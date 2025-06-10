USMNT 0 – Switzerland 4, international friendly

The United States lost their sendoff game to Switzerland 4-0 at GEODIS Park in Nashville. Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye opened the scoring in the 13th, Michael Aebischer doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Breel Embolo made it 3-0 in the 33rd. Johan Manzambi finished off the Switzerland goals in the 36th minute. Damion Downs made his international debut for the USMNT. The United States begins Gold Cup play against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 at PayPal Park in San Jose (6pm ET – FOX).
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Switzerland
Date: June 10, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: GEODIS Park; Nashville, TN
Attendance: 20,602
Kickoff: 7:07pm CT
Weather: 78 degrees, sunny
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
USA 0 0 0
SUI 4 0 4
SUI – Dan Ndoye (Ardon Jashari) 13th minute
SUI – Michel Aebischer (Johan Manzambi) 23
SUI – Breel Embolo 33
SUI – Johan Manzambi 36
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Turner (Capt.); 20-Nathan Harriel, 22-Mark McKenzie, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 27-Max Arfsten (2-John Tolkin, 46’); 15-Johnny Cardoso, 8-Sebastian Berhalter (9-Damion Downs, 75’); 21-Paxten Aaronson (10-Diego Luna, 46’), 11-Brenden Aaronson (13-Tim Ream, 46’), 7-Quinn Sullivan (17-Malik Tillman, 46’); 23-Brian White (24-Patrick Agyemang, 46’)
Substitutes not used: 25-Matt Freese, 26-Chris Brady, 3-Chris Richards, 6-Jack McGlynn, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-Alex Freeman, 19-Haji Wright
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
SUI: 1-Gregor Kobel; 24-Isaac Schmidt (2-Lucas Blondel, 65’), 4-Nico Elvedi (25-Aurèle Amenda, 72’), 5-Manuel Akanji (26-Stefan Gartenmann, 46’), 13-Ricardo Rodríguez (17-Miro Muheim, 46’); 10-Granit Xhaka (15-Djibril Sow, 66’);9-Johan Manzambi, 18-Ardon Jashari (8-Remo Freuler, 84’), 20-Michel Aebischer (23-Zeki Amdouni, 72’), 11-Dan Ndoye; 7-Breel Embolo
Substitutes not used: 3-Silvan Widmer, 21-Marvin Keller, 16-Vincent Sierro, 22-Fabian Rieder, 14-Cédric Zesiger, 12-Yvon Mvogo, 19-Ulisses Garcia
Head coach: Murat Yakin
Stats Summary: USA / SUI
Shots: 7 / 12
Shots on Goal: 0 / 7
Saves: 3 / 0
Corner Kicks: 1 / 7
Fouls: 8 / 10
Offside: 1 / 2
Misconduct Summary
USA – Quinn Sullivan (Caution) 41st minute
SUI – Nico Elvedi (Caution) 51
SUI – Aurèle Amenda (Caution) 90
USA – Patrick Agyemang (Caution) 90+2
USA – Johnny Cardoso (Caution) 90+3
Officials:
Referee: Andrew Samuel (TRI)
Assistant 1: Jessica Morales (MEX)
Assistant 2: Elva Gutierrez (MEX)
Fourth Official: Chris Mason (JAM)
Credit: Robin Alam – ISIPhotos.com