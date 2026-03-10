USMNT Players Abroad: Champions League win for Atletico Madrid, loss for Atalanta

Tuesday’s USMNT players abroad roundup starts in the Champions League, where Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid beat Spurs 5-2 at home. Atletico Madrid took the lead from a Marcos Llorente goal in the 6th. Antione Griezmann doubled Atletico’s lead in the 14th, Julian Alvarez scored in the 15th, and Robin Le Normand made it 4-0 in the 22nd. Spurs scored in the 26th. Alvarez added a fifth Atletico goal in the 55th with Spurs scoring again in the 76th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 55th for Atalanta’s 6-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first-leg of their round of 16 series. Trailing from goals in the 12th, 22nd, 25th, 52nd, 64th, and 67th, Mario Pasalic scored for Atalanta three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Championship, Patrick Agyemang’s Derby County lost 1-0 at Millwall to a 43rd minute goal.

Matko Miljevic subbed on in the 58th for Racing Club’s 0-0 draw at Sarmiento in Argentina’s Primera Division. Racing Club’s Marco Di Cesare saw red in the 63rd minute.

Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 first-legs

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 67th for Club America’s 1-0 win at the Philadelphia Union. Raphael Veiga scored Club America’s goal in the 20th minute.

LAFC drew 1-1 at home with Alajuelense. Trailing from an Alejandro Bran goal in the 44th, Denis Bouanga equalized for LAFC in the 56th minute.

Did Not Play: Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 1 – Reading 0)

Upcoming Soccer TV Schedule

Wednesday’s soccer TV

UEFA Champions League on UniMas: Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal at 1:45pm and PSG vs Chelsea at 4pm. CBS Sports has Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting at 4pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Sporting Cristal vs Carabobo at 6pm and Tolima vs O’Higgins at 8:30pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Nashville vs Inter Miami at 7:30pm, LA Galaxy vs Mount Pleasant Academy at 9:30pm, and San Diego vs Toluca at 11:30pm ET.

Thursday’s soccer TV

Europa League on TUDN: Bologna vs AS Roma at 1:45pm. UniMas has Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland at 4pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS2: Cincinnati vs Tigres at 8pm and Vancouver vs Seattle at 10pm ET. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Medellin vs Juventud at 8:30pm ET.

Friday’s soccer TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fatih Karagumruk v Fenerbahce at 1pm. Pro League on Fox Deportes: Al Quadisiya vs Al Ahli at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Auxerre at 3:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Alaves vs Villarreal at 4pm. CAF Champions League on beIN Sport: FAR Rabat vs Pyramids FC at 6pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Puebla vs Necaxa at 9pm. Universo has Juarez vs Monterrey at 11pm ET.

