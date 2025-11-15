USMNT 2 – Paraguay 1, international friendly

The USMNT opened its November schedule with a 2-1 win over Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. The United States opened the scoring in the 4th, with Gio Reyna heading in a Max Arfsten ball. Paraguay’s Alex Arce responded, leveling the score in the 10th. Folarin Balogun put the USA up for good in the 71st minute. The United States closes out the November 2025 window against Colombia in Tampa, FL on Tuesday (7pm ET – TNT). Here are our five takeaways from the win over Paraguay.
— GAME REPORT —
Match: United States Men’s National Team vs Paraguay
Date: Nov 15, 2025
Competition: International Friendly
Venue: Subaru Park; Chester, PA
Attendance: 17,224
Kickoff: 5pm ET
Weather: 51 degrees, cloudy
Scoring Summary 1 2 F
USA 1 1 2
PAR 1 0 1
USA – Gio Reyna (Max Arfsten) 4th minute
PAR – Alex Arce (Miguel Almirón) 10
USA – Folarin Balogun 71
Lineups:
USA: 1-Matt Freese; 5-Joe Scally (10-Diego Luna, 67), 2-Miles Robinson, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 18-Max Arfsten; 8-Tanner Tessmann, 6-Cristian Roldan (23-Aidan Morris, 75); 2-Sergiño Dest (16-Alex Freeman, 67), 7-Gio Reyna (14-Timmy Tillman, 75), 11-Brenden Aaronson (17-Sebastian Berhalter, 80); 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 75)
Substitutes not used: 21-Jonathan Klinsmann, 24-Roman Celentano, 25-Patrick Schulte, 3-John Tolkin, 15-Auston Trusty, 19-Haji Wright, 22-Mark McKenzie
Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino
PAR: 12-Orlando Gill; 14-Blas Riveros, 6-Júnior Alonso, 15-Gustavo Gómez (Capt.), 4-Juan José Cáceres; 10-Miguel Almirón, 8-Diego Gómez (26- Lucas Romero, 80), 16-Damián Bobadilla, 11-Diego González (7-Ramón Sosa, 61); 19-Julio Enciso (20-Braian Ojeda, 75), 18-Alex Arce
Substitutes not used: 1-Roberto Fernández, 22-Aldo Pérez, 2-Gustavo Velázquez, 3-Omar Alderete, 5-Alexis Duarte, 9-Antonio Sanabria, 13-Alan Benítez, 17-Alejandro Romero, 21-Ronaldo Martínez, 23-Matías Galarza, 24-Agustín Sández, 25-Diego León
Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Stats Summary: USA / PAR
Shots: 8 / 8
Shots on Goal: 3 / 3
Saves: 2 / 1
Corner Kicks: 5 / 8
Fouls: 13 / 12
Offsides: 1 / 2
Misconduct Summary
USA – Miles Robinson (Caution) 26th minute
USA – Gio Reyna (Caution) 36
PAR – Diego González (Caution) 40
PAR – Damián Bobadilla (Caution) 82
PAR – Júnior Alonso (Caution) 90+4
PAR – Omar Alderete (Ejection) 90+4
Officials:
Referee: Cristian Corado (GUA)
Assistant 1: Cristian Alvarado (GUA)
Assistant 2: Carlos Fernandez (CRC)
Fourth Official: Pablo Camacho (CRC)
Photo by Aric Becker – ISIPhotos.com