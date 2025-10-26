USMNT Players Abroad: Aaronson scores for Leeds, Coventry City beats Watford

This week, the weekend roundup edition of the USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League. Brendon Aaronson subbed out in the 86th for Leeds United’s 2-1 home win over West Ham United. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 3rd and Joe Rodon made it 2-0 Leeds United in the 15th. West Ham scored in the 90th minute.

Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home. Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth up in the 25th and Adams assisted on Eli Junior Kroupi’s goal in the 40th minute. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at Arsenal to a 39th minute goal.

George Campbell subbed out in the 88th for Daryl Dike in West Brom’s 1-0 loss at Ipswich Town in the Championship. Ipswich scored in the 83rd minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 70th for Norwich City’s 2-1 loss at Swansea City. Down a goal from the 6th, Norwich’s Jovon Makama equalized in the 42nd. Swansea retook the lead in the 69th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 73rd for Coventry City’s 3-1 home win over Watford. Brandon Thomas-Asante put Coventry up in the 3rd, Jamie Allen doubled the lead in the 7th, and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto made it 3-0 in the 42nd. Watford saw red in the 44th and converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home with Wrexham. Trailing from the 7th, Hayden Hackney equalized for Middlesbrough in the 80th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 82nd for Derby County’s 1-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers. Carlton Morris scored Derby County’s goal in the 10th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 76th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss at Wycombe Wanderers in League One. Huddersfield’s Alfie May saw red in the 25th. Wycombe took the lead in the 38th, doubled it in the 75th, and Huddersfield gave up an own-goal in the 80th minute.

Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach lost 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Scally subbed on in the 76th and Reyna followed in the 84th. Gladbach’s Jens Castrop saw red in the 19th. Bayern went up in the 64th and added goals in the 69th and 80th minutes. Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund to a goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed on in the 70th for Furth’s 4-1 home loss to Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 3rd, 34th, and 69th, Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth a minute into stoppage time. Karlsruher scored again five minutes into stoppage time. John Tolkin subbed out in the 65th for Holstein Kiel’s 1-1 home draw with VfL Bochum. Down from a penalty in the 55th, Louis Koster equalized for Holstein Kiel in the 86th minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 85th for SV Waldhof’s 3-1 home win over 1860 Munich in the 3. Liga. Trailing from the 10th, Samuel Abifade equalized for Waldhof in the 24th. Kennedy Okpala added goals in the 60th and 66th minutes.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 78th for Juventus in their 1-0 loss at Lazio in Serie A. Lazio scored in the 9th minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana lost 3-1 at Monza in Serie B. Falling behind in the 3rd, Novakovich equalized for Reggiana in the 13th. Monza retook the lead in the 25th and scored again in the 43rd minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 3-2 at Carrarese. Andrea Adorante opened the scoring for Venezia in the 13th. Carrarese equalized in the 41st. Venezia retook the lead from an Issa Doumbia goal in the 63rd. Carrarese equalized again in the 84th and scored six minutes into stoppage time. Busio saw yellow in the 52nd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 60th for Ceuta’s 1-0 win at Cultural Leonesa in the Segunda Division. Ruben Diez converted a Ceuta penalty in the 13th. De La Fuente saw yellow in the 23rd minute.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco shutout Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Balogun subbed out in the 60th. Mohammed Salisu scored Monaco’s goal in the 3rd minute. Tim Weah subbed out in the 52nd for Marseille’s 2-1 loss at Lens. Weah assisted on Mason Greenwood’s opener in the 17th. Lens equalized from the penalty spot in the 23rd and an own goal put them up for good in the 53rd minute.

Tanner Tessmann subbed out seven minutes into stoppage time for Lyon’s 2-1 home win over Strasbourg. With Lyon trailing from the 25th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 31st. Playing a man up from the 67th, Afonso Moreira scored for Lyon a minute into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 70th for CD Tondela’s 3-0 home loss to Sporting in the Primeira Division. Sporting scored in the 18th, 59th, and two minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 1-1 at home with Dender in the Jupiler League. Trailing from the 3rd, Thomas Vanden Keybus equalized for Westerlo in the 65th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 4-0 at Gent to goals in the 8th, 17th, four minutes into first-half stoppage time, and the 83rd minute.

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV won 3-2 at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 83rd. Ismael Saibari scored for PSV in the 30th with Feyenoord equalizing in the 50th. PSV retook the lead from a Saibari goal in the 51st and scored again in the 60th. Feyenoord pulled a goal back in the 73rd. Dest saw yellow in the 62nd. George Bello’s LASK shutout Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK 1-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sascha Horvath scored LASK’s goal in the 71st minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 87th for Sonderjyske’s 0-0 draw at Randers. Hoppe saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 67th for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-0 loss at Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League. Panathinaikos converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 87th for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-1 draw at Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli Premier League. Trivante Stewart scored for Maccabi Haifa in the 21st with Saief assisting. Ironi Tiberias equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed on in the 83rd for Tijuana’s 2-0 loss at Tigres in Liga MX. Tijuana had a penalty saved in the 50th. Tigres took the lead in the 61st and doubled it in the 74th. Mourad El Ghezouani scored for Tijuana in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Newcastle 2), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Sunderland 2), Ethan Horvath (Sheffield Wednesday 1 – Oxford United 2), Caleb Wiley (Watford 1 – Coventry City 3), Damion Downs (Southampton 1 – Blackburn 2), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Wigan Athletic 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Hamburg 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – St Pauli 0), James Sands (St Pauli 0 – Eintracht 2), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Freiburg 0), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 1 – Stuttgart 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 1 – Hearts 3), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 2 – Pisa 2), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 1 – Cremonese 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Como 0), Jonathan Gomez (Albacete 1 – Cordoba 3), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Ajax 3), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Gornik Zabrze 2), Aron Johannsson (Valur 0 – Vikingur 2), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – Silkeborg 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Asteras Tripolis 0), Alex Zendejas (Club America 2 – Mazatlan 2), Marco Farfan (Tigres 2 – Tijuana 0), Cade Cowell and Richy Ledezma (Chivas 4 – Atlas 1), Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 2 – Atletico La Paz 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on Fox Deportes: Lecce vs Napoli at 1:30pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Eintracht vs Borussia Dortmund at 1:30pm. Ligue 2 on beIN Sport: St Etienne vs Pau at 3:30pm. League Cup on CBS Sports: Grimsby Town vs Brentford at 3:45pm. MLS playoffs on FS1: Charlotte vs NYCFC at 6:45pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Atletico Mineiro vs Independiente del Valle at 8:30pm. Concacaf Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Motagua vs Caragnes at 10pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lorient vs PSG at 2pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Venezia vs Sudtirol at 3:30pm. TNT has the USWNT vs New Zealand at 8pm. Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Penarol vs Plaza Colonia at 7:30pm. Caribbean Club Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Mount Pleasant Academy vs Defense Force at 8pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Flamengo at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Alum Roberts – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com