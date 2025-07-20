MLS Week 25: Inter Miami scores five at Red Bulls, Charlotte wins at Atlanta

MLS week 25 started in Atlanta, where Charlotte came back to win 3-2 on the road. Tristan Muyumba put United up in the 10th. Charlotte’s Idan Toklomati equalized in the 46th, Wilfried Zaha gave them the lead in the 59th, and Pep Biel scored in the 77th. Emmanuel Latte Lath pulled a goal back for Atlanta in the 86th minute.

Chicago won 2-0 at Montreal, taking the lead from a Hugo Cuypers goal in the 13th. Jack Elliott doubled the Fire’s lead in the 53rd minute.

“As hard as it is to say to take a positive out of tonight, I think that the way we’re getting into the box, the way we’re finding these chances, is getting better,” Montreal’s Caden Clark said. “There is more fluidity in the team and I’m just proud of the way we responded even after the second goal with a little more urgency and a little more aggression.”

Columbus beat DC 2-1 at home, going ahead from a Daniel Gazdag penalty in the 31st. DC’s Christian Benteke equalized in the 48th. The Crew retook the lead from a Lassi Lappalainen goal in the 78th. United’s Aaron Herrera saw red in the 89th minute.

“It was really good, really clean in transition, dealing with second balls as well as back pressing,” Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte said. “But I thought it was, you know, starts with the front guys not letting them, you know, be able to bring Benteke up front. Just, you know, box defending, balls in behind us. It was really good.”

Orlando won 2-1 at New England with Marton Ojeda opening the scoring in the 15th. The Revolution’s Tomas Chancalay equalized in the 55th. Ojeda scored again in the 58th minute.

“In this sport, every moment is a moment that matters,” New England coach Caleb Porter said. “Whether it’s a set piece, whether it’s a transition, or whether it’s a ball in behind, those little moments become big moments if they turn into goals, and that’s what we’re not getting right. It’s just being switched on and being focused for 90-plus minutes.”

Inter Miami won 5-1 at the Red Bulls after falling behind to an Alexander Hack goal in the 14th. Miami’s Jordi Alba equalized in the 24th and Telasco Segovia added goals in the 27th and three minutes into stoppage time. Lionel Messi scored for Miami in the 60th and 75th minutes.

FC Dallas shut out St Louis 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Kaick goal in the 24th. Petar Musa scored for Dallas in the 79th and converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

“All I’ve wanted for this club is to help lead the club in the right direction,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “We’re proud of what we see game to game, we’re building something that’s gonna bring a trophy. We have a long way to go, but I know that something’s changing here. It’s about consistency, consistency to keep this kind of performance going.”

Houston drew 1-1 at home with Philadelphia. Ale Bedoya put the Union up in the 15th and Jack McGlynn converted a Dynamo penalty ten minutes into first-half stoppage time. Philadelphia’s Francis Westfield saw red nine minutes into stoppage time.

Nashville shutout Toronto 1-0 at home on a Sam Surridge goal in the 28th minute.

Seattle beat San Jose 3-2 at Lumen Field after falling behind to a Preston Judd goal in the 26th. The Sounders’ Daniel Musovski equalized in the 27th and scored again in the 54th. San Jose’s Cristian Arango equalized in the 64th. Pedro de la Vega scored for Seattle in the 69th minute.

“First of all, I thought we played well against a good opponent away in challenging conditions whenever you play here in Seattle,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “I thought we played well and just certainly had some mental breakdowns that prevented us from getting any kind of result tonight. But overall, I thought the team played well.”

Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at home with NYCFC. Andres Perea put NYCFC up in the 22nd and Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi equalized in the 74th minute.

“It’s been a quick turnaround, with three games quickly,” NYCFC midfielder Aiden O’Neill said. “We’ve done all the right things, and you could see that tonight. We’re full of energy and we came out here to get three points and we’re a little bit disappointed with the point but we take it, and we move forward.”

FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at Real Salt Lake. Lica Orellano scored Cincinnati’s goal in the 87th minute. “I think, for 60 minutes, it was a very disciplined control performance in how we defended the ball and how we were able to create some chances,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “The missing piece was that last action, the last pass or cross, or moment to dribble, but I’m really, really pleased. That was a good team performance, and there was a lot of guys that played an important role.”

LAFC drew 3-3 at home with the LA Galaxy, with Denis Bouanga opening the scoring in the 26th. Javairo Dilrosun doubled the LAFC lead in the 31st. The Galaxy’s Gabriel Pec converted a penalty in the 36th, but Bouanga made it 3-1 LAFC in the 67th. Pec scored again for the Galaxy in the 79th. LAFC’s Eddie Segura saw red a minute into stoppage time. The Galaxy’s Maya Yoshida equalized seven minutes into stoppage time.

Portland drew 1-1 at home with Minnesota, falling behind to an Anthony Markanich goal in the 77th. Omir Fernandez equalized for the Timbers two minutes into stoppage time.

Week 25 ended with San Diego drawing 1-1 at home with Vancouver. An own-goal put the Whitecaps up in the 40th and San Diego’s Ian Pilcher equalized in the 79th minute.

Moving to the USMNT players abroad roundup, Cade Cowell subbed out in the 69th for Chivas in their 1-0 loss at Club Leon in Liga MX. Chivas fell behind to a 65th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 2 – Puebla 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Cup of Nations semifinals on beIN Sport at 12pm and 3pm. Women’s Euros on FOX: England vs Italy at 3pm. Women’s Copa America semifinals on FS1: Colombia vs Bolivia at 5pm and Paraguay vs Brazil at 8pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba at 6pm and Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle at 8:30pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

CBS Sports has the Arsenal vs AC Milan friendly at 7:30am. Women’s Euros on FOX: Germany vs Spain at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Palestino vs Bolivar at 6pm and Gremio vs Alianza Lima at 8:30pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Guarani vs Universidad at 6pm and Atletico Mineiro vs Atletico Bucaramanga at 8:30pm. Women’s Copa America on FS1: Ecuador vs Argentina at 8pm. FS2 has Chile vs Uruguay at 8pm.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Cup of Nations 3rd-place game on beIN Sport at 3pm. ESPN Deportes has the Real Betis vs Porto at 3pm. Canadian Premier League on Fox Soccer Plus: Halifax vs Forge at 6pm. FS2 has Vancouver FC vs Valour at 10pm. Women’s Copa America on FS2: Brazil vs Colombia at 8pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Paraguay vs Venezuela at 8pm ET.

