26 players called into 2025 Gold Cup squad

The USMNT roster for the 2025 Gold Cup is set, with coach Mauricio Pochettino finalizing his squad two days before the first warmup friendly. The USMNT plays Turkey on Saturday June 7 (3:30pm ET – TNT) and Switzerland on Tuesday June 10 (8pm ET – TNT) before starting the Gold Cup on June 15. Group D also includes Trinidad and Tobago (June 15 – 6pm ET – FOX), Saudi Arabia (June 19 – 9:15pm ET – FS1), and Haiti (June 22 – 7pm ET – FOX). The USMNT can name 23 players to each match roster during the Gold Cup.
2025 USMNT Gold Cup roster
GK: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)
DEF: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 0/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse/FRA; 19/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 68/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 24/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 32/3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel/GER; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 43/3)
MID: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 47/8); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 44/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis/ESP; 18/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 24/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 4/0), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 4/1), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 17/0)
FOR: Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/NED; 1/0), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 4/3), Damion Downs (FC Köln/GER; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 4/1), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 15/4)
Photo by Howard Smith – ISIPhotos.com