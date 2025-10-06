USMNT Players Abroad: Bournemouth beats Fulham, Wright scores in Coventry City win

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Premier League, where Tyler Adams subbed out for Bournemouth in the 78th in their 3-1 home win over Fulham. Down a goal from the 70th, Antoine Semenyo equalized for Bournemouth in the 78th. Justin Kluivert gave Bournemouth the lead in the 84th, and Semenyo scored again six minutes into stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 67th for Leeds United’s 2-1 home loss to Spurs. Trialing from the 23rd, Noah Okafor equalized for Leeds in the 34th. Spurs scored again in the 57th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Everton, ending their undefeated streak across all competitions at 19 games. Daniel Munoz put Palace up in the 37th. Everton equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th and scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

George Campbell’s West Brom lost 3-0 at Millwall in the Championship. Millwall scored in the 18th, 56th, and 72nd minutes. Haji Wright subbed out in the 74th for Coventry City’s 5-0 win at Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday. Brandon Thomas-Adante scored for Coventry in the 3rd and 33rd, with Wright making it 3-0 six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ellis Simms extended the Coventry lead in the 68th and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto finished off the goals in the 75th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Portsmouth to a 23rd minute goal. Caleb Wiley subbed out in the 70th for Watford’s 2-1 home win over Oxford United. Down from an own-goal in the 3rd, Jeremy Ngakla equalized for Watford in the 45th and scored again four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County drew 1-1 with Damion Downs’s Southampton. Downs subbed on in the 60th and Agyemang subbed out in the 79th. Trailing from an Adam Armstrong goal in the 7th, Agyemang equalized for Derby in the 40th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Behind from the 32nd, Oscar Schwartau leveled the score in the 35th. Ipswich retook the lead in the 44th and scored again in the 77th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 63rd for Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 home loss to Stockport County in League One. Huddersfield fell behind to a penalty four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Stockport saw red in the 53rd and doubled their lead in the 78th. Gooch assisted on Bojan Radulovic’s goal for Huddersfield two minutes into stoppage time. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 80th for Mansfield Town’s 1-1 draw at Reading. Tyler Roberts put Mansfield Town up in the 7th and Reading equalized in the 71st minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Motherwell 3-2 at home in the Scottish Premiership. Kelechi Iheanacho converted a Celtic penalty in the 28th. Motherwell equalized in the 40th and went ahead from a penalty in the 56th. Benjamin Nygren leveled the score for Celtic in the 69th, and Daizen Maeda scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Kristoffer Lund subbed out in the 84th for FC Koln’s 1-0 win at Hoffenheim. Said El Mala scored Koln’s goal in the 16th minute. Malik Tillman’s Bayer Leverkusen shutout Union Berlin 2-0 at home. Ernest Poku opened the scoring in the 33rd and Christian Kofane doubled the lead in the 49th minute. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at home with Freiburg. Scally saw yellow in the 82nd minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 82nd for Mainz’s 4-0 loss at Hamburg. Mainz fell behind in the 6th and Hamburg added goals in the 9th, 52nd, and 61st minutes. James Sands subbed out in the 71st for St Pauli’s 1-0 loss at Werder Bremen. St Pauli trailed from the 2nd minute.

John Tolkin subbed out in the 62nd for Holstein Kiel’s 1-1 home draw with Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 54th, David Zec equalized in the 66th minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 73rd for Furth’s 2-2 home draw with Hannover. Trailing from the 6th, Noel Futkeu equalized for Furth in the 24th. Hannover retook the lead in the 61st, with David Abrangao equalizing for Furth in the 82nd minute.

Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 71st for SV Waldhof’s 4-1 home loss to VfL Osnabruck in the 3.Liga. Felix Lohkemper put Waldhof up in the 14th. Osnabruck equalized in the 49th and added goals in the 59th, 64th, and 87th. Boyd saw yellow in the 72nd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 74th for Atalanta’s 1-1 home draw with Como in Serie A. Lazar Smardzic scored for Atalanta in the 6th and Como equalized in the 19th minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 0-0 at home with Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan. Pulisic subbed out in the 74th. He failed to convert a penalty in the 53rd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 74th for Reggiana’s 2-1 win at Reggiana in Serie B. Trailing from the 15th, Elayis Taygan equalized for Reggiana in the 19th and Manolo Portanova scored in the 24th. Cesena saw red in the 87th minute.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 82nd for Venezia in their 3-0 home win over Frosinone. Mattia Compagnon opened the scoring for Venezia in the 3rd, John Yeboah doubled the lead in the 16th, and Antonio Casas finished off the goals in the 53rd. Busio saw yellow in the 41st minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 78th for Ceuta in their 1-0 home win over Eibar in Spain’s Segunda Division. Playing a man up from the 17th, Youness Lachhab scored for Ceuta two minutes into first-half stoppage time. De La Fuente saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 79th for Marseille’s 3-0 win at Metz in Ligue 1. Marseille took the lead from an Igor Paixao goal in the 51st, Matt O’Riley made it 2-0 in the 69th, and Amine Gouiri scored in the 76th minute. Folarin Balogun subbed on at halftime for Monaco’s 2-2 home draw with Nice. Monaco fell behind in the 29th. Nice saw red in the 34th and converted a penalty in the 42nd minute. Ansu Fati converted a Monaco penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time and leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse won 2-1 at Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon. Tessmann subbed out two minutes into stoppage time. Malick Fofana opened the scoring for Lyon in the 24th. Toulouse’s Emersonn equalized in the 87th and scored again six minutes into stoppage time. McKenzie saw yellow in the 80th minute.

Jordan Pefok’s CD Tondela lost 3-0 at Rio Ave in the Primeira Division. Rio Ave scored in the 25th, 42nd, and 73rd. They saw red in the 89th with Tondela’s Brayan Medina exiting two minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo shutout Oud-Heverlee Leuven 2-0 at home in the Jupiler League. Nacho Ferri put Westerlo up in the 19th and Adedire Mebude made it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 73rd for PSV’s 4-0 win at PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie. Ismael Saibari put PSV up in the 23rd and Dennis Man scored in the 40th. Playing a man up from the 62nd, Joey Veerman made it 3-0 PSV in the 67th and Ryan Flamingo finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time. Dest saw yellow in the 27th minute.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 85th for FC Twente’s 2-1 home win over Heracles. Trailing from the 43rd, Max Bruns equalized for Twente in the 48th and Thomas van den Belt scored in the 84th. Twente’s Bart van Rooij saw red in the 89th minute.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 3-1 at home to Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 19th, Daniel Maderner equalized for Grazer AK in the 43rd. Wolfsberg retook the lead in the 62nd and scored again in the 90th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 69th for Sonderjyske’s 1-1 draw at OB in the Superliga. Trailing from the 38th, Hoppe equalized for Sonderjyske in the 69th minute. Jonathan Amon subbed on in the 64th for Vejle BK’s 3-0 home loss to Nordsjaelland. Vejle BK fell behind in the 42nd and Nordsjaelland added goals a minute into first-half stoppage time and the 86th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 70th for Asteras Tripolis in their 2-1 loss at Panserraikos in the Greek Super League. Down a goal from the 21st, Eder Gonzalez equalized for Asteras Tripolis in the 57th. Panserraikos scored again in the 88th. Gioacchini saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 69th for Maccabi Haifa’s 1-1 draw at Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Israeli Premier League. Down from the 47th, Maccabi Haifa’s Dorde Jovanovic equalized from the penalty spot two minutes into stoppage time.

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 75th for Club America’s 3-0 home win over Santos Laguna in Liga MX. Rodrigo Aquirre opened the scoring for Club America in the 38th, Brian Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 62nd, and Alan Cervantes finished off the goals in the 71st minute.

Cade Cowell and Richy Ledezma’s Chivas won 2-1 at UNAM Pumas. Ledezma subbed out in the 81st and Cowell subbed on in the 82nd. Down a goal from the 48th, Armando Gonzalez equalized for Chivas in the 55th and Daniel Aguirre scored in the 90th. Pumas failed to convert a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Marco Farfan’s Tigres drew 1-1 at home with Cruz Azul. Juan Brenetta scored for Tigres in the 51st and Cruz Azul equalized from the penalty spot eight minutes into stoppage time. Farfan saw yellow in the 43rd minute.

Ventura Alvarado subbed out in the 61st for Irapuato’s 4-1 home win over Correcaminos in the Liga de Expansion. Julio Doldan scored for Irapuato in the 10th and 22nd. An own-goal made it 3-0 in the 36th. Playing a man up from the 44th, Juan Roman Pucheta added to Irapuato’s lead in the 56th. Correcaminos scored in the 84th minute.

Matko Miljevic subbed out in the 85th for Huracan’s 1-0 home win over Banfield in Argentina’s Primera Division. Luciano Gimenez scored Huracan’s goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Banfield saw red in the 71st minute.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Bournemouth 3), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Liverpool 1), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Millwall 3), Auston Trusty (Celtic 3 – Motherwell 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Augsburg 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Bayern Munich 3), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 0 – Freiburg 0), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Preussen Munster 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Lecce 1), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid 1 – Celta Vigo 1), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 0 – Anderlecht 1), Ricardo Pepi (PSV 4 – PEC Zwolle 0), George Bello (LASK 3 – Hartberg 3), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 – Korona Kielce 1), Aron Johannsson (Valur 3 – Stjarnan 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Atromitos 0), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Monterrey 2)

