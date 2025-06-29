MLS Week 21: Montreal beats NYCFC, New England comes back at home

Week 21 of the 2025 MLS season began at Stade Saputo, where Montreal shutout NYCFC 1-0 at home. Victor Loturi scored for Montreal in the 22nd minute.

“We need this kind of night to get something back from what we are working for,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “The players, especially today, gave everything against every kind of difficulty. They really gave everything, they kept with the game plan. It was a very good performance.”

Nashville won 1-0 at DC United. Sam Surridge converted a Nashville penalty in the 18th minute.

New England came back to draw 3-3 at home with the Rapids. Calvin Harris put Colorado up in the 29th, Rafael Navarro doubled the lead in the 40th, and Ted Ku-Dipietro scored in the 55th. The Rapids gave up an own-goal in the 58th. Carles Gil converted a Revolution penalty in the 86th and Maxi Urruti scored three minutes into stoppage time.

“You have to give New England credit,” Colorado coach Chris Armas said. “The fans got behind them. They stayed. They pushed hard, lots of crosses, lots to deal with. But this is one of those draws that feels like a loss, but it’s a point. It’s a point on the road, we take it.”

The Red Bulls drew 2-2 at home with Minnesota, taking the lead from an Emil Forsberg goal in the 11th. Kelvin Yeboah equalized for United in the 32nd and Anthony Markanich scored in the 45th. The Red Bulls equalized from an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting goal in the 90th minute.

Cincinnati won 2-1 at Orlando City, with Evander scoring four minutes into first-half stoppage time and again in the 74th. Marco Pasalic pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

“Credit to Orlando, they pushed,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “They pushed and threw everything at us, and we were fortunate there at the end to not concede again. But, like I said at the beginning, a gutsy performance from our guys, and I’m happy that they get to walk off the field with three points against a very good team on the road.”

Toronto shutout Portland 3-0 at home, going ahead from an Alonso Coello goal in the 11th. Tyrese Spicer doubled the lead in the 56th and Deandre Kerr finished off the scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago beat Charlotte 3-2 at Soldier Field. Philip Zinckernagel put the Fire up in the 23rd, Brian Gutierrez made it 2-0 in the 25th, and Hugo Cuypers scored in the 33rd. Charlotte’s Pep Biel pulled a goal back in the 56th and Idan Toklomati scored in the 59th minute.

“Yeah, I think it was important for the group,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. We talked about some of the wins we’ve had and needing to have a win where you need to dig. And we talked with the group, and I think that was important. I mean, we don’t want to give up two goals, but I think the positive side of that is the guys have to come together. They had to work together and grind it out in the end, which I think we did.”

San Diego won 3-2 at Dallas, taking the lead from an Anders Dreyer penalty in the 26th. Petar Musa equalized for Dallas in the 44th and Sebastian Lletget scored in the 56th. Hirving Lozano equalized for San Diego in the 77th and Tomas Angel scored six minutes into stoppage time.

“The effort was there,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “It’s not like I’m watching a team that’s not giving effort, and we had chances. I would argue, when it’s 2-2, we had two huge chances to go 3-2 up before they scored. That’s the margins. That’s the margin of every sport.”

Houston shutout St Louis 1-0 at home on an Ezequiel Ponce goal in the 66th minute.

Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at home with Real Salt Lake after falling behind to a Johnny Russell goal a minute into stoppage time. Erik Thommy equalized for Sporting KC in the 59th and Jacob Davis saw red in the 82nd minute.

San Jose drew 1-1 at home with the LA Galaxy, taking the lead from a Beau Leroux goal in the 16th. The Galaxy’s Marco Reus equalized in the 70th minute.

The Sounders shutout Austin 2-0 at home, going ahead from a Jesus Ferreira goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Daniel Musovski doubled the lead in the 54th. Seattle finished a man down when Reed Baker-Whiting saw red in the 89th minute.

MLS concludes on Sunday with two games on the schedule.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com