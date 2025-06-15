USMNT 5 – Trinidad and Tobago 0, Gold Cup group D

The United States won their group D opener at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, shutting out Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA. The USMNT took the lead in the 16th from a Malik Tillman goal and doubled it when Tillman scored again in the 41st. Deflecting a Diego Luna shot in the 44th gave Patrick Agyemang a goal in the 44th. Brenden Aaronson extended the US lead in the 82nd and fellow substitute Haji Wright finished off the scoring in the 84th minute. The United States plays Saudi Arabia on Thursday in Austin, TX (9:15pm ET – FS1).

In group D’s other game, Saudi Arabia shutout Haiti 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alshehri converted a Saudi Arabia penalty in the 21st minute.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Date: June 15, 2025

Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group Stage

Venue: PayPal Park; San Jose, CA

Attendance: 12,610

Kickoff: 3:07pm PT (6:07pm ET)

Weather: 77 degrees, sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 3 2 5

TRI 0 0 0

USA – Malik Tillman (Jack McGlynn) 16th minute

USA – Malik Tillman (Diego Luna) 41

USA – Patrick Agyemang (Diego Luna) 44

USA – Brenden Aaronson (Max Arfsten) 82

USA – Haji Wright (Max Arfsten) 84

Lineups:

USA: 25-Matt Freese; 16-Alex Freeman, 3-Chris Richards (12-Miles Robinson, 87), 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 18-Max Arfsten; 14-Luca de la Torre (21-Paxten Aaronson 83), 8-Sebastian Berhalter; 6-Jack McGlynn (22-Mark McKenzie, 74), 17-Malik Tillman, 10-Diego Luna (11-Brenden Aaronson, 74); 24-Patrick Agyemang (19-Haji Wright, 73)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 26-Chris Brady, 2-John Tolkin, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 7-Quinn Sullivan, 9-Damion Downs, 20-Nathan Harriel, 23-Brian White Not Dressed: 4-Tyler Adams, 9-Damion Downs, 15-Johnny Cardoso

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

TRI: 1-Marvin Phillip; 4-Sheldon Bateau, 5-Justin Garcia, 8-Daniel Phillips, 10-Kevin Molino (Capt.) (3-Joevin Jones, 74), 13-Tyrese Spicer, 16-Alvin Jones (6-Andre Raymond, 46), 19-Ajani Fortune, 23-Noah Powder (15-Dante Sealy, 46), 24-Isaiah Garcia (17-Rio Cardines, 62), 26-Isaiah Lee (9-Nathaniel James, 46)

Substitutes not used: 2-Darnell Hospedales, 7-Steffen Yeates, 14-Wayne Frederick II, 18-Andre Rampersad, 20-Real Gill, 21-Jabari St. Hillaire, 22-Denzil Smith

Head coach: Dwight Yorke

Stats Summary: USA / TRI

Shots: 21 / 3

Shots on Goal: 11 / 2

Saves: 2 / 6

Corner Kicks: 10 / 4

Fouls: 10 / 9

Offside: 3 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

TRI – Justin Garcia (Caution) 34th minute

Officials:

Referee: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)

Assistant 1: Michel Espinoza (MEX)

Assistant 2: Leonardo Castillo (MEX)

Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziére (CAN)

Photo by Doug Zimmerman – ISIPhotos.com