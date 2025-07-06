MLS week 22 started on Friday, with Minnesota winning 2-1 at FC Dallas. Carlos Harvey opened the scoring for United in the 35th and Anthony Markanich doubling the lead in the 58th. Logan Farrington pulled a goal back for Dallas in the 73rd minute.

“I was really pleased that the players got their rewards for a very, very good first-half performance and a very complete performance,” Minnesota coach Eric Ramsay said. “Certainly after the first 45 minutes and patches in the second half, and for their will, determination and real conviction in seeing the game out because that was so important after what happened with New York Red Bulls.”

Sporting Kansas City won 2-1 at Colorado, taking the lead from a Dejan Jovelic goal in the 4th. colorado failed to convert a penalty in the 31st. Erik Thommy made it 2-0 Sporting in the 53rd. Colorado’s Fafael Navarro converted a penalty in the 89th minute.

“I’m incredibly proud of the guys,” Kansas City interim coach Kerry Zavagnin said. “There is still plenty of work to do. We gave up many chances in the game, but when you go on the road, you’re going to have to absorb pressure. We did and we were opportunistic with the two great goals that we scored. Overall it was a really satisfying result going on the road.”

The LA Galaxy shutout Vancouver 3-0 at home. Mattheus Nascimento opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 2nd. Joseph Paintsil doubled the lead in the 60th and converted a penalty in the 77th. Vancouver’s Jayden Nelson saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

“I thought we played well for the vast majority of the game,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “There was a few moments where they were able to take away a little bit of the balance of power at the end of the first half a little bit. They reorganized a couple things at halftime. The start of the second half was really kind of stop and start, just with the nature of things. But we got off to a great start.”

On Saturday, Charlotte drew 2-2 at home with Orlando, going ahead from a Pep Biel goal in the 40th. Bill Tuiloma doubled Charlotte’s lead in the 65th. Ramiro Enrique pulled a goal back for Orlando in the 69th and Marco Pasalic equalized in the 80th minute.

Inter Miami won 4-1 at Montreal after falling behind to a Prince Owusu goal in the 2nd. Tadel Allende equalized for Miami in the 33rd, Lionel Messi scored in the 40th, and Telasco Segovia made it 3-1 in the 60th. Messi scored again in the 62nd minute.

“It was not easy to get back into the competition after spending a month playing in the Club World Cup, and I think the players handled it perfectly,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. “The team had to work hard to turn it around, and they did an excellent job, right in line with the level we showed throughout the Club World Cup. So, honestly, it was a great night.”

DC United drew 0-0 at home with Atlanta United. DC put two shots on goal to Atlanta’s one. “We have to try and build positive on what we did today,” Atlanta coach Ronny Deila said. “We didn’t give them almost nothing. They had hit the bar and that was a shot from a place that is very difficult to score from. They maybe had one more, but we need to create more and I think everybody is in agreement of that.”

FC Cincinnati beat Chicago 2-1 at home, taking the lead from an Evander goal in the 19th. Kevin Denkey doubled the lead in the 50th. Chicago’s Philip Zinkernagel scored in the 55th minute.

“Pretty consistent theme as far as guy’s ability to get on top and protect a lead,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We know we can be better in how we go about it, but where we let ourselves down with just moving the ball up the field, we made up for it with some really strong defending. And the end of the game, obviously, is a little bit chaotic with substitutions and us being thin. There were a couple challenging moments, but in the end, I think the guys see it out in good way with guys out of position and a lot of fatigue. So, credit for the guys for finding one.”

Nashville shutout Philadelphia 1-0 at home. Nashville played a man down from the 63rd when Jonathan Perez saw red. Hany Mukhtar converted a Nashville penalty 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Austin vs LAFC was postponed due to the flooding in Texas.

Real Salt Lake beat St Louis 3-2 at home, going ahead in the 6th from a Noel Caliskan goal. Diogo Goncalves doubled the Salt Lake lead in the 43rd. Joao Klauss pulled a goal back for St Louis in the 51st. St Louis gave up an own goal in the 64th and RSL gave up an own goal in the 80th minute.

Portland beat New England 2-1 at home, taking the lead from an Ian Smith goal in the 20th. Luca Langoni equalized for the Revolution in the 35th. The TImbers retook the lead from a David Da Costa goal in the 72nd minute.

Houston won 4-2 at San Diego after falling behind to a Milan Iloski goal in the 25th. Lawrence Ennali equalized in the 36th and Franco Escobar scored two minutes into stoppage time. Luca Bombano equalized for San Diego in the 54th and Onni Valakari scored in the 67th. Ezequiel Ponce converted a Houston penalty in the 87th and scored again ten minutes into stoppage time.

San Jose drew 1-1 at home with the Red Bulls after falling behind to an Emil Forsberg goal in the 19th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 58th. San Jose’s De Juan Jones saw red in the 64th and New York’s Raheem Edwards followed in the 87th minute.

Week 22 concludes on Sunday with one game on the schedule.

Did Not Play: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Palmeiras 1, Club World Cup quarterfinals), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Real Madrid 3, Club World Cup quarterfinals)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Euros on FS1: Germany vs Denmark at 12pm. Poland vs Sweden is on FOX at 3pm. FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on TNT: Fluminense vs Chelsea at 3pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Minnesota vs Chicago at 8pm. Canadian Championship on FS2: York United vs Ottawa at 7pm and Cavalry vs Vancouver FC at 9pm.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by the LA Galaxy