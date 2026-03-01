MLS Week 2: Chicago beats Montreal 3-0, San Jose wins at home

Week 2 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season started in Chicago, where the Fire shutout CF Montreal 3-0. Jonathan Bamba opened the scoring for Chicago in the 27th. The Fire played a man down from the 56th when Jonathan Dean saw red. Hugo Cuypers converted a Fire penalty four minutes into stoppage time and Robin Lod scored ten minutes into stoppage time. Chris Brady kept the clean sheet for Chicago with three saves.

“Overall, it’s an important win for the team, a good bounce back after last week’s disappointing second-half performance,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Now we go into Columbus able to watch their game tonight and then go in next week with confidence.”

The Red Bulls shutout New England 1-0 at home. Julian Hall scored New York’s goal in the 53rd. Red Bulls goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Colorado beat Portland 2-0 at home, going ahead from a Hazmut Ojediran goal in the 6th. Portland’s Jimer Fory saw red in the 77th. The Rapids doubled their lead from a Lucas Harrington goal in the 53rd minute. Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen made three saves to record the shutout.

“That’s what I saw of them,” Colorado coach Matt Wells said of new signings. “I expect that of them. That’s why they’re at the club. That’s why we brought them here. I expect that from them, and I expect that from all of the other guys to step out, embody this identity that we want, try and dominate games. We didn’t do it perfectly today, but as I said, it was a lot closer to the team we want to be.”

Minnesota won 1-0 at home over FC Cincinnati, with Kelvin Yeboah scoring the game’s only goal in the 66th minute. United goalkeeper Drake Callendar kept the clean sheet with four saves. “Huge three points,” Minnesota coach Cameron Knowles said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They started the season really well. They are full of confidence, a really challenging group to play against. For our group to execute the way they did is just outstanding.”

Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 2-1 at home, going ahead from an Aiden Hezarkhani goal in the 23rd. Ariath Piol doubled RSL’s lead in the 47th. Cristian Roldan scored for the Sounders in the 62nd minute.

San Jose beat Atlanta 2-0 at home, taking the lead from a Preston Judd goal in the 24th. Ousseni Bouda made it 2-0 Earthquakes in the 79th. San Jose goalkeeper Daniel made one save for the shutout.

“Our team’s shape tonight, for the most part, was really good,” Earthquakes coach Bruce Arena said. “Technically on the ball, maybe too many turnovers, a little bit sloppy, and we still need to be better coordinated. We need to communicate there, but we have to accept the fact that it is the second game of the season, so there’s still going to be a number of mistakes.”

FC Dallas and Nashville drew 0-0 at Toyota Stadium. Nashville’s Matthew Corcoran saw red in the 84th minute. Dallas finished with two shots on goal to one for Nashville. “I felt like we weren’t clean enough in possession,” Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “We didn’t move them around or create real quality looks. There were a bunch of half chances, and we know we can be better. I’m proud of our group. We’re a good team, and that’s a good team we just played.”

LAFC shutout Houston 2-0 on the road, playing a man up from a red card to the Dynamo’s Antonio Carlos two minutes into stoppage time. Mark Delgado opened the scoring for LAFC in the 56th. The Dynamo saw red again in the 76th when Agustin Bouzat exited. Stephan Eustaquio doubled LAFC’s lead in the 82nd minute. LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Sporting Kansas City drew 2-2 at home with Columbus. Falling behind to a Wessam Abou Ali goal in the 33rd, Dejan Joveljic equalized for Sporting KC in the 48th and scored again in the 72nd. Diego Rossi equalized for the Crew in the 72nd. Columbus failed to convert a penalty in the 87th minute.

“I just told the players that we are all very frustrated,” Columbus coach Henrik Rydstrom said. “You can try to divide the feelings and that kind of frustration into different parts. We created enough to score more goals. We missed the penalty at the end of the game. We conceded silly goals – counterattacks again where we really had an opportunity to close them down or to protect our goal, but we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. That creates a frustration.”

Vancouver shutout Toronto 3-0 at BC Place, taking the lead from a Thomas Muller penalty in the 25th. Muller scored again in the 37th and Brian White finished off the Whitecaps goals two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Saturday’s schedule ended in Carson, where the LA Galaxy shutout Charlotte 3-0 at home. Lukas Sanabria opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 8th with Joao Klauss adding goals in the 11th and 13th minutes.

On Sunday, NYCFC won 2-1 at Philadelphia, taking the lead from a Hannes Wolf goal in the 36th. The Union’s Indiana Vassilev equalized from the penalty spot in the 89th and Olwethu Makhanya saw red two minutes into stoppage time. NYCFC’s Tayvon Gray scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

“It’s good to start off with a bang,” Gray said. “Momentum going forward is important. We’re heading into our Home Opener now, our first home game, so it really can’t get much better than this.”

Austin shutout DC United 1-0 at home with Christian Ramirez scoring in the 82nd minute. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Inter Miami won 4-2 on the road at Orlando City. Marco Pasalic put Orlando up in the 19th and Martin Ojeda doubled their lead in the 24th. Inter Miami’s Mateo Silvetti pulled a goal back in the 49th, Lionel Messi equalized in the 57th, and Telasco Segovia scored in the 85th. Orlando’s Colin Guske saw red in the 88th. Messi scored again in the 90th minute.

Week 2 ended with San Diego beating St Louis 2-0 at home. Anders Dryer opened the scoring for San Diego in the 3rd and Marcus Ingvartsen doubled the lead in the 54th minute. San Diego goalkeeper Duran Ferree made two saves in the shutout.

