Leagues Cup: Chivas wins on penalties, Tijuana beats Colorado

Phase one of the Leagues Cup continued on Sunday, starting with Juarez winning 4-3 on penalties at FC Cincinnati after drawing 2-2 in regulation. Juarez took the lead from a Ricardinho goal in the 39th and Guilherme Castilho doubled it in the 63rd. Evander pulled a goal back for Cincinnati in the 71st and an own-goal leveled the score in the 77th minute. Cincinnati failed to convert in the third and fifth rounds of penalties while Juarez didn’t score in round five.

“The two goals we conceded was us when we turn the ball over, we don’t close the space quick enough in defending the cross,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “And then the second one was that second phase of the set piece where we don’t deal with the cross ball. There’s no danger in the position, but how we attack in time. The clearance ends up creating some chaos in their goal. Those are two moments that are pretty clear of what we can do better.”

Richy Ledezma and Cade Cowell’s Chivas beat Charlotte 4-2 on penalties after drawing 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium. Cowell subbed on in the 87th. An own goal put Charlotte up in the 11th with Ledezma equalizing for Chivas in the 24th. Bryan Gonzalez put Chivas up in the 66th with Kerwin Vargas equalizing for Charlotte a minute into stoppage time. Charlotte failed to convert in the first and fourth rounds of penalties and Chivas didn’t score in round three.

Monterrey beat the Red Bulls 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation at TQL Stadium. Julian Hall scored for New York in the 19th and Sergio Canales equalized for Monterrey in the 38th minute. The Red Bulls didn’t convert in round two of penalties while Monterrey converted on all five attempts.

Tijuana won 2-1 at Colorado, going ahead from a Jackson Porozo goal in the 39th. Ramiro Arciga doubled the Tijuana lead in the 72nd. An own-goal put the Rapids on the board in the 74th minute. Joe Corona subbed on for Tijuana in the 84th minute.

Cruz Azul beat the LA Galaxy 8-7 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation in Carson. Carlos Rodriguez put Cruz Azul up in the 21st and Gabriel Pec equalized for the Galaxy in the 81st minute. The Galaxy failed to convert in rounds eight and nine with Cruz Azul not scoring in round eight.

Seattle beat Santos Laguna 2-1 at home, going ahead from an own-goal in the 7th. Georgi Minoungou made it 2-0 Seattle in the 72nd and saw red in the 74th. Cristian Dajome saw red six minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the USMNT players abroad, Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won the Johan Cruyff Shield, beating Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 61st. Trailing from the 35th, an own-goal leveled the score for PSV in the 78th. Dest scored PSV’s winner in the 84th minute.

Julian Green subbed out two minutes into stoppage time for Furth’s 3-2 home win over Dynamo Dresden in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu put Furth up in the 1st and Felix Klaus doubled the lead in the 9th. Dynamo pulled a goal back in the 11th and equalized in the 74th. Furth’s Felix Klaus scored in the 9th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 60th for Sonderjyske’s 3-2 home win over Nordsjaelland in the Superliga. Maxime Soulas put Sonderjyske up in the 10th with Nordsjaelland equalizing in the 37th. Hoppe returned the Sonderjyske lead in the 69th and Mohamed Cherif Haidara doubled it four minutes into stoppage time. Nordsjaelland scored nine minutes into stoppage time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty’s Celtic opened the Scottish Premiership season with a 1-0 home win over St Mirren. Trusty subbed on in the 65th. Celtic’s Luke McCowan scored the game’s only goal in the 87th minute.

Did Not Play: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 2 – Peterborough United 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Lausanne 1 – Thun 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 3 – Olimpia 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

African Nations Championship on beIN Sport: Congo vs Sudan at 10am and Senegal vs Nigeria at 1pm. ESPN Deportes has the Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa friendly at 12pm. Leagues Cup on FS1: Columbus vs Leon at 7:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal at 9pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Motagua vs Independiente at 10pm ET.

