finished with six shots on goal to eight for Al Ahly.

“In the game as a whole, I think we were very nervous and anxious in the first-half,” Javier Mascherano said. “That’s also normal given the context, the atmosphere…. In the second-half, I think we improved a lot. We understood that we had to be more patient when moving the ball from one side to the other. We played in the opponent’s half, created a lot of chances, and the truth is that we leave with the feeling that we could have won in the second-half”

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA Club World Cup on TNT: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund at 12pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Curacao vs El Salvador at 8pm and Canada vs Honduras at 10:30pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Wanderers vs Defensor Sporting at 7pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Danubio vs Racing at 2pm, Torque vs Miramar Misiones at 4:30pm, and Nacional vs Juventud at 7:30pm. FIFA Club World Cup on TNT: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal at 3pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic at 7pm and Suriname vs Mexico at 10pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Comerciantes Unidos vs Alianza Lima at 8pm. USL League One on CBS Sports: Forward Madison vs Westchester at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Progreso vs Boston River at 11:30am, Liverpool vs Penarol at 2pm, Plaza Colonia vs River Plate at 4:30pm, and Cerro vs Cerro Largo at 7:15pm. FIFA Club World Cup on TNT: Inter Miami vs Porto at 3pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti at 6:45pm and Saudi Arabia vs USMNT at 9:15pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA Club World Cup on TNT: Flamengo vs Chelsea at 2pm. TBS has Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors at 9pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Jamaica vs Guadeloupe at 7:45pm and Guatemala vs Panama at 10pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs ADT at 10pm ET.

Photo by Joe Buvid – ISIPhotos.com