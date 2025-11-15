Albacete wins in Segunda, Irapuato advances in Mexico’s Liga de Expansion

Spain’s Segunda Division was in action during the international break, with Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete shutting out FC Andorra 1-0 at home. Lazo scored the game’s only goal in the 55th minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 75th for Ceuta’s 2-1 home loss to Leganes. Ceuta fell behind in the 30th and Leganes doubled their lead in the 52nd. Leganes gave up an own-goal three minutes into stoppage time.

In Mexico’s Liga de Expansion playoff quarterfinal second-leg, Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 2-2 at home with Mineros de Zacatecas and 3-3 on aggregate. Irapuato advanced due to finishing 4th in the Apertura to Zacatecas’s 5th. Alvarado opened the scoring for Irapuato three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Juan Rangel doubled the lead in the 62nd. Mineros de Zacatecas pulled a goal back in the 70th. Both teams played a man down, with Mineros de Zacatecas seeing red in the 84th and Irapuato’s Ricardo Pena exiting in the 85th. Mineros de Zacatecas equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The USMNT vs Uruguay friendly is on TNT at 7pm. Canada vs Venezuela is on Fox Soccer Plus at 4pm. Univision has Mexico vs Paraguay at 8:30pm.

Fox Soccer Plus has the Cyprus vs Estonia friendly at 12pm. Brazil vs Tunisia is on beIN Sport at 2:30pm. UEFA World Cup qualifying on FS2: Belgium vs Liechtenstein at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2:45pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Supercopa de Puerto Rico on beIN en Espanol: Metropolitan vs Academia Quintana at 6:50pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Women’s Champions League on CBS Sports: Twente vs Atletico Madrid at 12:45pm and PSG vs Bayern at 3pm. ESPN Deportes has Chelsea vs Barcelona at 3pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Nieciecza vs Arka Gdynia at 12pm. Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ahli vs Al Quadisiya at 12:30pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Nice vs Marseille at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Valencia vs Levante at 3pm ET.