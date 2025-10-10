USMNT 1 – Ecuador 1, international friendly

The United States opened the October 2025 window, drawing 1-1 with Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. Falling behind to an Enner Valencia goal in the 24th, Folarin Balogun equalized for the USA in the 71st minute. The USMNT closes out the October window against Australia on Tuesday the 14 in Commerce City, CO (9pm ET – TNT).
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Ecuador
Date: October 10, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas
Attendance: 20,738 (sellout)
Kickoff: 8:30pm ET
Weather: 86 degrees, clear
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
USA 0 1 1
ECU 1 0 1
ECU – Enner Valencia (John Yeboah) 24th minute
USA – Folarin Balogun (Malik Tillman) 71
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Freese; 12-Miles Robinson (16-Alex Freeman, 63), 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.) (22-Mark McKenzie, 73); 21-Tim Weah (10-Christian Pulisic, 73), 4-Tanner Tessmann, 23-Aidan Morris (6-Cristian Roldan, 73), 18-Max Arfsten; 8-Weston McKennie (7-Diego Luna, 63), 20-Folarin Balogun (19-Haji Wright, 81), 17-Malik Tillman
Substitutes not used: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 9-Patrick Agyemang, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 15-James Sands, 25-Patrick Schulte, 26-Chris Brady
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
ECU: 1- Hernán Galíndez; 7- Pervis Estupiñán (24-Yaimar Medina, 40), 6- Willian Pacho, 4-Joel Ordóñez, 21-Alan Franco (Capt.); 15- Pedro Vite, 8- Jordy Alcivar (19-Denil Castillo, 90); 10- Kendry Páez (11-Kevin Rodríguez, 45), 9-John Yeboah (20-Nilson Angulo, 45); 17- Ángelo Preciado, 13- Enner Valencia (16-Leonardo Campana, 74)
Substitutes not used: 2-Félix Torres, 3-Jhoanner Chávez, 5-Cristian Ramírez, 12-Moisés Ramírez, 18-John Mercado, 22-Gonzalo Valle, 23-Patrik Mercado, 25-Darwin Guagua, 26-Bryan Ramírez
Head coach: Sebastián Beccacece
Stats Summary: USA / ECU
Shots: 11 / 8
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Saves: 3 / 5
Corner Kicks: 8 / 4
Fouls: 9 / 13
Offside: 3 / 2
Misconduct Summary
USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 18th minute
USA – Miles Robinson (Caution) 40
ECU – Yaimar Medina (Caution) 83
ECU – Willian Pacho (Caution) 90
Officials:
Referee: Filip Dujic (CAN)
Assistant 1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt (CAN)
Assistant 2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis (CAN)
Fourth Official: Carly Shaw-MacLaren (CAN)
Credit: Robert Backman – CSM via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com