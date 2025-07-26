MLS Week 26: Montreal wins at New England

Just a couple of days after the All-Star Game, the MLS regular season resumed with six games on Friday. That started with Montreal coming back to win 3-1 at New England. Tomas Chancalay put the Revolution up in the 3rd. Montreal’s Prince Owusu equalized in the 9th, Dante Sealy scored in the 36th, and Olger Escobar added a goal five minutes into stoppage time.

“Obviously, I’m very happy for the three points,” Escobar said. “As a collective, we played very well. We defended very well. So, I thought it was really amazing for me. I felt like I had to come on and obviously support the team as much as I could. If it was having to defend for the last 20 minutes that I was in or holding the ball or attacking, I was willing to do anything. When you get put in that position, you have to do whatever is best to support the team.”

NYCFC won 4-3 at FC Dallas, taking the lead from a Jonathan Shore goal in the 11th. Petar Musa equalized for Dallas in the 15th and Logan Farrington scored in the 17th. NYCFC’s Alonso Martinez equalized in the 22nd. Farrington returned the Dallas lead eight minutes into first-half stoppage time. Martinez equalized again for NYCFC in the 46th and scored again in the 84th minute.

“We had four mental lapses tonight,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “For me, tonight was disappointing, especially since how we played last week and how collective we were on both sides of the ball. I didn’t see this coming. I’m really, really surprised that this is what tonight turned into.”

Orlando won 3-1 at Columbus after falling behind to a Diego Rossi penalty in the 66th. Ramiro Enrique equalized for Orlando in the 76th and scored again in the 79th. Martin Ojeda added an Orlando goal six minutes into stoppage time.

“This is like the reality,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “When we chase the game, it’s going to be open and we’re going to be open. For me, we conceded the first goal, no, we cannot concede a goal like this – this is not possible. The second goal, this is not good. The third goal, we are open so we want to chase. It’s normal that they score, you understand what I mean? No, we didn’t control those moments, and that’s why we got punished.”

Portland won 1-0 at LAFC on a Cristhian Paredes goal in the 45th minute.

San Diego shutout Nashville 2-0 at home. Hirving Alonso scored San Diego’s opener in the 53rd and Anders Dreyer doubled the lead nine minutes into stoppage time.

Houston vs the LA Galaxy was postponed due to weather.

Week 26 continues on Saturday with nine more games on the schedule. The 2025 Leagues Cup begins on Tuesday.

Did Not Play: Jose Corona (Tijuana 1 – Juarez 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

USL Championship on ESPN2: Pittsburgh vs Miami FC at 7pm. Women’s Copa America semifinals on FS1 at 8pm. Canadian Premier League on FS2: Valour vs Cavalry at 8pm. Leagues Cup on UniMas: Tigres vs Houston at 9pm. FS1 has Pachuca vs San Diego at 11pm ET.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com