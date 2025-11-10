USMNT Players Abroad: Win for Gladbach, AC Milan draws with Parma

The last USMNT players abroad roundup before the November 2025 international window begins in the Bundesliga, where Joe Scally and Gio Reyna’s Gladbach beat Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln 3-1 at home. Lund subbed out in the 67th and Reyna subbed on in the 75th. Philip Sander put Gladbach up three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Kevin Diks converted a penalty in the 61st, and Haris Tabakovic scored in the 64th. Koln’s Luca Waldschmidt converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 87th for Mainz’s 1-0 loss at Eintracht to an 80th minute goal.

James Sands subbed on for St Pauli in the 68th in their 2-1 loss at Freiburg. Trailing from goals in the 40th and 50th, Louis Oppie scored for Freiburg in the 69th minute. Malik Tillman subbed on at halftime for Bayer Leverkusen’s 6-0 home win over Heidenheim. Patrik Schick put Leverkusen up in the 2nd, Jonas Hoffman doubled the lead in the 16th, Schick scored again in the 22nd, and Ernest Poku made it 4-0 in the 27th. Ibrahim Maza added goals a minute into first-half stoppage time and the 53rd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth shutout Preussen Munster 1-0 at home in the 2.Bundesliga. Jannik Dehm scored the game’s only goal five minutes into stoppage time. John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 at home on a Kasper Davidsen goal in the 57th minute. In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 74th for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 loss at MSV Duisburg. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 20th and 69th, Boyd scored for Waldhof in the 85th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 74th for Leeds United’s 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Lukas Nmecha opened the scoring for Leeds in the 13th. Forest equalized in the 15th, went ahead in the 68th, and converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Brighton. Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth lost 4-0 at Aston Villa to goals in the 28th, 40th, 77th, and 82nd minutes.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City in the Championship. Mathias Kvistgaarden scored for Norwich in the 62nd. Leicester equalized in the 75th and scored again two minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed out in the 83rd for Coventry City’s 1-0 win at Stoke City. Ephron Mason-Clark scored for Coventry in the 86th minute. Wright saw yellow in the 30th minute.

Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough beat Birmingham City 2-1 at home. Dael Fry put Boro up in the 17th with Birmingham City equalizing in the 29th. Hayden Hackney returned Middlesbrough’s lead six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Damion Downs’s Southampton beat Ethan Horvath’s Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at home. Casper Jander gave Southampton the lead in the 9th and Finn Azaz scored in the 17th. Harry Amass pulled a goal back for Sheffield Wednesday in the 25th. Southampton’s Adam Armstrong finished off the scoring in the 47th. Downs subbed on in the 77th minute.

Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 72nd for Derby County’s 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers. Carlton Morris put Derby up in the 19th and Agyemang doubled the lead in the 45th. Blackburn converted a penalty in the 66th minute.

In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed on for Huddersfield Town in the 76th for their 3-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle. Bojan Radulovic opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 45th, Dion Charles doubled the lead in the 70th, and Camerin Ashia made it 3-0 in the 85th. Plymouth’s Lorent Tolaj scored in the 88th. Gooch saw yellow in the 89th minute. Dom Dwyer subbed on in the 82nd for Mansfield Town’s 2-1 loss at Northampton Town. Rhys Oates opened the scoring for Mansfield Town in the 18th. Northampton Town equalized in the 53rd and converted a penalty in the 74th minute.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic shutout Kilmarnock 4-0 at home in the Premiership, taking the lead from a Johnny Kenny goal in the 10th. Kieran Tierney doubled the Celtic lead in the 51st, Daizen Maeda added a goal in the 85th, and Arne Engels converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 0-0 at home with Torino in Serie A. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 71st for AC Milan’s 2-2 draw at Benjamin Cremaschi’s Parma. Cremaschi subbed on a minute into stoppage time. Alexis Saelemaekers put AC Milan up in the 12th and Rafael Leao converted a penalty in the 25th. Parma pulled a goal back a minute into first-half stoppage time and equalized in the 62nd minute.

Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 63rd for Reggiana’s 0-0 home draw with Virtus Entella in Serie B. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 87th for Venezia’s 3-1 home win over Sampdoria. Busio opened the scoring for Venezia in the 24th and Antione Hainaut doubled the lead in the 34th. Sampdoria pulled a goal back in the 67th. Daniel Fila finished off the Venezia scoring in the 77th minute.

Konrad De La Fuente’s Ceuta drew 0-0 at home with Almeria in Spain’s Segunda Division.

Folarin Balogun’s Monaco lost 4-1 at home to Lens in Ligue 1. Down a goal from the 21st, Balogun converted a penalty in the 37th. Lens retook the lead in the 40th. Balogun saw red in the 45th. Lens extended their lead three minutes into stoppage time and added a goal in the 60th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 80th for Toulouse’s 1-1 draw at Lorient. Trailing from a penalty in the 44th, Toulouse’s Djibril Sidibe equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 3-2 at home to PSG. Down a goal from the 26th, Afonso Moreira equalized for Lyon in the 30th. PSG retook the lead in the 33rd with Ainsley Maitland-Niles equalizing for Lyon in the 50th. Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico saw red three minutes into stoppage time. PSG scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 85th for CD Tondela’s 1-0 home loss to Vitoria in the Primeira Division. Vitoria converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at Charleroi in the Jupiler League. Charleroi scored in the 44th and 70th minutes.

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 5-1 at AZ in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on in the 70th. Mauro Junior gave PSV the lead in the 5th and Guus Til added goals in the 11th and 28th. AZ scored in the 34th. Joey Veerman made it 4-0 PSV in the 62nd and Til scored again in the 89th minute.

George Bello’s LASK shutout Altach 1-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Melayro Bogarde scored for LASK in the 30th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 2-1 at Austria Vienna. Falling behind in the 24th, Daniel Maderner equalized for Grazer in the 52nd. Rapid Vienna scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 75th for Sonderjyske’s 3-2 win at AGF in the Superliga. Hoppe opened the scoring for Sonderjyske in the 19th. AGF equalized in the 27th and went ahead in the 44th. Kristall Ingason leveled the score for Sonderjyske in the 59th and Mohamed Haidara scored in the 80th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos beat PAOK 2-1 at home in the Greek Super League. Milos Pantivoc opened the scoring for Panathinaikos in the 20th and Tin Jedvaj added a goal in the 31st. PAOK scored in the 61st minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 64th for Asteras Tripolis’ 0-0 draw at Aris. Gioacchini saw yellow in the 28th minute.

Kenny Saief’s Maccabi Haifa drew 3-3 at Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Premier League. Down a goal from the 35th, Maccabi Haifa’s Trivante Stewart equalized from the penalty spot in the 51st and converted a second penalty in the 56th. Abdoulaye Seck doubled Maccabi Haifa’s lead in the 64th. Bnei Sakhnin equalized in the 60th and converted a penalty in the 90th. Saief saw yellow in the 85th minute.

Joe Corona subbed on in the 85th for Club Tijuana’s 2-0 home win over Atlas in Liga MX. Alejandro Gomez put Tijuana up in the 65th, and Unai Bilbao doubled the lead in the 73rd. Corona saw yellow seven minutes into stoppage time. Alex Zendejas subbed on at halftime for Club America’s 2-0 loss at Toluca to a goal in the 40th and a 56th minute penalty.

Richy Ledezma subbed out in the 63rd for Chivas’ 3-1 home win over Monterrey. Efrain Alvarez opened the scoring for Chivas in the 10th, Armando Gonzalez doubled the lead in the 22nd, and Roberto Alvarado made it 3-0 in the 31st. Monterrey scored in the 80th. Chicharito Hernandez added a Chivas goal four minutes into stoppage time. Ledezma saw yellow in the 57th minute. Marco Farfan’s Tigres beat San Luis 3-1 at home. Trailing from the 6th, Angel Correa equalized for Tigres in the 30th and Farfan scored in the 56th. San Luis played a man down from the 64th. Diego Lainez finished off the Tigres scoring in the 73rd minute.

Ventura Alvarado’s Irapuato drew 2-2 at Mineros in the Liga de Expansion. Benjamin Sanchez put Irapuato up on the road in the 10th. Mineros equalized in the 21st and took the lead in the 25th. Jassiel Ruiz leveled the score for Irapuato in the 53rd. Alvarado saw red two minutes into stoppage time.

Matko Miljevic’s Huracan lost 2-0 at home to Newell’s in Argentina’s Primera Division to goals in the 27th and 35th. Miljevic saw yellow in the 56th minute.

