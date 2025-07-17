MLS Week 24: Red Bulls beat New England 5-3, Chicago draws at Atlanta

Midweek MLS for week 24, starting with Atlanta drawing 2-2 at home with Chicago. Trailing from a Philip Zinckernagel goal in the 2nd, United’s Alexey Miranchuk equalized in the 56th. The Fire retook the lead from a Maren Haile-Selassie goal in the 79th, with Atlanta’s Will Reilly equalizing four minutes into stoppage time.

“I’m proud of the group. Proud of the effort,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Third game in eight days and the guys have been grinding and you see the effort they put in today to come in here and dominate the game like that and deserved to win.”

Charlotte beat DC United 2-1 at home, going ahead from Pep Biel goals in the 44th and 48th. Gabriel Pirani scored for DC in the 60th minute. Earlier on Wednesday, DC announced that they plan to hire Rene Weiler as the club’s new coach.

FC Cincinnati shutout Inter Miami 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Gerardo Valenzuela goal in the 16th. Evander scored for Cincinnati in the 50th and 70th minutes. “Very pleased with the performance,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We were a better team tonight than we showed on the weekend, and I’m happy for the guys that they were rewarded for it.”

The Red Bulls beat New England 5-3 at home after falling behind to a Leonardo Campana goal in the 5th. The Revolution doubled their lead from an own-goal in the 30th. Daniel Edelman pulled a goal back for New York in the 56th with Erik Maxim Choup-Molting equalizing in the 70th. Emil Forsberg gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 72nd, Choupo Moting scored again in the 83rd, and Forsberg converted a penalty in the 88th. Campana scored for the Revs three minutes into stoppage time.

Philadelphia beat Montreal 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a Tao Baribo goal in the 37th. Prince Owusu equalized for Montreal two minutes into stoppage time. The Union went ahead for good from an Olwethu Makhanya goal in the 50th minute.

“The guys wanted to come here and fight at the same level of the first-placed team in the standings to show something,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “We wanted to come here to try to win, to try to get points and the guys have shown this on the field. I’m very happy especially because we showed that after we went down 2-1, chasing the game, we could create a lot of chances. As soon as they gave us a bit of space, the players recognized the possibility to play. We tried to show what we can do and we fought.”

NYCFC won 2-1 at Orlando City. Robin Jansson gave Orlando the lead in the 36th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 87th. Alonso Martinez scored for NYCFC a minute into stoppage time. “We knew that with such high temperatures, a lot of spaces would open up, so we were cautious, tried to keep the score close, and when we had the chance, we gave it everything we had to go for the result,” NYCFC midfielder Andres Perea said.

Vancouver shutout Houston 3-0 on the road, going ahead from an Emmanuel Sabbi goal in the 4th. Seb Berhalter doubled the lead in the 42nd and Brian White scored in the 56th minute.

LAFC won 1-0 at Minnesota. Denis Bouanga converted an LAFC penalty in the 42nd minute.

Nashville beat Columbus 3-0 at home, taking the lead from an own-goal in the 2nd. Hany Mukhtar scored for the Crew in the 30th and Sam Surridge finished off the goals in the 82nd minute.

“This is again so, so difficult,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “The idea is to get inside their box as many as we can and after that to have better execution, better finishing. Tonight was not the case. Like I said, yes, we had the possibility to attack the box. We did it, but we were not clean inside the box. Defensively, we were not clean also inside our box. Again, this was not good today, simple as that. We’re going to try to find solutions and to get better.”

Seattle drew 3-3 at home with Colorado, taking the lead from an Obed Vargas goal in the 16th. Albert Rusnak added Sounders’ goals in the 43rd and 47th. The Rapids’ Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty in the 50th and Cole Bassett converted a second Colorado penalty in the 53rd. Darren Yapi equalized for the Rapids in the 75th minute.

Austin beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on the road. Myrto Uzuni opened the scoring for Austin in the 40th and Owen Wolff doubled the lead in the 63rd. Joseph Paintsil converted a Galaxy penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

“Tonight was a missed opportunity, but we got to move forward,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “In that locker room by the time we left there was a lot of focus on what’s in front of them.”

Real Salt Lake won 1-0 at Portland on a Diogo Goncalves goal in the 83rd minute.

Toronto shutout San Diego 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. Theo Corbeanu converted a Toronto penalty in the 20th minute. “We had a hard time breaking them down, creating the clear chances we want to do,” San Diego defender Christopher McVey said. “Thought defensively, you know, they had the penalty and that was pretty much it. But, you know, they win the game on it.”

San Jose drew 2-2 at home with FC Dallas, going ahead from an Ian Harkes goal in the 21st. Dallas’s Petar Musa equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time and scored again in the 85th. Josef Martinez equalized for the Earthquakes in the 86th minute.

“Today, I’m really proud of what I saw given where we are, given what’s happened recently,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “It’s not easy to do to come out with a belief like they had and with that fight. I’m just gutted for them that they didn’t get that three (points).”

In Liga MX, Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 86th for Club America’s 3-1 home win over Club Tijuana. Brian Rodriguez put Club America up in the 35th with Ramiro Arciga equalizing for Tijuana in the 56th. The match was delayed in the 64th. Rodrigo Aguirre put Club America up for good in the 65th and Rodriguex scored again a minute into stoppage time. Zendejas saw yellow in the 48th minute. Joe Corona was on the bench for Tijuana.

