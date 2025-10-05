MLS Week 35: Supporters’ Shield for Philadelphia, Inter Miami scores four

Week 35 of the 2025 MLS season started at Stade Saputo, where Montreal drew 1-1 at home with Nashville. Dante Sealy put Montreal up in the 9th, and Sam Surridge equalized for Nashville in the 81st minute.

“I know what I can bring to the table,” Sealy said. “I’m grateful that I could be in this situation where I’m playing every game week in, week out. I’m happy I get to show my qualities and help the team as much as I can. This is probably my first full senior season. So as the season has went on, I’ve matured. I’ve found my spaces, my spots. I just felt like it was a slow process but now everything is starting to come together nicely.”

Charlotte shutout DC United 1-0 on the road. DC’s Luis Barraza saw red in the 21st and Aaron Herrera followed in the 30th. Wilfried Zaha scored Charlotte’s goal in the 33rd minute.

FC Dallas came back to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at home after falling behind to a Diego Fagundez goal in the 4th. Petar Musa equalized for Dallas in the 35th and Patrickson Delgado equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

“We must continue working as we have been doing,” Delgado said. “We have to play at our best versus everyone on the field to get a positive outcome, but we are convinced that with the work we have been doing, we will achieve good results. Teamwork, perseverance, belief, working day in and day out. That creates a group, a stable group, and nothing else. That’s brought us good matches, good results, and we’ll keep going until the end.”

Inter Miami beat New England 4-1 at home, going ahead from a Tadeo Allende goal in the 32nd. Jordi Alba doubled the Miami lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Dor Turgeman pulled a goal back for the Revolution in the 59th. Allende scored again for Miami in the 60th and Alba finished off the goals in the 63rd minute.

FC Cincinnati won 1-0 at the Red Bulls, with Kevin Denkey scoring in the 12th minute.

Orlando City drew 1-1 at home with Columbus. after falling behind to an Andres Herrera goal in the 32nd, Marco Pasalic equalized for Orlando in the 34th minute.

“A draw is a draw,” Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy said. “After that, sometimes we won and maybe we didn’t deserve to win, and sometimes we lost and we didn’t deserve to lose. My point is this game, we know that it was difficult regarding all the context. Offensively, I like what I saw. Defensively also it could have been better in certain things, but I think that it was a good game for us.”

Philadelphia shutout NYCFC 1-0 at home on a Mikkel Uhre goal in the 40th minute. “For us now, the focus is getting the three points against Seattle, finishing on 59 points, and then focusing on the playoffs,” NYCFC coach Pascal Jansen said. “Whatever position we finish in, the goal is to perform again and get on top.”

St Louis won 3-1 at Austin, taking the lead from a Marcel Hartel goal in the 28th. Austin’s Oleksandr Svatok equalized in the 36th. Hartel returned Austin’s lead in the 45th and Simon Becher added a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago drew 2-2 with Toronto at Soldier Field. The Fire fell behind to an own-goal in the 28th. Jack Elliott equalized for Chicago in the 71st and put them ahead in the 89th. Toronto’s Djordje Mihailovic equalized ten minutes into stoppage time.

“So much credit to the team for fighting,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said. “I talk every week about it, how this group fights, and the second half was chaotic, and it felt like the field was tilted and they just hung in there and fought and fought and fought.”

San Diego beat Houston 4-2 on the road after falling behind to a Felipe Andrade goal in the 15th. Anders Dreyer converted a San Diego penalty in the 51st and Luca de la Torre gave them the lead in the 85th. Sergio Santos leveled the score for the Dynamo in the 87th. Dryer scored again for San Diego in the 89th and Amahl Pellegrino added a goal 13 minutes into stoppage time.

“You have to celebrate that man,” San Diego coach Mikey Varas said. “You have to celebrate that. 60 points. Nobody can take that away from us, that’s written down right now until somebody else breaks it. And that’s a huge testament to these guys and how they work, how they believe in us, how they commit to being great teammates, to being top professionals, to showcasing their talent, to having that fighting spirit, and on top of that, we did it our way.”

Minnesota shutout Sporting Kansas City 3-0 at home, going ahead from an Anthony Markanich goal in the 25th. Joaquin Pereyra doubled United’s lead in the 59th and Markanich scored again in the 63rd minute.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to improve on when I have to attack and make a forward pass, trying to get into the box,” Pereyra said. “All the goals, most of the goals, have been scored from inside the box. And the truth is, I’ve been working on that, trying to get used to making the pass and getting into the box.”

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 1-0 at home. Diogo Goncalves scored RSL’s goal in the 39th minute.

Seattle shutout Portland 1-0 at home. Pedro de la Vega scored the Sounders’ goal in the 16th. Seattle finished a man down when Albert Rusnak saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

Week 35 continues with two games on the schedule on Sunday.

All quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by the Philadelphia Union