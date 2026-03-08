MLS Week 3: Inter Miami wins in Baltimore, NYCFC scores five

We’re already three weeks into the 2026 Major League Soccer season, and the weekend roundup starts in Baltimore, where DC United lost 2-1 to Inter Miami at M&T Bank Stadium. Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring for Miami in the 17th and Lionel Messi doubled their lead in the 27th. Tai Baribo pulled a goal back for DC in the 75th minute.

“I think we have to value the positives,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. “Three away games, we’ve managed two wins. There’s a lot to improve on, but it’s always better to improve coming from a victory.”

NYCFC shutout Orlando City 5-0 at Yankee Stadium. Playing a man up from the 16th when Orlando’s Maxime Crepeau saw red, NYCFC’s Agustin Ojeda opened the scoring in the 21st. Nicolas Fernandez doubled the New York lead in the 42nd, Maxi Moralez converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time, and Keaton Parks added goals in the 49th and 54th minutes.

Real Salt Lake won 3-2 at Atlanta, going ahead from a Sergi Solans goal in the 23rd. Aiden Hezarkhani doubled the RSL lead in the 27th. Atlanta’s Alexey Miranchuk scored in the 73rd. Zavier Gozo made it 3-1 Salt Lake in the 40th. Miranchuk scored again for United in the 73rd minute.

“Yeah, I mean to concede three goals, trying to get back into the game, two goals was not enough,” Miranchuk said. “A little bit frustrated of course, first game at home, opening game, and we wanted to win, but it didn’t go as we planned.”

Charlotte beat Austin 3-1 at home. Up a man from the 25th when Austin’s Guilherme Biro saw red, Idan Toklomati opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 29th. Austin equalized from an own-goal in the 31st. Charlotte retook the lead when Pep Biel scored in the 68th. Biel scored again three minutes into stoppage time.

Columbus drew 0-0 at home with Chicago. The Crew had the lead on shots on goal five to three. “I wasn’t pleased with the first-half, how we were getting locked on to one side,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We were asking the guys to switch field, not get into the side channels they wanted us to to then trap us. Second half, we did a much better job of that. Our center midfielders performed much better and we started to control the match.”

San Jose shutout Philadelphia 1-0 on the road. Ousseni Bouda scored for the Earthquakes in the 59th minute. Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“If we’re at fault with anything, I think we lack some composure over the last 20 minutes of the game,” San Jose coach Bruce Arena said. “We could be better with our passing. We could be a little bit more confident on the ball. Give Philadelphia credit. They got after us and caused us to create some mistakes on the ball. They had some momentum, and they were dangerous.”

Nashville beat Minnesota 3-1 at home, taking the lead from a Sam Surridge goal in the 26th. Cristian Espinoza doubled the Nashville lead in the 33rd. Nectarios Triantis pulled a goal back for United in the 35th. Surridge scored again for Nashville in the 47th minute.

“There are a few things we can look at, and like I said to the guys, there’s a lot that’s correctable,” Minnesota coach Cameron Knowles said. “It is not like the sky is falling or anything like that. We just made some, some simple mistakes against a very good team, and when that happens, you get punished.”

San Diego won 1-0 at Sporting Kansas City. Anders Dyer scored San Diego’s goal in the 39th minute. San Diego goalkeeper Duran Ferree made three saves to keep the clean sheet. “Yeah, we’re pretty happy with the way it went, we were able to hold them off,” Ferree said. “You know, it’s a team effort, the guys working back to block these shots. And of course, I got a few opportunities to show my stuff, and I’m glad I was able to make those saves.”

The Seattle Sounders won 1-0 at St Louis. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored Seattle’s goal in the 47th minute. Sounders goalkeeper Andy Thomas made five saves to record the shutout.

Colorado beat the LA Galaxy 4-1 at home, taking the lead from a Darren Yapi goal in the 23rd. The Galaxy’s Joao Klauss equalized in the 56th and Gabriel Pec saw red in the 59th. The Rapids retook the lead from an Alexis Castillo Manyoma goal in the 75th and Rafael Navarro scored in the 85th and 89th minutes.

LAFC shutout FC Dallas 1-0 at home on a 55th minute David Martinez goal. LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept the clean sheet with five saves.

Saturday’s schedule ended in Portland, where Vancouver won 4-1 at the Timbers. Brian White opened the scoring for the Whitecaps in the 21st, Tristan Blackmon doubled the lead in the 49th, and Sebastian Berhalter made it 3-0 in the 63rd. Eric Iziota scored for Portland in the 72nd. White added a fourth Vancouver goal in the 87th minute.

Week 3 concludes on Sunday with three games on the MLS schedule.

