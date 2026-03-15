MLS Week 4: Late winner for Nashville, Atlanta wins at home

Week 4 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season opened at BMO Field, with Toronto drawing 1-1. Daniel Salloi put Toronto up in the 43rd and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored seven minutes into stoppage time.

Atlanta beat Philadelphia 3-1 at home, taking the lead from an Emmanuel Latte Lath goal in the 28th. Tomas Jacob doubled United’s lead in the 47th and Alexey Miranchuk made it 3-0 in the 68th. Augustin Anello scored for the Union in the 87th minute.

“I think obviously a great feeling to get the first three points of the year, a big one at home,” Atlanta midfielder Cooper Sanchez said. “We have to keep the momentum going now. It was not an easy game, kind of a dog fight if you want to call it that. Philly is always like that, very physical so happy to get the job done today.”

Nashville won 1-0 at Columbus on a Hany Mukhtar goal four minutes into stoppage time. Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded the shutout with two saves.

Definitely frustrating,” Crew midfielder Max Arfsten said. “I think we all feel that we need to create more quality chances on offense and just get ourselves into more dangerous situations and positions and yeah, it’s been frustrating. I think it’s just a work in progress, and there’s nothing we can do besides keep working and just try to improve on that end.”

Charlotte drew 0-0 at home with Inter Miami. Charlotte put five shots on goal to Inter Miami’s three. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano saw red in stoppage time.

NYCFC beat Colorado 3-1 at home. Nicolas Fernandez scored for NYCFC in the 21st and 45th. Darren Yapi pulled a goal back for the Rapids four minutes into stoppage time. Talles Magno added a third goal for NYCFC in the 85th minute.

“I’m happy because they were three tough points to get against a difficult opponent,” NYCFC midfielder Maxi Moralez said. “It wasn’t easy, but I think we did a good job. Obviously, we’re happy for the three points and to keep winning at home, which is important. Now we’ll rest for a couple of days and then start focusing on the next match.”

Orlando beat Montreal 2-1 at home, going ahead from a Duncan McGuire goal in the 18th. Montreal’s Prince Owusu equalized in the 24th. Orlando retook the lead from a Prince Owusu goal in the 24th minute.

DC United won 2-1 at Chicago. The Fire went ahead from a Hugo Cuypers penalty in the 81st. Matti Peltola equalized for United in the 84th and Tai Baribo converted a penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

“For us, the standard wasn’t good enough,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We talked about what the game was going to be like, it was going to be a lot of first and second balls, and that was a big difference in the game is how we dealt with those battles. We didn’t deserve to win the game, and for us, it’s about how do we now really regroup, refocus and come back stronger next week.”

FC Dallas drew 3-3 at home with San Diego. Onni Valakari put San Diego up from the penalty spot in the 21st and Marcus Ingvartsen converted a penalty in the 31st. Petar Musa pulled a goal back for Dallas in the 41st. Valakari converted a San Diego penalty in the 51st. Musa converted a Dallas penalty in the 54th and equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

“Tonight we went down 2-0 and had a choice to make,” Dallas coach Eric Quill said. “The first goal was unlucky, and it would have been easy to say it wasn’t our night. But the guys didn’t do that. They were warriors. They believed, stayed connected and kept fighting. If you want to be a champion, you need that mentality. We went down 2-0, then 3-1, and came back both times. We even had a chance to steal it at the end. I’m proud of this group and proud to be their coach.”

Houston beat Portland 3-2 at home. The Timbers took the lead from a Gage Guerra goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time. The Dynamo’s Guilherme Augusto equalized in the 62nd and Felipe Andrade scored in the 77th. Portland’s Kristoffer Velde equalized in the 79th. Houston’s Nicholas Markanich saw red three minutes into stoppage time. Mateusz Bogusz scored the Dynamo’s winner fifteen minutes into stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas City won 2-1 at the LA Galaxy, taking the lead from a Dejan Joveljic goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Lasse Berg Johnsen made it 2-0 Sporting KC in the 74th. Marco Reus scored for the Galaxy in the 82nd minute.

Real Salt Lake beat Austin 2-1 at home. After falling behind to a Jon Bell goal in the 18th, an own-goal leveled the score for RSL in the 24th. Salt Lake took the lead from a Stijn Spierings goal in the 88th minute.

Saturday’s schedule ended at BMO Stadium, where LAFC shutout St Louis 2-0 at home. Mathieu Choiniere scored for LAFC in the 73rd and 81st minutes. LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Sunday has three games remaining on the week 4 MLS schedule.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Atlanta United