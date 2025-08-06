Leagues Cup: Columbus beats Leon, Toluca wins at NYCFC

Monday was the start of the third round of games in phase one of the 2025 Leagues Cup, with Columbus shutting out Leon 1-0 at home. Max Arfsten scored the game’s only goal in the 52rd minute.

Yeah, I think anytime we play against a team from Liga MX, it’s always like that,” Arfsten said. “I think they have an extra chip on their shoulder when they play us, and like we have the same against them. So, they’re always super intense battles. And honestly, I think they’re fun, because it’s just a different type of intensity every time we play. So yeah, I honestly enjoy the battles.”

Toluca came back to beat NYCFC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium, taking the lead from an Alonso Martinez goal in the 10th. Toluca’s Jesus Angulo equalized in the 37th and Paulinho scored in the 39th minute.

“Now we have 10 games left until the end of the league,” NYCFC midfielder Andres Perea said. “We need to stay focused because we have one game less, and we need to secure a spot in the playoffs…. I think now it’s about turning the page, staying focused like you said, and going after results in the league.”

Puebla beat Montreal 2-1 at Stade Saputo. Montreal played a man down from the 23rd when Joel Waterman saw red. Prince Owusu scored for Montreal in the 47th. Puebla’s Emiliano Gomez equalized in the 58th and Ricardo Marin scored in the 73rd. Puebla’s Raul Castillo saw red a minute into stoppage time.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Montreal coach Marco Donadel said. “I think that CF Montreal should always play with this intensity and this mentality. That’s the foundation for us. It will be easier for us to correct mistakes with this mentality. In the end, we need to close this window of Leagues Cup and Puebla immediately because tomorrow morning, we’ll start to train and to recover. In three days, we have another game which is very important.”

Pachuca won 2-1 at Houston, taking the lead from a Luis Quinones goal in the 24th. Houston equalized from an Amine Bassi penalty in the 82nd. Gaston Togni returned Pachuca’s lead in the 85th minute.

San Diego shutout Mazatlan 2-0 at home, with Onni Valakari scoring in the 66th and 74th. Mazatlan’s Nicolas Benedetti saw red in the 78th minute.

LAFC beat Tigres 2-1 at BMO Stadium, taking the lead in the 38th from a David Martinez penalty. Tigres equalized through Edgar Lopez in the 47th. LAFC retook the lead when Martinez scored in the 64th minute.

Moving to USMNT players abroad, Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 72nd for Valur’s 2-2 draw at IA in the Besta deild. Patrick Pedersen put Valur up in the 16th and converted a penalty in the 40th. Valur gave up an own-goal in the 50th and equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

African Nations Championship on beIN Sport: Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic at 10am and Mauritania vs Tanzania at 1pm. Club friendly on ESPN Deportes: Real Betis vs Como at 2:30pm. Leagues Cup on UniMas: Atlanta United vs Atlas at 7:30pm. USL League One on CBS Sports: Naples vs Tormenta at 8pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Hercules vs Olimpia at 10pm. USL Championship on TUDN: Monterrey Bay vs Tulsa at 10pm ET.

