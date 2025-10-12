MLS Week 36: Four goals for Inter Miami, Vancouver wins at Orlando City

It’s catch-up week in Major League Soccer, with five games on the schedule during the international window in advance of Decision Day. This round opened with Inter Miami shutting out Atlanta United 4-0 at home. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 39th, Jordi Alba doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Luis Suarez made it 3-0 in the 61st. Messi scored again in the 87th minute.

Vancouver came back to win 2-1 at Orlando City, after falling behind to a Dagur Thorhallsson goal in the 24th. Nelson Pierre equalized for the Whitecaps in the 81st and Thomas Muller scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

Seattle beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 at home. Paul Rothrock scored the Sounders’ goal in the 4th minute.

The LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 2-1 at home. Dallas played a man down from the 16th when Logan Farrington saw red. The Galaxy’s Elijah Wynder opened the scoring in the 42nd and Anderson Julio equalized for Dallas in the 52nd. A Gabriel Pec goal put the Galaxy up for good in the 87th minute.

Week 36 ends on Sunday in Austin.

TUESDAY’s SOCCER TV

The USA vs Australia friendly is on TNT at 9pm. Univision has Mexico vs Ecuador at 10:30pm.

Fox Soccer Plus has the Norway vs New Zealand friendly at 8am. UEFA World Cup qualifying on FS2: Estonia vs Moldova at 12pm and Latvia vs England at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Spain vs Bulgaria at 2:45pm. Concacaf W Champions Cup on ESPN Deportes: LD Alajuelense vs Chorrillo at 9pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals on FS2 at 4pm and 7pm. Concacaf W Champions League on ESPN Deportes: Washington vs Monterrey at 6:15pm. Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Defensor Sporting vs Penarol at 8pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Uruguay on GolTV: Racing vs Plaza Colonia at 8pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Oviedo vs Espanyol at 3pm. Championship on CBS Sports: Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town at 3pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Boston River vs Danubio at 7pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Tijuana at 9pm and San Luis vs Atlas at 11pm. Universo has Tigres vs Necaxa at 11pm ET.

