USMNT Players Abroad: Atletico advances, point for Bournemouth

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Copa del Rey semifinal second-leg, where Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate over Barcelona after losing 3-0 away on the night. Barcelona scored in the 29th, converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time, and added a goal in the 72nd minute.

Moving to the Premier League, where Tyler Adams’s Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home with Brentford. Adams saw yellow in the four minutes into stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 74th for Leeds United’s 1-0 home loss to Sunderland. Leeds fell behind from a 70th minute penalty.

Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi’s PSV exited the KNVB Beker 3-2 at NEC Nijmegen in the semifinals. Pepi subbed on in the 66th. Trailing from the 6th, Ismael Saibari equalized for PSV in the 60th and Dennis Man scored in the 20th. NEC equalized in the 37th and went ahead in the 61st minute.

Andrija Novakovich Reggiana lost 4-0 at home to Sudtirol in Serie B. Reggiana fell behind in the 39th and Sudtirol added goals in the 83rd, 86th, and three minutes into stoppage time. Gianluca Busio subbed out at halftime for Venezia’s 4-0 home win over US Avellino. Playing a man up from the 34th, Matteo Dagasso opened the scoring for Venezia in the 38th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 40th, and Busio added a goal in the 44th. US Avellino scored in the 85th. Dagasso finished off the Venezia goals a minute into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 0 – Rotherham United 0), Matko Miljevic (Racing Club 3 – Atletico Tucuman 0)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Wednesday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Barbados vs Bermuda at 12pm, Costa Rica vs Trinidad and Tobago at 3pm, Martinique vs Aruba at 5pm, and Haiti vs Curacao at 7pm. FS2 has Canada vs Nicaragua at 8pm.

Premier League on USA: Aston Villa vs Chelsea at 2:30pm. Coupe de France on FS2: Marseille vs Toulouse at 3pm.

SheBelieves Cup on beIN Sport: Argentina vs Colombia at 3:30pm. TNT has USWNT vs Canada at 6:45pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Carabobo vs Sporting Cristal at 5pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN sport: Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios at 7:30pm and Deportivo Cuenca vs Libertad at 9pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Monterrey vs Queretaro at 8pm and Club America vs Juarez at 10pm ET.

Thursday’s soccer TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Kholood vs Al Quadisiya at 2pm. Premier League on USA: Spurs vs Crystal Palace at 3pm. Coupe de France on Fox Deportes: Lyon vs Lens at 3pm.

Concacaf W Championship on TUDN: US Virigin Islands vs Puerto Rico at 2:30pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Boston River vs Racing at 5pm, America de Cali vs Atletico Bucaramanga at 7:30pm, and Orense vs Macara at 9pm ET.

Friday’s soccer TV

Pro League on Fox Soccer Plus: Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad at 2pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Monaco at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid at 3pm.

Concacaf W Championship on TUDN: Anguilla vs Dominican Republic at 2pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Mazatlan vs Leon at 8pm and Necaxa vs UNAM Pumas at 10pm ET.

Photo by Felipe Mondino – LiveMedia – IPA/ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com