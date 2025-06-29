USMNT 2 – Costa Rica 2 (4-3 pens), Gold Cup quarterfinals

The United States and Costa Rica drew 2-2 on regulation in the Gold Cup quarterfinals in Minneapolis on Sunday with the USMNT advancing 4-3 on penalties. Costa Rica went up from a Francisco Calvo penalty in the 12th. Malik Tillman’s penalty attempt in the 37th was saved by Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Diego Luna equalized for the USMNT with Max Arfsten assisting. Arfsten gave the United States the lead in the 47th with Tillman assisting. Alonso Martinez equalized for Costa Rica in the 71st minute.

With the game going to penalties, USA goalkeeper Matt Freese made saves in the second, fifth, and sixth rounds. Damion Downs converted the sixth round penalty for the US to advance. The USMNT will play Guatemala in the semifinal in St Louis on July 2.

Guatemala and Canada drew 1-1 in regulation with Guatemala advancing 6-5 on penalties. Jonathan David converted a Canada penalty in the 30th. Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg saw red four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Rubio Rubin equalized for Guatemala in the 69th. In penalties, Canada failed to convert in rounds five and seven while Guatemala didn’t score in round 5.

DAMION DOWNS SENDS THE @USMNT TO THE GOLD CUP SEMIFINALS 🔥



🇨🇷:✅❌✅✅❌❌

🇺🇸:✅✅❌✅❌✅ pic.twitter.com/ggfn0NqPOl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2025

