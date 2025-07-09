Minnesota and Austin advance in the US Open Cup

On Tuesday in the US Open Cup quarterfinals, Minnesota came back to advance 3-1 over Chicago after extra time at Allianz Field. Playing a man down when Omar Gonzalez saw red in the 25th, Brian Gutierrez converted a Chicago penalty in the 28th. Robin Lod equalized for United in the 47th. With that score holding through regulation, Kelvin Yeboah scored for Minnesota in the 95th and converted a penalty in the 120th minute.

“It feels amazing,” Yeboah said. “It feels amazing to help the team, and I was grateful that I could make an impact in the game.”

After drawing 2-2 after extra time, Austin advanced 4-2 on penalties at San Jose. Cristian Arango put the Earthquakes up in the 12th with Austin’s Brandon Vazquez equalizing from the penalty spot in the 65th. With the game in extra time, Benjamin Kikanovic scored for San Jose in the 99th. Austin’s Myrto Uzuni equalized from the penalty spot in the 115th minute. With the game in penalties, San Jose failed to convert in rounds one and three while Austin scored on all four of their attempts.

Did Not Play: Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Fluminense 0, Club World Cup semifinals)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Zambia vs Senegal at 12pm and Congo DR vs Moroc/co at 3pm. Women’s Euros on FS1: England vs Netherlands at 12pm. FOX has France vs Wales at 3pm. Club World Cup semifinals on UniMas: PSG vs Real Madrid at 3pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sport: Philadelphia vs Red Bulls at 7pm. Canadian Championship pn FS2: Montreal vs Forge at 7pm and Vancouver vs Valour at 10pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Tunisia vs Algeria at 12pm and Botswana vs Nigeria at 3pm. Women’s Euros on FOX: Finland vs Switzerland at 3pm. FS1 has Norway vs Iceland at 3pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

CBS Sports has the Melbourne vs Wrexham friendly at 5:30am. Women’s Cup of Nations on beIN Sport: Ghana vs Mali at 12pm and Tanzania vs South Africa at 3pm. Women’s Euros on FOX: Italy vs Spain at 3pm. FS1 as Portugal vs Belgium at 3pm. Liga MX on FS1: Juarez vs Club America at 11pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: UTC Cajamarca vs Alianza Lima at 11am. Women’s Euros on FOX: Sweden vs Germany at 3pm. FS1 has Poland vs Denmark at 3pm. ESPN Deportes has the Birmingham City vs Sevilla friendly at 3pm. Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Ottawa vs Forge at 3pm and Pacific vs Halifax at 6pm. Women’s Copa America on FS1: Peru vs Chile at 5pm. FS2 has Ecuador vs Uruguay at 8pm. MLS on FS1: Inter Miami vs Nashville at 7:30pm.

Sunday has the Club World Cup final on TBS at 3pm. Women’s Euros on FS1: England vs Wales at 3pm. FS2 has Netherlands vs France at 3pm. Women’s Copa America on FS1: Bolivia vs Paraguay at 5pm and Brazil vs Venezuela at 8pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Pittsburgh vs Loudoun at 5pm. Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: York United vs Valour at 6pm. FS2 has Vancouver FC vs Cavalry at 9pm. Liga MX on Fox Deportes: Tigres vs Toluca at 9pm.

Monday has no games on the schedule. All Times Eastern

Photo by the Chicago Fire