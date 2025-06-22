USMNT 2 – Haiti 1, Gold Cup group D

The United States won group D on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, beating Haiti 2-1 to finish group play with nine points from three games. Malik Tillman opened the scoring for the United States in the 10th with Louicius Deedson equalizing for Haiti in the 19th. Patrick Agyemang scored for the USMNT in the 75th minute. The USMNT will play Costa Rica in the quarterfinals in Minneapolis on Sunday, June 29 (7pm ET – FOX).

In the other group D game, Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 with Trinidad and Tobago at Allegiant Stadium. Trinidad and Tobago went up from a Dante Sealy goal in the 10th. Feras Albrikan equalized for Saudi Arabia in the 60th minute. Saudi Arabia advances in 2nd-place and will play Mexico in Glendale, AZ on June 28 (10:15pm ET – FS1).

Gold Cup Group D final standings

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts United States 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9 Saudi Arabia 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 Trinidad and Tobago 3 0 2 1 2 7 -5 2 Haiti 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Haiti

Date: June 22, 2025

Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Group Stage

Venue: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas.

Attendance: 20,918

Kickoff: 6pm CT (7pm ET)

Weather: indoors

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 1 2

HAI 1 0 1

USA – Malik Tillman (Brenden Aaronson) 10th minute

HAI – Louicius Deedson 19

USA – Patrick Agyemang (John Tolkin) 75

Lineups:



USA: 25-Matt Freese; 16-Alex Freeman, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 2-John Tolkin; 4-Tyler Adams (21-Paxten Aaronson, 88), 14-Luca de la Torre (15-Johnny Cardoso, 81); 7-Quinn Sullivan (6-Jack McGlynn, 70), 17-Malik Tillman, 11-Brenden Aaronson (10-Diego Luna, 70); 24-Patrick Agyemang (23-Brian White, 82)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 8-Sebastian Berhalter, 12-Miles Robinson,18-Max Arfsten, 20-Nathan Harriel, 22-Mark McKenzie

Not Dressed: 26-Chris Brady, 9-Damion Downs, 19-Haji Wright

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

HAI: 1-Johny Placide (Capt.); 2-Carlens Arcus (24-Wilguens Paugain, 88), 4-Ricardo Adé, 6-Garven Metusala, 8-Martin Expérience; 10-Louicius Deedson (21-Christopher Attys, 45), 14-Léverton Pierre, 17-Danley Jean Jacques, 18-Ruben Providence (15-Mikaël Cantave, 88); 9-Duckens Nazon (11-Dany Jean, 80), 20-Frantzdy Pierrot

Substitutes not used: 3-François Dulysse, 5-Carl Sainté, 12-Alexandre Pierre, 13-Duke Lacroix, 16-Mondy Prunier, 19-Belmar Joseph, 23-Garrissone Innocent, 25-Téo Michel

Head coach: Sébastien Migné

Stats Summary: USA / HAI

Shots: 18 / 8

Shots on Goal: 6 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 3 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Tyler Adams (Caution) 1st minute

Officials:

Referee: Katia Garcia (MEX)

Assistant 1: Sandra Ramirez (MEX)

Assistant 2: Karen Diaz (MEX)

Fourth Official: Julio Luna (GUA)