Saudi Arabia 0 – USMNT 1, Gold Cup group D

The United States won their second group D game in the 2025 Concacaf Champions League, shutting out Saudi Arabia 1-0 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. Chris Richards scored the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute with Sebastian Berhalter assisting. The win means the USMNT advances to the knockout round regardless of results in the third group stage game. The United States concludes its group D schedule on Sunday against Haiti at AT&T Stadium.

In the other group D game, Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti drew 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Haiti went a man down when Jean-Kevin Duverne saw red in the 39th. Frantzdy Pierrot opened the scoring for Haiti in the 49th and Justin Julian Garcia equalized for Trinidad and Tobago in the 68th minute.

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Saudi Arabia

Date: June 19, 2025

Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group Stage

Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Attendance: 11,727

Kickoff: 8:15pm CT (9:15pm ET)

Weather: 92 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 1 1

KSA 0 0 0

USA – Chris Richards (Sebastian Berhalter) 63rd minute

Lineups:

USA: 25-Matt Freese; 18-Max Arfsten, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 3-Chris Richards,16-Alex Freeman (15-Johnny Cardoso, 89); 14-Luca de la Torre, 8-Sebastian Berhalter (4-Tyler Adams, 62); 10-Diego Luna (11-Brenden Aaronson, 76),17-Malik Tillman, 6-Jack McGlynn (9-Damion Downs, 63); 24-Patrick Agyemang

Substitutes: 1-Matt Turner, 2-John Tolkin, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 7-Quinn Sullivan, 12-Miles Robinson, 21-Paxten Aaronson, 22-Mark McKenzie, 23-Brian White Not Dressed: 26-Chris Brady, 19-Haji Wright, 20-Nathan Harriel

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

KSA: 1-Nawaf Al Aqidi; 13-Nawaf Bu Washl (8-Marwan Al Sahafi, 75), 5-Abdullah Madu, 4-Abdulelah al Amir (Capt.), 12-Saud Abdulhamid; 16-Ziyad Al Johani, Ali al Hassan (7-Mukhtar Ali, 58), 24-Abdulrahman Al Obud; 15-Aiman Yahya (11-Saleh Al Shehri, 57) 9-Feras Al Brikan (20-Abdullah Al Salem, 85), 26-Ali Majrashi

Substitutes not used: 2-Muhannad Al Shanqiti, 3-Salem Al Najid, 10-Faisal Al Ghamdi, 17-Mohammed Sulaiman, 19-Turki Al Ammar, 21-Abdulrahman Al Sanbi, 22-Ahmed Al Kassar, 23-Ali Al Asmari

Head coach: Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard

Stats Summary: USA / KSA

Shots: 5 / 3

Shots on Goal: 3 / 1

Saves: 1 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 8

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Diego Luna (Caution) 67th minute

KSA – Abdulrahman Al Obud (Caution) 89

USA – Sebastian Berhalter (Caution) 90

Officials:

Referee: Marco Ortiz (MEX)

Assistant 1: Michel Morales (MEX)

Assistant 2: Jorge Sanchez (MEX)

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez (GUA)

Photo by Concacaf