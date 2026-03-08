USMNT Players Abroad: Another goal for Balogun, Dest injury

The USMNT players abroad roundup has Folarin Balogun scoring again for Monaco and an injury to Sergino Dest. Also over the weekend, Alex Zendejas had an assist for Club America in their win in Liga MX.

Ligue 1

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 81st for AS Monaco’s 3-1 win at PSG. Maghnes Akliouche put Monaco up in the 27th with Balogun assisting, and Alksandr Golovin doubled the lead in the 55th. PSG pulled a goal back in the 71st. Balogun scored for Monaco in the 73rd. Balogun saw yellow in the 71st minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 1-0 at home to Tim Weah’s Marseille. Mason Greenwood scored Marseille’s goal in the 18th. Weah saw yellow in the 60th and McKenzie saw yellow in the 64th minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed out in the 65th for Lyon’s 1-1 home draw with Paris FC. Down a goal from the 63rd, Corentin Tolisso converted a Lyon penalty six minutes into stoppage time.

Eredivisie

Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 at home. Dest subbed out with a hamstring injury in the 57th and Pepi exited in the 88th. Trailing from the 13th, an own-goal leveled the score for PSV in the 45th and Pepi scored in the 86th. Pepi saw yellow in the 79th minute.

Bundesliga

Joe Scally’s Gladbach lost 4-1 at Bayern Munich. Down 2-0 from goals in the 33rd and a minute into first-half stoppage time, Gladbach’s Rocco Reitz saw red in the 55th. Bayern converted a penalty in the 57th and scored again in the 79th. Gladbach’s Wael Mohya scored in the 89th minute.

Malik Tillman subbed on in the 66th for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-3 draw at Freiburg. Trailing from the 34th, Christian Kofane equalized for Leverkusen in the 37th. Freiburg retook the lead in the 43rd. Alejandro Grimaldo equalized for Leverkusen four minutes into first-half stoppage time and Martin Terrier gave them the lead in the 52nd. Freiburg equalized in the 86th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Dortmund. Trailing from the 16th, Koln’s Jahmal Simpson-Pusey saw red two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Dortmund doubled their lead in the 60th. Jakub Kaminski scored for Koln in the 88th minute. James Sands subbed out in the 81st for St Pauli’s 0-0 home draw with Eintracht.

Damion Downs subbed on in the 77th for Hamburg’s 2-1 win at Wolfsburg. Trailing from a penalty in the 22nd, Hamburg’s Luka Vuskovic equalized from the penalty spot in the 33rd and Jean-Luc Dompe converted a penalty in the 58th minute. In the 2.Bundesliga, John Tolkin’s Holstein Kiel lost 2-0 at Darmstadt. Holstein Kiel’s Marcus Muller saw red in the 25th. Darmstadt scored in the 48th and 52nd minutes.

Championship

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom drew 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday. Dike subbed out in the 78th. Trailing from an own-goal in the 53rd, Campbell equalized for West Brom in the 83rd minute. Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 75th for Derby County’s 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Down a goal from the 17th, Derby’s Ben Brereton Diaz equalized in the 11th and Matthew Clarke scored in the 45th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 77th for Coventry City’s 2-0 win at Bristol City. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored for Coventry in the 37th and Wright doubled the lead six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Both teams finished a man down. Coventry’s Joel Latibeaudiere saw red in the 43rd and Bristol City had a player sent off in the 56th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough won 4-0 at QPR. David Strelec put Boro up in the 20th, Alan Browne doubled the lead in the 68th, Hayden Hackney scored in the 72nd, and Tommy Conway converted a penalty in the 88th minute.

Serie A

Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Pisa 4-0 at home, taking the lead from an Andrea Cambiaso goal in the 54th. Khephren Thuram scored in the 65th, Kenan Yildiz made it 3-0 in the 75th, and Jeremie Boga finished off the Juventus scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Yunus Musah subbed out at halftime for Atalanta’s 2-2 home draw with Udinese. Thomas Thiesson Kristensen scored for Atalanta in the 40th and Keinan Davis made it 2-0 in the 55th. Udinese pulled a goal back in the 75th and equalized in the 79th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 84th for AC Milan’s 1-0 home win over Inter Milan. Pervis Estupinan scored AC Milan’s goal in the 35th minute. Benjamin Cremaschi’s Parma drew 0-0 at Fiorentina. In Serie B, Gianluca Busio’s Venezia beat Andrija Novakovich’s Reggiana 2-0 at home. Novakovich subbed out two minutes into stoppage time. Ridgeciano Haps opened the scoring for Venezia in the 15th and Issa Doumbia doubled their lead in the 71st minute.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 61st for Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 home win over Real Sociedad. Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring for Atletico in the 5th with Real Sociedad equalizing in the 9th. Nicolas Gonzalez returned the Atletico lead in the 67th, but Real Sociedad leveled the score in the 68th. Gonzalez scored again in the 81st minute.

Jonathan Gomez’s Albacete drew 0-0 at Huesca in the Segunda Division. Huesca saw red two minutes into stoppage time. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 64th for Ceuta’s 4-0 loss at Las Palmas to goals in the 40th, 55th, 58th, and a 69th minute penalty.

Elsewhere in Europe

Auston Trusty’s Celtic drew 0-0 at Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals, with Celtic advancing 4-2 on penalties. Rangers failed to convert in rounds one and four of penalties, while Celtic went four-for-four from the spot. Trusty converted in round two.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo won 1-0 at Oud0Heverlee Leuven in the Jupiler League. Emin Bayram scored Westerlo’s goal in the 4th minute. Marlon Fossey subbed out in the 89th for Standard Liege’s 3-0 loss at Genk. Ibe Hautekiet put Standard up in the 36th, Rafiki Said scored in the 45th, and Adnane Abid added a goal in the 74th minute.

George Bello’s LASK beat Wolfsberg 3-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Samuel Andeniran opened the scoring for LASK in the 36th and Wolfsberg equalized in the 42nd. LASK retook the lead from a Kasper Jorgensen goal in the 69th and Maximilian Entrup scored three minutes into stoppage time. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK lost 2-0 at WSG Tirol. Trailing from the 10th, Grazer AK’s Martin Kreuzriegler saw red in the 42nd. WSG Tirol scored again in the 43rd minute.

Liga MX

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 59th for Club America’s 2-1 win at Queretaro. Brian Rodriguez put Club America up in the 21st with Zendejas assisting. Queretaro equalized a minute into stoppage time. Club America retook the lead from a Patricio Salas goal in the 62nd minute.

Did Not Play: Taylor Booth (FC Twente 4 – Go Ahead Eagles 1), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Hamburg 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – St Pauli 0), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 1 – Bayern Munich 4), Lenny Maloney (Mainz 2 – Stuttgart 2), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Hannover 96 1), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 2 – Preussen Munster 1), Terrence Boyd (SV Waldhof 3 – Havelse 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 0 – Southampton 1, FA Cup), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United 3 – Norwich City 0, FA Cup), Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 4 – Wrexham 2, FA Cup), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Arsenal 2, FA Cup), Lynden Gooch (Huddersfield Town 1 – Rotherham United 0), Alex Freeman (Villarreal 2 – Elche 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 0 – Rangers 0, 4-2 pens, Scottish Cup), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 – Lechia Gdansk 3), Kellyn Acosta (Pogoń Szczecin 0 – Rakow Czestochowa 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 4 – Levadiakos 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 0 – Panserraikos 1), Marco Farfan (Tigres 1 – Monterrey 0), Ventura Alvarado (Irapuato 6 – Alebrijes 2), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 2 – Guarani 0)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Monday’s soccer TV

Ekstraklasa on beIN Sport: Wisla Plock vs Arka Gdynia at 2pm. Serie A on Fox Deportes: Lazio vs Sassuolo at 3:45pm. ESPN Deportes: Espanyol vs Real Oviedo at 4pm ET.

Tuesday’s soccer TV

Champions League on UniMas: Galatasaray vs Liverpool at 1:45pm and Newcastle vs Barcelona at 4pm. CBS Sports has Atalanta vs Bayern Munich at 4pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Philadelphia vs Club America at 7pm, Monterrey vs Cruz Azul at 9pm, and LAFC vs Alajuelense at 11pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Botafogo vs Barcelona at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by Matthieu Mirville – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com