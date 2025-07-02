USMNT 2 – Guatemala 1, Gold Cup semifinal

The United States advanced to the 2025 Gold Cup final on Wednesday, beating Guatemala 2-1 in St Louis. Diego Luna scored both of the USA goals in the 4th and 15th. Olger Escobar pulled a goal back for Guatemala in the 80th minute. The Gold Cup final is scheduled for Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston (6pm ET – FOX).

In the other semifinal, Mexico shutout Honduras 1-0 at Levi’s Stadium. Raul Jimenez scored Mexico’s goal in the 50th minute with Luis Malagon keeping the clean sheet.

Diego Luna bagged a brace in the first 15 minutes of the match for the @USMNT 😤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kPF8u0UHJk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2025

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Guatemala

Date: July 2, 2025

Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Semifinal

Venue: Energizer Park; St. Louis, Mo.

Attendance: 22,423 (sellout)

Kickoff: 6pm CT (7pm ET)

Weather: 85 degrees, sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 2 0 2

GUA 0 1 1

USA – Diego Luna 4th minute

USA – Diego Luna (Malik Tillman) 15

GUA – Olger Escobar (Arquímidez Ordóñez) 80

Lineups:

USA: 25-Matt Freese; 16-Alex Freeman, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 18-Max Arfsten (5-Walker Zimmerman, 85); 4-Tyler Adams (6-Jack McGlynn 77), 14-Luca de la Torre (11-Brenden Aaronson, 58); 8-Sebastian Berhalter, 17-Malik Tillman, 10-Diego Luna (2-John Tolkin, 77); 24-Patrick Agyemang (9-Damion Downs, 85)

Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 7-Quinn Sullivan, 12-Miles Robinson, 20-Nathan Harriel, 21-Paxten Aaronson, 22-Mark McKenzie, 23-Brian White

Not Dressed: 26-Chris Brady, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 19-Haji Wright

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

GUA: 12-Kenderson Navarro; 7-Aaron Herrera, 4-Jose Pinto (Capt.), 3-Nicolás Samayoa, 16-José Morales; 13-Stheven Robles (22-Jonathan Franco, 65), 5-José Rosales (17-Oscar Castellanos, 65), 11-Rudy Muñoz (20-Olger Escobar, 65); 10-Pedro Altán (19-Arquímidez Ordóñez, 70), 9-Rubio Rubín (14-Darwin Lom, 70) 18-Óscar Santis

Substitutes not used: 21-Luis Morán, 2-Jose Ardón, 6-Erick Lemus, 8-Rodrigo Saravia, 23-William Cardozo, 24-Carlos Aguilar, 25-Kevin Ramírez

Head coach: Luis Fernando Tena

Stats Summary: USA / GUA

Shots: 12 / 20

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 2 / 6

Fouls: 15 / 15

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 45th minute +1

GUA – Stheven Robles (Caution) 49

USA – Diego Luna (Caution) 51

USA – Luca de la Torre (Caution) 55

USA – Matt Freese (Caution) 77

GUA – Óscar Santis (Caution) 90+4

Officials:

Referee: Oshane Nation (JAM)

Assistant Referee 1: Caleb Wales (TRI)

Assistant Referee 2: Ojay Duhaney (JAM)

Fourth Official: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

