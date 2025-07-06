USMNT 1 – Mexico 2, Gold Cup final

The United States lost 2-1 to Mexico in the 2025 Gold Cup final at Houston’s NRG Stadium in Houston. The USMNT took the lead in the 4th when Sebastian Berhalter found Chris Richards for the opening goal. Mexico’s Raul Jimenez equalized in the 27th and Edson Alvarez scored in the 77th minute. The United States returns to action during the September international window with friendlies against Korea on September 6 (5pm ET – TNT) and Japan on Sept 9 (7:30pm ET – TNT).
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Mexico
Date: July 6, 2025
Competition: 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup; Final
Venue: NRG Stadium; Houston, Texas
Attendance: 70,925 (sellout)
Kickoff: 6pm CT (7pm ET)
Weather: Indoors
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
USA: 1 0 1
MEX: 1 1 2
USA – Chris Richards (Sebastian Berhalter) 4th minute
MEX – Raul Jíménez (Marcel Ruíz) 27
MEX – Edson Álvarez (Johan Vásquez) 77
Lineups:
USA: 25-Matt Freese; 16-Alex Freeman, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 18-Max Arfsten (2-John Tolkin, 86); 4-Tyler Adams (6-Jack McGlynn, 82), 14-Luca de la Torre (9-Damion Downs, 69); 8-Sebastian Berhalter, 17-Malik Tillman, 10-Diego Luna (11-Brenden Aaronson, 86); 24-Patrick Agyemang
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 26-Chris Brady, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 7-Quinn Sullivan, 12-Miles Robinson, 20-Nathan Harriel, 22-Mark McKenzie, 23-Brian White
Not Dressed: 15-Johnny Cardoso, 19-Haji Wright, 21-Paxten Aaronson
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
MEX: 1-Luis Malagón; 2-Jorge Sánchez (15-Israel Reyes, 86), 3-César Montes, 5-Johan Vásquez, 23-Jesús Gallardo; 7-Gilberto Mora (17-Orbelín Pineda, 75), 4-Edson Álvarez (Capt.), 14-Marcel Ruíz, 25-Roberto Alvarado (21-César Huerta, 87), 9-Raul Jíménez (11-Santiago Giménez, 86), 10-Alexis Vega
Substitutes not used: 12-Raul Rangel, 13-Guillermo Ochoa, 6-Erik Lira, 8-Carlos Rodríguez, 16-Julián Quiñones, 18-Ángel Sepúlveda, 19-Jesús Orozco, 26-Mateo Chávez
Not Dressed: 20-Efraín Alvarez, 22-Julián Araujo, 24-Luis Chávez
Head coach: Javier Aguirre
Stats Summary: USA / MEX
Shots: 6 / 16
Shots on Goal: 3 / 8
Saves: 6 / 2
Corner Kicks: 0 / 12
Fouls: 12 / 11
Offside: 0 / 0
Misconduct Summary:
MEX – César Montes (Caution) 44th minute
USA – Tyler Adams (Caution) 63
MEX – Raul Jíménez (Caution) 85
Officials:
Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)
Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)
Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)
Fourth Official: Walter Lopez (GUA)
Photo by Robin Alam – ISIPhotos.com