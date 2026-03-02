USMNT Players Abroad: Wright, Musah, and Balogun score

The weekend roundup of USMNT players abroad has goals for Haji Wright in the Championship, Yunus Musah in Serie A, and Folarin Balogun in Ligue 1. Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid got a late winner in La Liga, and the rest of the scores for USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and South America.

Premier League

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Manchester United. Maxence Lacroix put Crystal Palace up in the 4th and saw red in the 56th. Manchester United converted a penalty in the 57th and scored again in the 65th minute. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 62nd for Bournemouth’s 1-1 home draw with Sunderland. Trailing from the 18th, Evanilson equalized for Bournemouth in the 64th. Adams saw yellow in the 58th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 65th for Leeds United’s 1-0 home loss to Manchester City. Leeds fell behind two minutes into stoppage time.

Championship

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom lost 2-1 at Oxford United. Dike subbed on in the 64th and Campbell subbed out in the 75th. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 26th, Ollie Bostock pulled a goal back for West Brom in the 33rd minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 78th for Coventry City’s 2-1 home win over Stoke City. Wright opened the scoring in the 12th and Stoke City equalized four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Jack Rudoni scored for Coventry four minutes into stoppage time.

Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County beat Blackburn 3-1 at home after falling behind to a goal a minute into first-half stoppage time. Ben Brereton Diaz equalized for Derby in the 55th, Matthew Clarke put them up in the 74th, and Rhian Brewster doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 72nd for Monaco’s 2-0 home win over Angers. Balogun put Monaco up in the 57th and Simon Adingra scored in the 62nd minute. Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 1-0 at Rennes to a 27th minute goal.

Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon lost 3-2 at Tim Weah’s Marseille. Weah subbed out in the 84th. Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring for Lyon in the 3rd and Marseille’s Igor Paixao equalized in the 52nd. Lyon retook the lead from a Remi Himbert goal in the 76th. Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized in the 81st and scored again a minute into stoppage time.

Serie A

Benjamin Cremaschi subbed on in the 90th for Parma’s 1-1 home draw with Cagliari. Trailing from the 62nd, Parma’s Gaetano Oristiano equalized in the 83rd minute.Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 78th for AC Milan’s 2-0 win at Cremonese. Strahinja Pavlovic opened the scoring for AC Milan in the 89th and Rafael Leao doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 3-3 at AS Roma. Down a goal from the 39th, Francisco Conceicao equalized for Juventus in the 47th. AS Roma retook the lead in the 54th and doubled it in the 65th. Jeremie Boga pulled a goal back for Juventus in the 78th and Federico Gatti leveled the score three minutes into stoppage time. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 67th for Atalanta’s 2-1 loss at Sassuolo. Playing a man down from the 16th, Sassuolo took a 2-0 lead with goals in the 23rd and 69th. Musah pulled a goal back for Atalanta in the 88th minute.

In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 65th for Reggiana’s 1-0 win at Spezia. Novakovich scored in the 40th minute. Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 74th for Venezia’s 1-1 draw at Sudtirol. Down a goal from the 47th, Antione Hainaut equalized for Venezia in the 54th minute.

Bundesliga

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 2-0 at Augsburg to goals in the 55th and six minutes into stoppage time. Joe Scally’s Gladbach beat Union Berlin 1-0 with Kevin Diks converting a penalty four minutes into stoppage time. Scally saw yellow in the 34th minute. Lenny Maloney subbed on in the 89th for Mainz’s 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Sheraldo Becker scored for Mainz in the 67th with Bayer Leverkusen equalizing in the 88th. Maloney saw yellow two minutes into stoppage time.

James Sands’s St Pauli won 1-0 at Hoffenheim. Mathias Pereira Lage scored St Pauli’s goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Damion Downs subbed out in the 68th for Hamburg’s 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig. Fabio Vieira scored Hamburg’s goal in the 22nd. RB Leipzig equalized in the 36th and went ahead in the 50th minute.

In the 2.Bundesliga, John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel drew 1-1 at home with SV Elversberg. Down a goal from the 61st, Jonas Therkelsen equalized for Holstein Kiel in the 63rd minute. Moving to the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 43rd for SV Waldhof’s 2-1 home win over Alemannia Aachen. Trailing from the 10th, Boyd equalized for Waldhof in the 51st and scored again in the 56th. Boyd saw yellow in the 53rd minute.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 61st for Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win at Real Oviedo. Julian Alvarez scored the game’s only goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete drew 1-1 at home with Almeria in the Segunda Division. An own-goal put Albacete up in the 55th and Almeria equalized five minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 85th for Ceuta’s 1-0 home win over Mirandes. Marcos Fernandez scored the game’s only goal in the 43rd and Ceuta’s Aisar Ahmed saw red in the 74th minute.

Elsewhere in Europe

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV won 3-1 at Heracles in the Eredivisie. Pepi subbed on at halftime. Ivan Perisic converted a PSV penalty in the 9th, Ismael Saibari doubled the lead in the 12th, and Dennis Man made it 3-0 in the 40th. Heracles scored in the 80th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler League.

George Bello’s LASK drew 2-2 at Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Moses Usor put LASK up in the 23rd with Austria Vienna equalizing in the 47th. LASK retook the lead from a Christoph Lang goal in the 73rd and Austria Vienna equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK beat Ried 2-1 at home. Alexander Hofleitner scored for Grazer in the 7th and Ramiz Harakate doubled the lead in the 26th. Grazer gave up an own goal two minutes into stoppage time and Mark Grosse saw red a minute later.

Kellyn Acosta saw red two minutes into stoppage time for Pogoń Szczecin in their 1-0 home win over Widzew Lodz in the Ekstraklasa. Karol Anielski scored Pogoń Szczecin’s goal in the 58th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 85th for Sonderjyske’s 1-0 home win over OB in the Superliga. Hoppe scored in the 28th minute.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 63rd for Asteras Tripolis’s 2-0 loss at PAOK in the Greek Super League.PAOK scored in the 7th and 89th minutes.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – Spurs 1), Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 1 – Arsenal 2), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 0 – Wigan Athletic 1), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 2 – AFC Wimbledon 2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Stuttgart 4), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Freiburg 0), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 1 – Union Berlin 0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen 1 – Mainz 1), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Schalke 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Nurnberg 1), Alex Freeman (Villarreal 1 – Barcelona 4), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 2 – Rangers 2), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Feyenoord 0), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 1 – RAAL La Louviere 1), Jordan Pefok (CD Tondela 2 – Santa Clara 2), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 – Legia Warsaw 2), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – AGF 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 3 – Aris 1), Alex Zendejas (Club America 1 – Tigres 4), Marco Farfan (Tigres 4 – Club America 1), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Recoleta 0)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Monday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on FS2: Sint Maarten vs Trinidad and Tobago at 12pm, Bermuda vs Costa Rica at 3pm, US Virgin Islands vs Nicaragua at 5pm, and Aruba vs Canada at 8pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Anguilla vs Curacao at 4pm and Guyana vs Haiti at 7pm. Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Zaglebie Lubin vs Wisla Plock at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Getafe at 3pm ET.

Tuesday’s soccer TV

Concacaf U-20 Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: British Virgin Islands vs St Lucia at 12pm, Grenada vs French Guiana at 3pm, Belize vs Saint Martin at 6pm, and El Salvador vs Suriname at 9pm. On FS2: Cayman Islands vs Bonaire at 1pm, Dominican Republic vs Antigua and Barbuda at 3pm, and Jamaica vs Puerto Rico at 7pm.

Women’s World Cup qualifying on CBS Sports: Spain vs Iceland at 1pm.

Premier League on USA: Wolverhampton vs Liverpool at 3:15pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Barcelona vs Botafogo at 7:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul at 8pm and UNAM Pumas vs Toluca at 10pm ET.

Photo by Godfrey Pitt – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com