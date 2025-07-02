USMNT 2 – Guatemala 1, Gold Cup semifinal

The United States advanced to the 2025 Gold Cup final on Wednesday, beating Guatemala 2-1 in St Louis. Diego Luna scored both of the USA goals in the 4th and 15th. Olger Escobar pulled a goal back for Guatemala in the 80th minute. The Gold Cup final is scheduled for Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston (6pm ET – FOX).
In the other semifinal, Mexico shutout Honduras 1-0 at Levi’s Stadium. Raul Jimenez scored Mexico’s goal in the 50th minute with Luis Malagon keeping the clean sheet.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Guatemala
Date: July 2, 2025
Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Semifinal
Venue: Energizer Park; St. Louis, Mo.
Attendance: 22,423 (sellout)
Kickoff: 6pm CT (7pm ET)
Weather: 85 degrees, sunny
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA 2 0 2
GUA 0 1 1
USA – Diego Luna 4th minute
USA – Diego Luna (Malik Tillman) 15
GUA – Olger Escobar (Arquímidez Ordóñez) 80
Lineups:
USA: 25-Matt Freese; 16-Alex Freeman, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 18-Max Arfsten (5-Walker Zimmerman, 85); 4-Tyler Adams (6-Jack McGlynn 77), 14-Luca de la Torre (11-Brenden Aaronson, 58); 8-Sebastian Berhalter, 17-Malik Tillman, 10-Diego Luna (2-John Tolkin, 77); 24-Patrick Agyemang (9-Damion Downs, 85)
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 7-Quinn Sullivan, 12-Miles Robinson, 20-Nathan Harriel, 21-Paxten Aaronson, 22-Mark McKenzie, 23-Brian White
Not Dressed: 26-Chris Brady, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 19-Haji Wright
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
GUA: 12-Kenderson Navarro; 7-Aaron Herrera, 4-Jose Pinto (Capt.), 3-Nicolás Samayoa, 16-José Morales; 13-Stheven Robles (22-Jonathan Franco, 65), 5-José Rosales (17-Oscar Castellanos, 65), 11-Rudy Muñoz (20-Olger Escobar, 65); 10-Pedro Altán (19-Arquímidez Ordóñez, 70), 9-Rubio Rubín (14-Darwin Lom, 70) 18-Óscar Santis
Substitutes not used: 21-Luis Morán, 2-Jose Ardón, 6-Erick Lemus, 8-Rodrigo Saravia, 23-William Cardozo, 24-Carlos Aguilar, 25-Kevin Ramírez
Head coach: Luis Fernando Tena
Stats Summary: USA / GUA
Shots: 12 / 20
Shots on Goal: 7 / 5
Saves: 4 / 5
Corner Kicks: 2 / 6
Fouls: 15 / 15
Offside: 3 / 2
Misconduct Summary:
USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 45th minute +1
GUA – Stheven Robles (Caution) 49
USA – Diego Luna (Caution) 51
USA – Luca de la Torre (Caution) 55
USA – Matt Freese (Caution) 77
GUA – Óscar Santis (Caution) 90+4
Officials:
Referee: Oshane Nation (JAM)
Assistant Referee 1: Caleb Wales (TRI)
Assistant Referee 2: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)
Fourth Official: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)
Photo by Concacaf