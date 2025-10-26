MLS Round One: Inter Miami beat Nashville, Philadelphia wins on penalties

The opening games of round one of the 2025 MLS playoffs began on Friday, with Inter Miami beating Nashville 3-1 at home. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Miami in the 19th, Tadeo Allende doubled the lead in the 62nd, and Messi scored again six minutes into stoppage time. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar scored twelve minutes into stoppage time. Nashville hosts Inter Miami on November 1 in game two of the best-of-five series.

On Sunday, Philadelphia beat Chicago 4-2 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation. Indiana Vassilev put the Union up in the 70th and Milan Iloski doubled the lead in the 75th. Chicago’s Jonathan Bamba pulled a goal back in the 84th and Jack Elliott equalized three minutes into stoppage time. The Fire’s Sergio Oregel saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Both teams failed to convert in the first round of penalties with Chicago not scoring in the fourth round. Chicago hosts Philadelphia on Nov 1.

Vancouver shutout FC Dallas 3-0 at home, going ahead from a Daniel Rios goal in the 43rd. Thomas Muller converted a Whitecaps penalty in the 60th and Kenji Cabrera finished off the goals in the 83rd minute. FC Dallas hosts Vancouver on Nov 1.

“They outplayed us in every phase of the game,” FC Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “They were obviously very motivated, and from what happened last week, they beat us and we have to bounce back, and we have to be better. We can’t do this. But we got humbled tonight.”

San Diego took the lead in their series, beating Portland 2-1 at home. Onni Valakari opened the scoring for San Diego in the 23rd and Anders Dyer doubled the lead in the 30th. Kristoffer Velde pulled a goal back for the Timbers in the 36th. Portland’s Jimer Fory saw red in the 66th minute. Portland hosts San Diego on Nov 1.

“This is a good first step,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “This is playoff football. So, this is just one step in the journey that is round one. And our objective right now is to enjoy this moment but then focus on recovery and then getting ready for the next one, so that we’re the more prepared team going into game two.”

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Eston Parker – ISIPhotos.com