USMNT Players Abroad: Crystal Palace and Bournemouth draw, goal for Balogun

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 3-3 at home with Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth. Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 7th and doubled their lead in the 38th. Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled a goal back for Crystal Palace in the 64th and equalized in the 69th. Bournemouth retook the lead from a Ryan Christie goal in the 89th, but Mateta converted a Crystal Palace penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Adams saw yellow in the 40th minute. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United lost 2-0 at Burnley to goals in the 18th and 68th minutes.

Aidan Morris subbed on in the 69th for Middlesbrough’s 2-1 home win over Ipswich Town in the Championship. An own-goal put Boro up two minutes into stoppage time and Morgan Whittaker made it 2-0 in the 55th. Ipswich Town pulled a goal back in the 76th minute. George Campbell’s West Brom beat Preston North End 2-1 at home. Mochael Johnston put West Brom up in the 40th and Isaac Price doubled their lead in the 62nd. Preston pulled a goal back in the 78th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City to a 73rd minute goal.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 62nd for Coventry City’s 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers. Victor Torp scored for Coventry in the 57th and Brandon Thomas-Asante added a goal in the 59th minute. Caleb Wiley subbed out in the 60th for Watford’s 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday to a 59th minute goal. Patrick Agyemang subbed on in the 61st for Derby County’s 1-0 home loss to Oxford United to a 24th minute goal.

Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at Charlton Athletic, falling behind to goals in the 17th and a minute into stoppage time. Jamal Lowe scored for Sheffield Wednesday in the 69th. Horvath saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach lost 3-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Reyna subbed on in the 60th. Down 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 26th, Haris Tabakovic pulled a goal back for Gladbach in the 33rd. Union Berlin scored again in the 81st. Reyna saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time. Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 74th for FC Koln’s 1-1 home draw with Augsburg. Trailing from a penalty in the 54th, Said El Mala equalized for Koln in the 76th minute.

James Sands’s St Pauli lost 3-0 at home to Hoffenheim to goals in the 54th, 59th, and 79th minutes. Julian Green subbed on in the 68th for Furth’s 6-0 loss at Elversberg in the 2.Bundesliga. Elversberg took the lead in the 27th, adding goals in the 48th, 56th, 80th, 85th, and three minutes into stoppage time. Green saw yellow in the 71st minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 2-0 at Dundee in the Premiership. Dundee scored in the 18th and Celtic gave up an own-goal a minute into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 77th for Juventus in their 2-0 loss at Como in Serie A. Como scored in the 4th and 79th minutes.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 60th for Reggiana’s 3-1 home win over Bari in Serie B. Trailing from the 41st, Elaysis Taysan equalized for Reggiana two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Playing a man up from the 59th, Reggiana retook the lead from an Andrea Bozzolan goal in the 70th and Mathis Lambourde scored in the 81st minute. Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Empoli. Andrea Adorante scored for Venezia in the 34th and Empoli equalized in the 42nd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 30th for Ceuta’s 2-0 home win over Mirandes in Spain’s Segunda Division. Jose Joaquin Matos put Ceuta up in the 5th and De La Fuente doubled the lead in the 37th minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 62nd for Monaco’s 1-1 home draw at Angers in Ligue 1. Balogun opened the scoring for Monaco in the 72nd and Angers equalized in the 85th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 64th for Toulouse’s 4-0 home win over Metz. Frank Magri opened the scoring for Metz in the 2nd and Aron Donnum converted a penalty in the 8th. Playing a man up from two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Yann Gboho extended Toulouse’s lead in the 79th and Charlie Cresswell scored in the 84th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 3-2 at Nice. Trailing from the 5th, Pavel Sulc equalized for Lyon in the 29th. Nice retook the lead in the 35th and extended it in the 55th. Sulc scored again for Lyon five minutes into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 71st for Marseille’s 6-2 home win over Le Havre. Down a goal from the 24th and playing up a man from the 35th, Marseille’s Mason Greenwood equalized from the penalty spot in the 35th and added goals in the 67th, 72nd, and 76th. Robinho Vaz extended the Marseille lead in the 88th. Le Havre scored again two minutes into stoppage time. Michael Amir Murillo finished off the Marseille scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed on for CD Tondela in their 5-1 win at Cila Real in the Taca de Portugal. Yefrei Rodriguez opened the scoring for Tondela in the 1st with Vila Real equalizing from the penalty spot in the 30th. Tondela retook the lead from a Joao Afonso goal a minute into first-half stoppage time and Yarlen added a goal in the 55th. Pefok scored in the 56th and Sphephelo Sithole added a goal in the 84th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 0-0 at La Louviere in the Jupiler League.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 at home. Pepi subbed on in the 71st. Guus Til scored for PSV in the 22nd and 50th. Go Ahead scored in the 62nd minute. Taylor Booth subbed on in the 77th for FC Twente’s 3-3 draw at NEC. Twente’s Ricky van Wolfswinkel converted a penalty in the 24th. NEC equalized in the 29th. Twente retook the lead from a Mats Rots goal in the 55th. NEC equalized in the 66th. Twente gave up an own goal in the 83rd, with van Wolfswinkel equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

George Bello’s LASK lost 2-0 at Rapid Vienna to goals in the 12th and 42nd in the Austrian Bundesliga. Bello saw yellow in the 50th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK drew 0-0 at home with Hartberg.

Aziel Jackson subbed on in the 82nd for Jagiellonia Bialystok’s 4-0 home win over Arka Gdynia in the Ekstraklasa. Sergio Lozano opened the scoring for Jagiellonia Bialystok in the 16th, Youssuf Sylla doubled the lead in the 57th, and Afimico Pululu added goals in the 66th and 70th minutes.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 74th for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-2 home draw with Kifisia in the Greek Super League. Falling behind three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Federico Macheda equalized for Asteras Tripolis in the 49th and Nikos Kaltsas scored in the 68th. Kifisia equalized in the 86th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 66th for Maccabi Haifa’s 3-2 home loss to Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli Premier League. Dolev Haziza converted a Maccabi Haifa penalty in the 15th and Saief doubled the lead in the 59th. Maccabi Netanya scored in the 60th and 64th, converting a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan’s Tigres beat Necaxa 5-3 at home in Liga MX. Trailing from the 18th, Juan Brunetta equalized for Tigres in the 24th and scored again in the 36th. Necaxa equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time. Brunetta scored again five minutes into first-half stoppage time and Angel Correa added a goal in the 63rd. Necaxa scored again in the 72nd. Diego Lainez finished off the Tigres goals in the 88th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 28th for Club America’s 2-1 loss at Cruz Azul. Zendejas subbed out at halftime. Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring for Club America in the 31st. Cruz Azul went ahead in the 33rd and scored again in the 67th minute. Richy Ledezma’s Chivas shutout Mazatlan 2-0 at home. Armando Gonzalez converted a Chivas penalty in the 34th and Bryan Gonzalez doubled their lead in the 40th minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 0 – Arsenal 1), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 3 – Nottingham Forest 0), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Preston North End 1), Damion Downs (Southampton 0 – Swansea City 0), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 2 – Luton Town 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – VfB Stuttgart 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Freiburg 2), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 3 – Bayer Leverkusen 4), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 4 – Mainz 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – VfL Bochum 3), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 1 – Nurnberg 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 2 – Erzgebirge Aue 0), Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Dundee 2), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan 2 – Fiorentina 1), Yunus Musah (Atalanta 0 – Lazio 0), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Genoa 0), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 1 – Osasuna 0), Jonathan Gomez (Albacete 1 – Castellon 0), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – Midtjylland 5), Aron Johannsson (Valur 4 – Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar 4), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Aris 1), Cade Cowell (Chivas 2 – Mazatlan 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 3 – Puebla 4), Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 0 – Morelia 3), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 1 – Olimpia 1)

On Monday, Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege shutout Royal Antwerp 1-0 at home in the Jupiler League. Rafiki Said scored for Standard in the 1st and Adnane Abid saw red in the 39th minute.

Matthew Hoppe’s Sonderjyske beat FC Fredericia 3-0 in the SuperLiga, taking the lead from a Kristall Mani Ingason goal in the 9th. Alexander Lyng doubled the Sonderjyske lead in the 43rd and Rasmus Vinderslev scored in the 68th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Barcelona vs Piraeus at 12:45pm and Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid at 3pm. CBS Sports has Newcastle vs Benfica at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Independiente del Valle vs Atletico Mineiro at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Club America vs Puebla at 9pm and Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna at 11pm. Central American Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Cartagines vs Motagua at 10pm ET.

Photo by Paul Phelan – Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com