MLS Week 18: Chicago scores seven, Vancouver beats Seattle

A short week 18 of the 2025 MLS season started at Audi Field, where Chicago beat DC United 7-1 on the road. Maren Haile-Selassie opened the scoring for the Fire in the 8th and Jonathan Bamba doubled the lead in the 23rd. Chicago’s Tim Barlow added goals in the 30th and 44th with Philip Zinckernagel making it 5-0 in the 56th. Dominique Badji scored for DC in the 60th. Barlow scored again for Chicago in the 65th and Brian Gutierrez finished off the goals a minute into stoppage time.

“I think that the group has really – not surprised me – but I think it’s a really good group to work with because of how hard they work in training and the intensity they put into training, and that’s the fundamental for everything,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We know we need to keep getting better. We know we need to add some more quality to the roster. But with that work ethic as the foundation, it’s a real positive.”

Austin won 2-0 at Colorado, going ahead from a Mikkel Desler goal in the 6th. An own-goal doubled the lead in the 66th minute.

On Sunday, Portland beat St Louis 2-1 at home after falling behind to an Akil Watts goal in the 50th. Antony equalized for the Timbers in the 55th and David Ayala scored a minute into stoppage time.

LAFC won 3-1 at home over Sporting Kansas City. Sporting KC took the lead in the 39th from a Dejan Jovelic goal. LAFC’s Edie Segura equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time, Denis Bouanga converted a penalty in the 59th, and Olivier Giroud scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Week 18 ended in Vancouver, with the Whitecaps beating Seattle 3-0. Vancouver took the lead from a Jeevan Badwal goal in the 40th. Seattle’s Nouhou Tolo saw red in the 52nd and Jon Bell was sent off in the 55th. Daniel Rios doubled the Whitecaps’ lead in the 70th and Damir Kreilach converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FS2 has the Azerbaijan vs Hungary friendly at 12pm. USMNT vs Switzerland is on TNT at 8pm. Univision has Mexico vs Turkey at 8:30pm.

UEFA World Cup qualifiers on FS2: Netherlands vs Malta at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Serbia vs Andorra at 2:45pm. Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on Fox Deportes: Cuba vs Bermuda at 4pm, Jamaica vs Guatemala at 7pm, and Costa Rica vs Trinidad and Tobago at 9pm. CONMEBOL qualifiers on Telemundo: Argentina vs Colombia at 8pm. Universo has Brazil vs Paraguay at 8:45pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Segunda Division on ESPN Deportes: Real Oviedo vs Almeria at 3pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: Ottawa vs York United at 7pm. USL Championship on ESPN2: Louisville City vs Rhode Island at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Segunda Division on ESPN Deportes: Mirandes vs Racing Santander at 3pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Torque vs Progreso, Plaza Colonia vs Cerro, and Cerro Largo vs Wanderers at 6pm. MLS on FS1: Portland vs San Jose at 10:30pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Halifax vs Cavalry at 3pm and Calgary vs AFC Toronto at 6pm. MLS on FOX: St Louis vs LA Galaxy at 4:30pm. FIFA Club World Cup on TBS: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami at 8pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Mexico vs Dominican Republic at 10:15am ET.

Sunday has the Club World Cup on TNT: PSG vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. NWSL on CBS: Portland vs Washington at 4pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Vancouver FC vs Forge at 4pm and Ottawa vs Valour at 7pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Ayacucho vs Universitario at 4pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FOX: USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago at 6pm. FS1 has Haiti vs Saudi Arabia at 8:15pm and Costa Rica vs Suriname at 11pm ET.

Monday has the FIFA Club World Cup on TBS: Chelsea vs LAFC at 3pm. Concacaf Gold Cup on FS1: Panama vs Guadeloupe at 7pm and Jamaica vs Guatemala at 10pm. All Times Eastern

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases

Photo by the Chicago Fire