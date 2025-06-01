MLS Week 17: Sporting KC wins at Houston, Inter Miami scores five goals

Week 17 of the 2025 MLS season started with St Louis beating San Jose 2-1 at home. Joao Klauss opened the scoring for St Louis two minutes into first-half stoppage time. San Jose equalized from a Josef Martinez goal in the 82nd. Eduard Lowen returned St Louis’ lead, converting a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. St Louis’ Conrad Wallem saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Nashville drew 2-2 at home with NYCFC, with Sam Surridge scoring in the 27th and 41st. NYCFC’s Hannes Wolf pulled a goal back in the 54th and equalized in the 87th minute.

New England shutout Montreal 3-0 on the road, playing a man up from the 36th when Giacomo Vrioni saw red. The Revolution’s Peyton Miller scored in the 48th and Olay Feingold added goals in the 55th and 87th minutes.

“First of all, I’d just like to say I’m really proud of the guys for getting this massive three points today,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “It’s a five-point week, with three road games, and it’s nine games unbeaten in a brutal stretch where it’s eight of the last 10 on the road. In those nine games, we’ve taken 19 points, so over two points per game. Another clean sheet, I’m really pleased with that, and great to score the three goals, all three of them from our wingbacks.”

DC United won 2-1 at FC Cincinnati, going ahead from a Gabriel Pirani goal in the 2nd. Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey equalized in the 15th. DC retook the lead from a Conner Antley goal in the 19th minute.

“A tough night,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “A tough stretch, tough week for us, results wise and just performance wise. So, maybe the break will come at a good time to reset and try to come out of it in a better way than we went into it.”

Inter Miami beat Columbus 5-1 at home, taking the lead when Tadeo Allende scored in the 13th. Lionel Messi added goals in the 15th and 34th. The Crew’s Cesar Ruvalcaba pulled a goal back in the 58th. Miami’s Luis Suarez scored in the 64th and Fafa Picault finished off the goals in the 89th minute.

The Red Bulls shutout Atlanta 2-0 at home. Cameron Harper put the Red Bulls up in the 3rd and Eric Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

“I think it was a combination of things,” Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “I think fatigue, we didn’t look sharp physically in terms of defensively closing guys down. Even when we had the ball our first touch was loose, we turn the ball over in our own half quite easily. And then it’s no secret how Red Bulls is going to play and we probably needed to adjust accordingly a little bit and I don’t think we did.”

Chicago won 3-1 at Orlando City, going ahead from a Philip Zinckernagel goal in the 5th. Hugo Cuypers extended the Fire’s lead with goals in the 31st and 32nd. Orlando’s Alexander Freeman pulled a goal back in the 39th minute.

“Yeah, it’s a collective effort,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We knew it was going to be a collective effort. The starters, the solutions who came in, everyone did their job and they put pressure on us, but we were able to withstand and get a good result.”

Charlotte shutout Toronto FC 2-0 on the road. Pep Biel put Charlotte up in the 56th and Patrick Agyemang scored in the 90th minute.

FC Dallas drew 0-0 at home with Philadelphia. Dallas’ Lalas Abubakar saw red in the 39th minute. Dallas put two shots on goal to one for the Union.

“It is unbelievable to watch,” Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “I was inspired tonight watching the fight and the hustle and the desire behind the ball. It’s not easy to do that. Going to Cincinnati and going two goals down and coming back. You can’t question the heart and the resiliency that we play with.”

Sporting Kansas City came back to win 3-1 at Houston after falling behind to a Sebastian Kowalczyk goal in the 13th. Sporting KC’s Dejan Joveljic equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time and scored again in the 52nd. Santiago Munoz finished off the Kansas City goals in the 88th minute.

“Sometimes you need to close your eyes and do a bicycle kick and then maybe you’ll score,” Joveljic said. “I was lucky enough this time and hopefully many more times again.”

The LA Galaxy shutout Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home, going ahead from a Lucas Sanabria goal in the 17th. Joseph Paintsil added a goal in the 55th minute.

San Diego beat Austin 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Luca de la Torre goal in the 60th. Milan Iloski scored two minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC qualified for the Club World Cup with a 2-1 win over Club America in extra time at BMO Stadium. Club America’s Brian Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 64th with Igor Jesus equalizing in the 89th to send the game to extra time. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 115th. Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 89th minute for Club America.

One game remains on Sunday’s MLS schedule.

