The USMNT players abroad roundup starts with the end of the seasons in the Premier League and Serie A. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 21st and Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 72nd minute. Fulham finished in 11th-place. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at Liverpool, going ahead from an Ismaila Sarr goal in the 9th. Liverpool saw red in the 68th and equalized in the 84th minute. Crystal Palace finished in 12th.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth won 2-0 at Liecester City. Antione Semenyo scored in the 74th and 88th minutes. Bournemouth finished 9th.

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah’s Juventus won 3-2 at Venezia in Serie A. McKennie subbed on in the 76th and Weah followed in the 81st. Falling behind in the 2nd, Kenan Yildiz equalized for Juventus in the 25th and Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 31st. Ridgeciano Haps equalized for Venezia in the 55th. Manual Locatelli converted a Juventus penalty in the 73rd minute. Juventus finished in 4th-place.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan shutout Monza 2-0 at home. Musah subbed out at halftime and Pulisic followed in the 86th. Matteo Gabbia put AC Milan up in the 64th and Joao Felix doubled the lead in the 74th minute. AC Milan finished 8th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost the Scottish Cup final 4-3 on penalties to Aberdeen after drawing 1-1 in regulation. An own-goal put Celtic up in the 39th and an own-goal leveled the score in the 83rd. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 45th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime for Reims in the 3-0 French Cup final loss to PSG at the Stade de France. PSG scored in the 16th, 19th, and 43rd minutes.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 with Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege in Belgium’s Pro League. Westerlo finished 2nd in the Conference League playoff group and Standard finished in 5th-place.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 69th for Lausanne’s 3-3 win at Servette in the Swiss Super League playoff group A. Down a goal in the 30th, Papa NDiaye equalized in the 55th. Servette retook the lead from an own-goal in the 59th, and Teddy Okou equalized for Lausanne in the 63rd. Servette scored their third goal in the 88th and Lausanne’s Fabricio Oviedo equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 77th for Sonderjyske in their 3-2 win at Vejle BK in the Superliga playoffs. Down a goal in the 55th, Sidi Haidara equalized for Sonderjyske in the 62nd, Chidiebube Duru put them up in the 66th, and Albert Rrahmani doubled the lead in the 83rd. Vejle scored again in the 90th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed out at halftime for Valur’s 3-0 home shutout of IBV in Iceland’s topflight. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 28th, Patrick Pedersen made it 2-0 in the 29th, and Birkir Heimisson finished off the Valur goals in the 43rd minute.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan drew 0-0 at Independiente in Argentina’s Primera Division playoff semifinals, advancing 6-5 on penalties. Independiente failed to convert in rounds one and seven with Huracan not scoring in round five.

Alex Zendejas’s Club America lost 2-0 at Toluca and by the same score on aggregate in the Liga MX Clausura final. Toluca scored in the 65th and converted a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 1 – Liverpool 1), Auston Trusty (Celtic 1 – Aberdeen 1, 3-4 on penalties), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 2 – Juventus 3, Venezia finished 19th), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis 1 – Valencia 1, finished 6th), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – AZ 3, Eredivisie European playoffs), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 3 – Maccabi Netanya 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – 2 de Mayo 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Libertad vs Alianza Lima at 6pm and River Plate vs Universitario at 8:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Conference League final on CBS Sports: Real Betis vs Chelsea at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Atletico Nacional at 6pm and LDU Quito vs Central Cordoba at 8:30pm. beIN en Espanol has Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal at 8:30pm. MLS on FS1: Columbus vs Nashville at 8pm and LA Galaxy vs San Jose at 10pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: San Antonio vs Tulsa at 8pm and Las Vegas vs Phoenix at 10:30pm ET.

