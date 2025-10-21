USMNT Players Abroad: Pepi scores in PSV Champions League win

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the league stage of the Champions League, where Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Napoli 6-2 at home. Both Pepi and Dest subbed on in the 84th. Napoli took the lead in the 31st, with an own-goal leveling the score in the 35th. Ismael Saibari put PSV in front in the 38th and Dennis Man scored in the 54th. Playing a man up from the 76th, Man scored again for PSV in the 80th. Napoli pulled a goal back in the 85th, but Pepi extended PSV’s lead in the 86th. Couhaib Driouech finished off the PSV scoring in the 89th minute with Pepi assisting.

Moving to the Championship, Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 1-0 at Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County. Agyemang subbed out in the 85th. He assisted on David Ozoh’s goal in the 55th minute. Damion Downs subbed on in the 78th for Southampton’s 3-1 loss at Bristol City. Adam Armstrong put Southampton up in the 30th. Bristol City equalized in the 33rd, went ahead in the 57th, and scored again in the 64th minute.

Did Not Play: Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 2 – PSG 7), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 0 – Arsenal 4), Haji Wright (Coventry City 2 – Portsmouth 1), Alex Zendejas (Club America 2 – Puebla 1)

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on TUDN: Athletic vs Qarabag at 12:45pm. CBS Sports has Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge at 3pm. Eintracht vs Liverpool is on UniMas at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Konyaspor vs Besiktas at 1pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Flamengo vs Racing Club at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Pachuca vs Tigres at 9pm and Tijuana vs Toluca at 11pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart at 12:45pm. CBS Sports has Nottingham Forest vs Porto at 3pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Najma vs Al-Ahli at 2pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Universidad Chile vs Lanus at 6pm. USWNT vs Portugal friendly on TNT at 7pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: LDU Quito vs Palmeiras at 8:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on Fox Deportes: Sporting Cristal vs Universitario at 9pm. TUDN has the Mexico WNT vs New Zealand friendly at 10pm ET.

Photo by Ciro De Luca – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com